Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (" Mountain Province Diamonds", or the " Company ") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter (" the Quarter " or " Q4 2023 ") and the full year ended December 31, 2023 (" FY 2023 ").

All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted and are unaudited.

FY 2023 Highlights

  • 43% improvement in key site safety KPI (TRIFR) in 2023 vs 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $165.0 million , down 8% relative to 2022 (2022: $178.6 million ).
  • Total sales revenue at $328.6 million ( US$243.8 million ) compared to $388.9 million in 2022 ( US$297.3 million : at an average realized value of $121 per carat (US$90) 2022: $146 per carat (US$112) .
  • Repaid US$18 million in Senior Secured Second Lien Notes.
  • 9% increase in total tonnes mined in 2023 relative to 2022, coupled with a 5% increase in tonnes treated.
  • Net loss of $43.7 million or $0.21 loss per share (2022: net income $49.2 million or $0.23 earnings per share. Included in the determination of net loss is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.6 million (2022: foreign exchange loss of $28.2 million ) on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

Operational Highlights for Q4 2023 and FY 2023
( all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated )

  • 1,572,696 carats recovered during the Quarter at an average grade of 1.84 carats per tonne, 3% lower than the comparable quarter in 2022 (Q4 2022: 1,621,800 carats at 1.96 carats per tonne). 5,557,655 carats recovered during FY 2023 at an average grade of 1.71 carats per tonne, 1% higher than the comparable period (full year ended December 31, 2022 (" FY 2022 "): 5,519,309 at 1.78 carats per tonne).
  • 1,895,492 ore tonnes mined during the quarter, a 169% increase on the comparable period in 2022 (Q4 2022: 705,924). 3,807,102 ore tonnes mined during FY 2023, a 7% decrease from 2022 (FY 2022: 4,113,648).
  • 855,319 ore tonnes treated during the quarter, a 3% increase on the comparable period in 2022 (Q4 2022: 828,644). 3,249,963 ore tonnes treated during FY 2023, a 5% increase from 2022 (FY 2022: 3,102,219).
  • 9,831,021 total tonnes mined during the quarter, a 3% decrease on the comparable period (Q4 2022: 10,144,844). 37,147,350 total tonnes mined during FY 2023, a 9% increase from 2022 (FY 2022: 33,947,188).

Q4 2023 and FY 2023 Production Statistics


Q4 2023

Q4 2022

YoY Variance

Total tonnes mined (ore and waste)

9,831,021

10,144,844

-3 %

Ore tonnes mined

1,895,492

705,924

169 %

Ore tonnes treated

855,319

828,644

3 %

Diamonds recovered

1,572,696

1,621,800

-3 %

Carats recovered (49% share)

770,621

794,682

-3 %

Recovered grade (carats per tonne)

1.84

1.96

-6 %


FY 2023

FY 2022

YoY Variance

Total tonnes mined (ore and waste)

37,147,350

33,947,188

9 %

Ore tonnes mined

3,807,102

4,113,648

-7 %

Ore tonnes treated

3,249,963

3,102,219

5 %

Diamonds recovered

5,557,655

5,519,309

1 %

Carats recovered (49% share)

2,723,251

2,704,461

1 %

Recovered grade (carats per tonne)

1.71

1.78

-4 %

Financial Highlights for Q4 2023

  • 918,000 carats sold (Q4 2022: 758,000), with total proceeds of $79.8 million ( US$58.9 million ) at an average realized value of $87 per carat (US$64) , compared to $96.3 million in Q4 2022, ( US$71.3 million ), at an average realized value of $127 per carat, (US$94) .
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $39.8 million .
  • Earnings from mine operations of $25.6 million .
  • Cash costs of $93 per tonne treated and $50 per carat recovered, include capitalized stripping costs 1 .
  • Net loss of $75.8 million or $0.36 loss per share.  Included in the determination of net loss for Q4 2023, is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.7 million , on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debts. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

1 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.

