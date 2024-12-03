Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

Blake Morgan CEO and President states, "We are thrilled to have the drill permits in hand on the Arrowhead Project and we are expecting the Bazooka drill permits to closely follow. With high priority drill targets in play, the team at Opawica Explorations is eager to start drilling both its flagship properties in one of the most prolific gold bearing regions on earth. We expect to have more news regarding the drilling soon."

The 25 drill targets were done in collaboration with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. and Opawica. The team integrated various drill hole recent and legacy data sets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical, geochemical and two-dimensional seismic data that have provided a deeper insight into Arrowhead's geology. The interpretation of this updated drill hole database led to a cohesive three-dimensional model/geological model, fault network and orebody model, which have provided the foundation for a drilling exploration strategy at Arrowhead property.

First prospecting started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926, the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 grams per tonne were obtained over appreciable widths.

M. Yvan Bussieres, PEng, is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12-month term of the agreement starting November 2024, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $22,500. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

The Company is pleased to announce that it has renewed the service agreement (the "Engagement") June 7 th 2024 with White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd. ("White Rabbit") pursuant to which White Rabbit shall act as the facilitator of a marketing campaign by the Company (the "Campaign") of up to US$ 305,000 (the "Spending Cap") and to provide the Company with assistance related to the organization and coordination of the Company's investor relations and promotional activities. The Campaign will be coordinated and facilitated by White Rabbit but carried out by third party investor relations providers that will be introduced to the Company by White Rabbit and cleared with the TSXV. In exchange for the Engagement, the Company will pay White Rabbit a fixed fee of US$15,000 for the duration of the agreement, which fee will be counted towards the Spending Cap. The Spending Cap is designed to facilitate the Company's investor relations activities across all engagements during the following twelve-month campaign period and may be allocated to additional investor relations service providers as may be engaged by the Company with the assistance of White Rabbit and subject to customary regulatory approvals. Costs related to the Engagement will be paid from the general working capital of the Company. White Rabbit will not be providing any market making services. White Rabbit, an arm's length party to the Company, is a Singapore-based investor relations consulting company owned and founded by Hamid Kazemzadeh, an experienced marketing and investor relations professional. White Rabbit focuses on delivering marketing campaigns with compelling storylines that resonate in the capital markets landscape and foster stronger connections and impactful market presence. To the Company's knowledge, neither White Rabbit nor its principals own, have any interest or have any right to own or have an interest, in securities of the Company.

As part of the White Rabbit agreement, White Rabbit will onboard Native Ads, Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign on behalf of the Company for a total retainer of up to US$290,000 over a term of up to twelve months or until the retainer is otherwise depleted. Under the renewal agreement, dated November 21st, 2024, Native Ads, Inc. will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign on behalf of the Company. A significant portion of the budget outlay will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying, content distribution and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. The agreement includes a total retainer of up to US$290,000 over a term of up to twelve months, with the management of the budget to be at the discretion of the Company. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York, NY and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads and its principal Jon Malach are arm's lengths to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads and White Rabbit are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

