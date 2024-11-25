Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2025 Plan of Operation for continued mineral exploration at its New Amalga Mine Gold project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) located north near Juneau, Alaska

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed work schedule for 2025 consists of up to 10,000 meters diamond drilling with additional detailed mapping and trench sampling to expand previous exploration. The program will consist of diamond drilling utilizing up to eight pads to drill approximately 15 holes. These holes are planned to test the main mineralized structures of the Goat, Main, Sleeping Giant and Deep Trench veins. The New Amalga Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile-long Juneau gold belt, which has produced millions of ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet. Individual veins and vein systems can be traced for over 500 m on average along strike and from surface (130 m above mean sea level) to depths of 350 m below sea level.

The New Amalga's major veins remain open for expansion and strongly mineralized gold-bearing structures extend into untested ground, especially to the east and at depth. Several other veins and structures have been discovered on the property which have good potential for economic gold deposition but to date have only received minimal exploration.

The Company also announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to two consultants to purchase up to 250,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.30 (CAD) per share for a period of five years.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Gold Mine Project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate (filed in June 2024) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Grande Portage Resources Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