Financial Highlights for FY 2023

  • Total sales revenue at $328.6 million ( US$243.8 million ) at an average realized value of $121 per carat (US$90) compared to $388.9 million in 2022 ( US$297.3 million sales revenue at an average realized value of $146 per carat, (US$112) .
  • Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $165.0 million down 8% (2022: $178.6 million ).
  • Earnings from mine operations of $102.4 million (2022: earnings from mine operations $170.5 million ).
  • Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 2,3 of $129 per tonne treated (2022: $122 per tonne) and $75 per carat recovered (2022: $69 per carat).
  • Net loss of $43.7 million or $0.21 loss per share (2022: net income $49.2 million or $0.23 earnings per share. Included in the determination of net loss is an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of $104.6 million and foreign exchange gains of $6.6 million (2022: loss of $28.2 million ) on the translation of the Company's USD-denominated long-term debt. The unrealized foreign exchange gains are a result of the relative strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.
  • Capital expenditures were $83.3 million , $74.4 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $8.9 million accounting for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.  See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's December 31, 2023 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.


3 In FY 2023 a total of 37.1 million tonnes mined, compared to a total of 33.9 million tonnes mined in 2022; a 9% increase year over year.

Market Highlights and Commentary for Q4 2023 and FY 2023

In Q4 2023, 918,000 carats were sold at an average value of $87 per carat ( US$64 per carat) for total proceeds of $79.8 million ( US$58.9 million ) in comparison to 758,000 carats sold at an average value of $127 per carat ( US$94 per carat) for total proceeds of $96.3 million ( US$71.3 million ) in Q4 2022.

During FY 2023, 2,718,000 carats were sold at an average value of $121 per carat ( US$90 per carat) for total proceeds of $328.6 million ( US$243.8 million ) in comparison to 2,657,000 carats sold at an average value of $146 per carat ( US$112 per carat) for total proceeds of $388.9 million ( US$297.3 million .

After a record-breaking previous year, 2023 was more challenging for the diamond industry. Retail activity and consumer demand softened in the US and Europe amid global inflation concerns and ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East . Chinese retail remained persistently quiet.

Towards the end of the third quarter, major producers postponed or cancelled sales until more favourable market conditions prevailed. The Company elected to strategically stock select categories of goods to defend prices. In October, India's Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, representing Indian manufacturers, introduced a two-month self-imposed import ban. These supply-tightening measures reduced manufacturers' inventories and moved polished goods downstream for the retail holiday season and anticipated restocking. By year end, diamond prices had steadied, and the Company sold most of its strategic stock at a premium to withdrawn prices.

Mountain Province Diamonds President and CEO Mark Wall commented :

"Coming from record 2022 where multiple Company financial records were broken, 2023 saw reduced revenues primarily due to a softening market. Driven by this softening, the Company, along with its JV partner De Beers Group, made the prudent decision to limit discretionary spending, including continuing internal studies on a potential transition to underground mining at Gahcho Kué to extend mine life. The Company intends to take all reasonable steps to maintain the underground mining optionality.

Despite the challenging market in H2, during 2023 the Company paid down US$18 million in senior secured second lien notes. While we would have preferred to pay down more, this is aligned with our strategy to pay down debt principal as cash flows allow, to maintain financial flexibility.

Operationally, 2023 saw improvements on certain key metrics, including an increase in tonnes treated of 3.25 million tonnes in 2023 vs 3.10 million tonnes in 2022, primarily driven by improvement post the mid-2023 major plant shut-down.

Moving into 2024, the Company faces a lower production year due to the effects of mine sequencing and grade profile changes, all normal occurrences in open pit diamond mining. This lower production year was anticipated, and the mine remains on-track to achieve the previously stated 2024 production guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million carats at the JV level and 2.3 - 2.6 million carats sold at the Company level.

On the rough diamond market, we continue to monitor developments closely as many factors are integrated in the market dynamic. Initial stages of a recent G7 sanction banning imports of Russian-origin rough diamonds have increased efforts through the diamond pipeline to track and promote diamond's origin tracing. This could yield a positive impact on demand for Canadian origin goods, and the Company is reviewing opportunities."

