Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

GamingInvesting News

NetEase Included in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and Maintains Outstanding ESG Scores on MSCI and Sustainalytics

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the first time, ranking it among the world's leading companies with outstanding sustainability performance. NetEase also further improved its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in Morgan Stanley Capital International's ("MSCI") and Sustainalytics' ratings in 2022, highlighting its rigorous dedication to transparent and sustainable operations.

As a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate ESG progress across industries, the DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of an industry identified in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022. NetEase has continuously increased its ESG assessment score, achieving 49 points in 2022 and becoming the only company in the Media & Entertainment industry from the Chinese mainland to be included in the 2022 DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

NetEase's ESG practices were also recognized by other preeminent global ESG rating agencies. Maintaining an "A" MSCI ESG ranking, well above the global industry average, NetEase further increased its weighted-average scores in key issues. The result recognizes NetEase's dedication to ongoing improvement in environmental, social and governance matters, particularly in "Carbon Emissions," "Corporate Governance," "Human Capital Development" and "Corporate Behavior."

On Sustainalytics' ESG risks assessment scale, NetEase received an improved score of 14.7 in November 2022 compared to 15 in February 2022 , indicating an increasingly lower ESG risk to investors compared with the prior assessment period.

By further strengthening its ESG information disclosure methods and refining its policies and practices, NetEase continues to be recognized by leading sustainability indices and ratings. As a socially responsible corporation, NetEase maintains an unwavering commitment to accountable, sustainable and transparent operations for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and projections and the Company's future operations and governance, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and is based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. For further discussion of these and other risks, see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Enquiries:

Margaret Shi
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Media Enquiries:

Zhang Mengqi
globalpr@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-included-in-2022-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-and-maintains-outstanding-esg-scores-on-msci-and-sustainalytics-301716360.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players

Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 million pre-registered players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions ( App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10 . Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform. The eagerly-anticipated game is expected to make an astounding move on the global GameFi chessboard.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

Company's Latest TVs Geared up With Luna, GeForce NOW at 4K for More Compelling, All-Around Cloud Gaming Experiences, Plus 2020 Models Now Streaming

LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG NOVA SELECTS COMPANIES, ENTREPRENEURS FOR SECOND ANNUAL MISSION FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAM

LG Electronics North American Innovation Center Explores New Ideas to Accelerate for Innovation Program with Cohort Led by Digital Health

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Center LG NOVA has announced its new selection of companies in the second annual Mission for the Future Global Search for innovative concepts and transformative solutions that create a positive impact on people and planet. Selected from 2,170 submissions, these companies are joining the LG NOVA program to explore joint business creation with LG NOVA.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CES2023: Eye-Minders Announces solutions to decipher user's inner world

Using Eye-Technologies (IP), Eye-Minders unveils new data on user, enabling stellar consumer experiences in AR/VR/XR

Eye-Minders a leading provider of a disruptive and enabling technology for deciphering one's mind, announced today its first consumer centric solutions, at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at booth no. 62000.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BIGBIG WON Unveils New Switch, PC Controllers at CES 2023

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer BIGBIG WON brought its full range of innovative products and technologies to the United States this week to showcase at the world-famous Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES. The company also unveiled details of two brand-new products at the event, which runs from January 5-8 in Las Vegas .

The company confirmed that its new BLITZ ELITE Nintendo Switch controller and new-generation Rainbow 2 PC controller would land on the market in 2023. The BLITZ will be the first game controller with full mechanical micro-switches on the market. The Rainbow 2 is a continuation of the AURORA RGB System from RAINBOW 1 controller at the same time improved the performance all around by adding the trigger-stop switch, four function buttons, and rubberized grip.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
two video game controllers

Gaming Market 2022 Year-End Review

The video game investment storyline struggled in 2022 as expectations for the market continued to adjust following the incredible highs seen early in the pandemic.

But while the world of video games has taken an unpredictable path in the past few years, experts told the Investing News Network (INN) it's not time to let disappointment settle in.

Read on to see what industry insiders think about the key gaming events seen in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aircore Drilling Recommences At Penny’s

Cleansing Notice / Appendix 2A

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Helium Development Well Permits Awarded Galactica/Pegasus

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 Limited: Pause In Trading

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

5 Experts Share Best 2023 Tips for Resource Investors

NEW! 2023 Graphite Outlook Report

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

×