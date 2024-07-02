Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 .

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to finalize this sale of the Oro gold property, representing a non-dilutive injection of cash in support of North Arrow's ongoing work to identify new exploration opportunities and to evaluate our existing portfolio of Canadian lithium and diamond exploration properties."

North Arrow Minerals Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany lithium projects (NWT) and also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) diamond projects. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/02/c4886.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow MineralsNAR:CCTSXV:NARBattery Metals Investing
NAR:CC
North Arrow Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward. Ken Armstrong, Non-Executive Director will step in as Interim CEO and Patrick Anderson, Chairman of the Board, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company during the transition and search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company through the next stage of development of South Crofty as the Company moves towards construction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2024 . Ms. Thomas succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas who will remain as a director after 17 years as the Company's Chair.

Eira and Gren Thomas prospecting for a new source of hard rock lithium at the LDG Project, NWT, October 2023. The windfarm at the Diavik Diamond Mine (a mine they discovered in the 1990s) can be seen from this location. Eira Thomas (left) has been appointed Chair of the Board for North Arrow Minerals, taking over for her father Gren Thomas (right) who will stay on as a director. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Eira Thomas to North Arrow as Chair of the Board of Directors. Eira has a long and successful track record in the resource sector, in particular with identifying and building out opportunities in the junior mining space." Mr. Armstrong continued: "I'd like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Gren for his past guidance as Chair and look forward to his continued involvement as a director of the company."

Ms. Thomas, Chair of North Arrow's Board, stated: "As a long-time advisor and supporter of North Arrow, I am delighted to join the Company as Chair and help guide management through their ongoing strategy of evaluating lithium occurrences identified on three properties in 2023, extracting value from the Company's portfolio of legacy diamond properties, and identifying new, compelling exploration and development opportunities in Canada ."

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly in the diamond, gold and energy spaces. She has held executive and board positions with a number of companies over that period, including Aber Diamond Corp., Stornoway Diamond Corp., Kaminak Gold Corp., and Lucara Diamond Corp., as well as 17 years as a director of Suncor Energy.

Pursuant to North Arrow's stock option plan, North Arrow has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a director. Each incentive stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company, has an exercise price of 8 cents per share, and can be exercised until February 28, 2029 .

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT), is exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c3951.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces it has granted Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on its 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has agreed to waive its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

Fortune and JFSL remain interested in concluding a transaction under a new arrangement

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta could not be completed before the expiry of the option on June 30, 2024. Both, Fortune and JFSL remain willing and able to complete a different transaction that would enable the Company to complete the purchase under a new arrangement as soon as possible. Fortune will provide an update on this plan when its discussions with JFSL have been concluded.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 1 , at 8:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free:  +1 (800) 590-8290
International: +1-240-690-8800
Conference ID:  ALBQ2

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q2 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 1, 2024
Start Time: 08:00 AM ET (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q2-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-july-31-2024-302186363.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FRA:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded it's focus on uranium, with the acquisition of the Yellow Chief uranium property in Utah, and a portfolio of four uranium properties in Saskatchewan. When combined with the previously announced Chariot River property in Saskatchewan, the companies holdings comprise 3,643 hectres

Terms of the Option Agreement are:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") further to the announcement of March 13, 2024, confirms that it has completed debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $98,419 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 393,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

North Arrow Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

Significant New Discovery at Ternera East

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Related News

Lithium Investing

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

Gold Investing

Significant New Discovery at Ternera East

Resource Investing

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Nickel Investing

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Resource Investing

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Nickel Investing

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Gold Investing

Anvil Drilling Intersects New Mineralisation Increasing Sams Creek Resource Potential

×