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes the key operating statistics for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, and the previous year, at the Gahcho Kué Mine.



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







GK operating data






Mining






*Ore tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

1,895

706

3,807

4,114

*Waste tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

7,936

9,439

33,340

29,833

*Total tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

9,831

10,145

37,147

33,947

*Ore in stockpile

kilo tonnes

2,316

1,759

2,316

1,759







Processing






*Ore tonnes processed

kilo tonnes

855

828

3,250

3,102

*Average plant throughput

tonnes per day

9,293

9,303

8,904

8,593

*Average diamond recovery

carats per tonne

1.84

1.96

1.71

1.78

*Diamonds recovered

000's carats

1,573

1,621

5,558

5,519

Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province

000's carats

771

794

2,723

2,704

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping **

$

51

101

82

89

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping**

$

93

160

129

122

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping**

$

28

52

48

50

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping**

$

50

82

75

69







Sales






Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province***

000's carats

918

758

2,718

2,657

Average diamond sales price per carat

US

$                            64

$                           94

$                         90

$                       112







* at 100% interest in the GK Mine






**See Non-IFRS Measures section






***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Sales

$

79,778

96,315

328,630

388,853

Carats sold

000's carats

918

758

2,718

2,657

Average price per carat sold

$/carat

87

127

121

146

Cost of sales per carat*

$/carat

59

85

83

82

Earnings from mine operations per carat

$

28

42

38

64

Earnings from mine operations

%

32 %

33 %

31 %

44 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

3,837

5,476

14,317

17,171

Operating (loss) income

$

(83,356)

25,257

(23,039)

141,027

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(75,792)

9,421

(43,671)

49,195

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.36)

0.04

(0.21)

0.23

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.36)

0.04

(0.21)

0.23

Conference Call

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, April 2 nd , 2024 at 11:00am ET .

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q4 2023 and FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 16709659
Date of call: 04/02/2024
Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/relP03xo4Qa

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:             (+1) 888-390-0546
Participant International Dial-In Number:       (+1) 416-764-8688

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The MD&A refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered", both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Operating Income", "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced in order to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Operating (loss) income is used by management to analyze the profitability of the Company that is generated during the regular course of its mining operations. It excludes income and expenses that are derived from activities not related to the Company's core business operations such as finance expenses, derivative gains (losses), and foreign exchange revaluation gains (losses).

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net income on the consolidated statement of comprehensive (loss) income:



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Net (loss) income for the year


$                 (75,792)

$                     9,421

$                  (43,671)

$                 49,195

Add/deduct:






Non-cash depreciation and depletion


19,019

17,805

70,803

57,159

Impariment loss on property, plant and equipment


104,593

-

104,593

-

Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs


-

-

9,706

-

Share-based payment expense


228

496

1,363

1,923

Fair value gain  of warrants


(1,842)

(391)

(4,816)

(6,242)

Finance expenses


12,672

19,861

41,918

47,812

Derivative (gains) losses


(12,013)

(2,627)

(11,790)

2,513

Deferred income taxes


(610)

5,520

1,980

21,200

Current income taxes


150

-

1,200

-

Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses


(6,638)

(25,882)

(6,237)

5,049

Adjusted earnings before  interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)


$                  39,767

$                    24,203

$                  165,049

$                178,609

Sales


79,778

96,315

328,630

388,853

Adjusted EBITDA margin


50 %

25 %

50 %

46 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Cost of sales production costs

$

33,415

38,449

138,383

131,596

Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments

$

(12,026)

2,507

(7,802)

4,105

Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping

$

21,389

40,956

130,581

135,701

Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping

$

38,721

64,858

204,927

185,536







Tonnes processed

kilo tonnes

419

406

1,593

1,520

Carats recovered

000's carats

770

794

2,723

2,704







Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping

$

51

101

82

89

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping

$

93

160

129

122

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping

$

28

52

48

50

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping

$

50

82

75

69

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories . The Gahcho Kué joint venture consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls over 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué diamond mine that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63 /carat. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140 /ct. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75 /carat. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province Diamond's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail , P.Eng., MBA, an employee of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.  Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province Diamonds; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province Diamonds, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province Diamonds and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province Diamond's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements.  Mountain Province Diamonds cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive.  Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail.  Mountain Province Diamonds believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.  These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province Diamonds has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Mountain Province Diamonds undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.  The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province Diamonds may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results.  The principal assets of Mountain Province Diamonds are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province Diamonds is not the operator.  Mountain Province Diamonds is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms.  Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province Diamonds.  Under its current note and junior credit facilities Mountain Province Diamond is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock.  The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province Diamond's board of directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province Diamond's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the board of directors.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-province-diamonds-announces-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2023-results-302104961.html

SOURCE Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/01/c7311.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province DiamondsMPVD:CCTSX:MPVDDiamond Investing
MPVD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces revised details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. The delay in the issuance of fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results is due to the financial audit process not being completed by the planned date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) wishes to provide guidance for 2024, as well as details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Production and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2023"), and full-year 2023 ("FY 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

TSX:MPVD and OTC: MPVDF

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) announces its financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3 2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) & (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). Additionally, the Company wishes to provide details of its third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RIO TINTO'S 75% INTEREST IN FORT À LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (" Star Diamond ") today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction (the " Transaction ") with Rio Tinto  Exploration Canada Inc. (" RTEC ") whereby RTEC has transferred to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne diamond project located in central Saskatchewan (the " Project "). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2023 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

Star Diamond Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Overview
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and developing Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, a 25% interest in certain mineral properties (which include the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project") within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada . These properties are in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Fort à la Corne mineral properties
On November 28, 2023 , the Company entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with RTEC, providing for the transfer by RTEC to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project.

The Agreement provides that, upon closing:

  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project, such that the Project will be 100% owned by Star Diamond ;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond ownership of the trench cutter drill rig used by RTEC to complete its prior bulk sampling program at the Project;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond the Bulk Sample Plant located at the Project, including the TOMRA XRT diamond sorting machine that is on-site;
  • Star Diamond will issue to RTEC and/or an affiliate that number of common shares of Star Diamond that results in RTEC and its affiliates owning 19.9% of the then outstanding common shares of Star Diamond (RTEC and its affiliates currently own approximately 2.3% of Star Diamond's outstanding common shares); and
  • RTEC and Star Diamond will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement whereby, among other things, RTEC will be granted certain pre-emptive rights to maintain its 19.9% ownership interest in Star Diamond in connection with future financings undertaken by Star Diamond , and RTEC will agree to certain standstill protections provided that RTEC will have the right to increase its 19.9% ownership position in the event that Star Diamond receives an acquisition proposal.

Upon completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement, Star Diamond will have full control and responsibility for the Project, the existing joint venture agreement between RTEC and Star Diamond will terminate, and Star Diamond will release and indemnify RTEC for liabilities arising from or relating to the Project, all in exchange for a $4 million payment from RTEC to Star Diamond . RTEC has agreed that it will provide on Star Diamond's behalf, for up to five years following closing, letters of credit in the aggregate amount of no more than $9.9 million to secure certain environmental remediation and reclamation obligations related to the Project. Star Diamond will be obliged to repay any amounts drawn on these letters of credit and such repayment obligations will be secured against the Project and its assets.

As of the date of this News Release, the Agreement is expected to close in the near future.

Recent activities relating to the Star - Orion South Diamond Project and Fort à la Corne mineral properties
During the first quarter of 2024, Star Diamond continued to work with RTEC and Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment representatives to ensure an orderly close to the Agreement between Star Diamond and RTEC.

Year End Results
For the year ended December 31, 2023 , the Company recorded a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share (basic and fully diluted) compared to a net loss of $68.8 million or $0.15 per share in 2022. The decrease in net loss year over year was due primarily to the prior year's impairment charge of $66.3 million combined with the mark-to-market loss on the Wescan investment offset by the elimination of the $0.9 million contingent consideration.

At December 31, 2023 , the Company had $0.6 million (2022 – $2.6 million ) in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital deficit of $(0.3) million (2022 - $2.0 million ). The decrease in working capital was a result of administrative and exploration and evaluation expenditures offset by proceeds received from the December 2023 private placement. Subsequent to December 31, 2023 , the Company closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement. However, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and fund its expenses in an orderly manner will require additional forms of financings.

Selected financial highlights include:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

December 31,

2023

As at

December 31,

2022

Current assets

$    0.6 M

$    2.7 M

Exploration and evaluation, investments and other assets

0.6 M

0.4 M

Current liabilities

0.9 M

0.7 M

Non-current liabilities

0.1 M

0.0 M

Shareholders' equity

0.2 M

2.4 M




Consolidated Statements of Loss

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Expenses

$ 3.0 M

$ 3.0 M

Loss before undernoted items

(3.0)M

(3.0)M

Investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc.

(0.0)M

(0.4)M

Contingent consideration

0.0 M

0.9 M

Impairment charge

0.0 M

(66.3)M

Net loss for the year

(3.0)M

(68.8)M

Net loss per share for the year (basic and diluted)

(0.01)

(0.15)




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Cash flows used in operating activities

$  (2.3)M

$  (4.9)M

Cash flows from investing activities

0.0 M

0.6 M

Cash flows from financing activities

0.2 M

5.7 M

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2.1)M

1.3 M

Cash – beginning of year

2.6 M

1.3 M

Cash – end of year

0.6 M

2.6 M

Outlook
Fort à la Corne mineral properties
Subsequent to the successful close of the Agreement with RTEC, Star Diamond's technical team will focus on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, with the goal of a future development decision. The initial work aims to prepare a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Prefeasibility study(" PFS"). The PFS will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties
Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis. A more detailed update on activities at the Buffalo Hills JV will be provided as it becomes available.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC, a 25% interest in the Project. The Project is located in central Saskatchewan , in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra holds the remaining 50% interest and is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Technical Information
All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read , Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell , Vice President Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are the Company's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, statements regarding Rio Tinto Canada, the Company's ability to obtain financing to further the exploration, evaluation and/or development of exploration and evaluation properties in which the Company holds interest, the economic feasibility of any future development projects, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, and annual and interim MDA.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Star Diamond assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c1142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND APPOINTS EWAN MASON AS ITS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Star Diamond Corp (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ewan Mason to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mason has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2023. Mr. Mason will continue to serve as Chair of the Company's Board.

add logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

"We are pleased to name Ewan Mason as the President and CEO of Star Diamond," said Lisa Riley , Lead director of the Board. "Since he was appointed interim CEO in January 2023, Ewan's leadership has been integral in the successful negotiation process and the coming acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne ("FALC") diamond district. He also continues to build strong relationships with our employees, shareholders and stakeholders, all while maintaining a focus on shareholder value."

"I am honored to accept the CEO position at Star Diamond," said Ewan Mason, President and CEO of Star Diamond. "I am excited about the prospect of an ongoing collaboration with an exceptional team and the future development of the world class diamond project that is FALC".

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for transfer of the Permit to Operate and completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the MoE's approval processes and the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c3453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT

KIMBERLITE CARBON CAPTURE: WORKING TOWARDS A CARBON NEGATIVE DIAMOND MINE

TSX: DIAM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Diamond Strengthens technical Team with appointment of diamond specialist

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Nelson Karun has joined the technical team as a Diamond Specialist. Mr. Karun will be responsible for providing the Company with detailed diamond sorting and valuation information. Since 2021, Mr. Karun has provided diamond sorting services to the Company as a consultant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Diamond Announces Amendment to Warrants

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the expiry date (the "Warrant Extension") and amending the exercise price (the "Exercise Price Amendment") of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company issued on April 6, 2022 and April 21, 2022 . The amendments will take effect on February 23, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×