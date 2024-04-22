Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces First Quarter 2024 Production and Sales Results, Details of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) & (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("the Quarter" or "Q1 2024") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Production Takeaways
( all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated )

  • 1,264,887 carats recovered, 4% lower than last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2023: 1,319,603 carats)
  • Average grade of 1.57 carats per tonne, a 9% decrease relative to Q1 2023 (1.72 carats per tonne)
  • 1,946,856 ore tonnes mined, a 355% increase relative to last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2023: 427,925 ore tonnes mined)
  • 805,557 ore tonnes treated, a 5% increase relative last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2023: 766,786 tonnes treated)

Q1 2024 Production Figures









2024 Q1

2023 Q1

YoY Variance

Total tonnes mined (ore and waste)

7,885,445

8,935,015

-12 %

Ore tonnes mined

1,946,856

427,925

355 %

Ore tonnes treated

805,557

766,786

5 %

Carats recovered

1,264,887

1,319,603

-4 %

Carats recovered (49% share)

619,795

646,605

-4 %

Recovered grade (carats per tonne)

1.57

1.72

-9 %






Q1 Sales Results

During the quarter 938,310 carats were sold for total proceeds of $89.4 million ( US$66.1 million ), resulting in an average price of $95 per carat ( US$70 per carat). These results compare to Q1 2023 when 961,024 carats were sold for total proceeds of $128.7 million ( US$95.0 million ), resulting in an average price of $134 per carat ( US$99 per carat).

Mark Wall , the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Q 1 2024 is generally the toughest quarter at the GK Mine operations with the annual resupply via the ice-road in full swing and the challenges of operating in the far north with limited sunlight and very low temperatures.  I am pleased to report that the ice-road resupply is now fully completed, with all necessary materials and consumables safely on site.  The Quarter also saw a positive safety milestone, with the site recognizing the milestone of one year free of Lost Time Injuries.  The important metrics of 'ore treated per day' and 'overall plant utilization' were both improved in Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023, which are positive process plant performance metrics.  The GK Mine also recovered almost 2m tonnes of ore in the Quarter and has built up considerable stockpiles.

Work continues on an optimized mine plan and I hope to be able to update the market on that work towards the end of quarter 2."

Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday May 9 th , 2024 at 11:00am ET . Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q1 2024 financial results on May 8 th , 2024 after-market.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 63370213
Date of call: 05/09/2024
Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:
https://emportal.ink/3xw1s6L
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:             (+1) 888-390-0546
Participant International Dial-In Number:       (+1) 416-764-8688
A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories . The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved Matthew MacPhail , P.Eng, MBA, an employee of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province ; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province , certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province . Under its current note and revolving credit facilities Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-province-diamonds-announces-first-quarter-2024-production-and-sales-results-details-of-first-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302123777.html

SOURCE Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/22/c5135.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province DiamondsMPVD:CCTSX:MPVDDiamond Investing
MPVD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (" Mountain Province Diamonds", or the " Company ") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter (" the Quarter " or " Q4 2023 ") and the full year ended December 31, 2023 (" FY 2023 ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces revised details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. The delay in the issuance of fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results is due to the financial audit process not being completed by the planned date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) wishes to provide guidance for 2024, as well as details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Production and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2023"), and full-year 2023 ("FY 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

TSX:MPVD and OTC: MPVDF

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) announces its financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3 2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RIO TINTO'S 75% INTEREST IN FORT À LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (" Star Diamond ") today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction (the " Transaction ") with Rio Tinto  Exploration Canada Inc. (" RTEC ") whereby RTEC has transferred to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne diamond project located in central Saskatchewan (the " Project "). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2023 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

Star Diamond Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Overview
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and developing Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, a 25% interest in certain mineral properties (which include the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project") within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada . These properties are in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Fort à la Corne mineral properties
On November 28, 2023 , the Company entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with RTEC, providing for the transfer by RTEC to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project.

The Agreement provides that, upon closing:

  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project, such that the Project will be 100% owned by Star Diamond ;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond ownership of the trench cutter drill rig used by RTEC to complete its prior bulk sampling program at the Project;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond the Bulk Sample Plant located at the Project, including the TOMRA XRT diamond sorting machine that is on-site;
  • Star Diamond will issue to RTEC and/or an affiliate that number of common shares of Star Diamond that results in RTEC and its affiliates owning 19.9% of the then outstanding common shares of Star Diamond (RTEC and its affiliates currently own approximately 2.3% of Star Diamond's outstanding common shares); and
  • RTEC and Star Diamond will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement whereby, among other things, RTEC will be granted certain pre-emptive rights to maintain its 19.9% ownership interest in Star Diamond in connection with future financings undertaken by Star Diamond , and RTEC will agree to certain standstill protections provided that RTEC will have the right to increase its 19.9% ownership position in the event that Star Diamond receives an acquisition proposal.

Upon completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement, Star Diamond will have full control and responsibility for the Project, the existing joint venture agreement between RTEC and Star Diamond will terminate, and Star Diamond will release and indemnify RTEC for liabilities arising from or relating to the Project, all in exchange for a $4 million payment from RTEC to Star Diamond . RTEC has agreed that it will provide on Star Diamond's behalf, for up to five years following closing, letters of credit in the aggregate amount of no more than $9.9 million to secure certain environmental remediation and reclamation obligations related to the Project. Star Diamond will be obliged to repay any amounts drawn on these letters of credit and such repayment obligations will be secured against the Project and its assets.

As of the date of this News Release, the Agreement is expected to close in the near future.

Recent activities relating to the Star - Orion South Diamond Project and Fort à la Corne mineral properties
During the first quarter of 2024, Star Diamond continued to work with RTEC and Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment representatives to ensure an orderly close to the Agreement between Star Diamond and RTEC.

Year End Results
For the year ended December 31, 2023 , the Company recorded a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share (basic and fully diluted) compared to a net loss of $68.8 million or $0.15 per share in 2022. The decrease in net loss year over year was due primarily to the prior year's impairment charge of $66.3 million combined with the mark-to-market loss on the Wescan investment offset by the elimination of the $0.9 million contingent consideration.

At December 31, 2023 , the Company had $0.6 million (2022 – $2.6 million ) in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital deficit of $(0.3) million (2022 - $2.0 million ). The decrease in working capital was a result of administrative and exploration and evaluation expenditures offset by proceeds received from the December 2023 private placement. Subsequent to December 31, 2023 , the Company closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement. However, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and fund its expenses in an orderly manner will require additional forms of financings.

Selected financial highlights include:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

December 31,

2023

As at

December 31,

2022

Current assets

$    0.6 M

$    2.7 M

Exploration and evaluation, investments and other assets

0.6 M

0.4 M

Current liabilities

0.9 M

0.7 M

Non-current liabilities

0.1 M

0.0 M

Shareholders' equity

0.2 M

2.4 M




Consolidated Statements of Loss

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Expenses

$ 3.0 M

$ 3.0 M

Loss before undernoted items

(3.0)M

(3.0)M

Investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc.

(0.0)M

(0.4)M

Contingent consideration

0.0 M

0.9 M

Impairment charge

0.0 M

(66.3)M

Net loss for the year

(3.0)M

(68.8)M

Net loss per share for the year (basic and diluted)

(0.01)

(0.15)




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Cash flows used in operating activities

$  (2.3)M

$  (4.9)M

Cash flows from investing activities

0.0 M

0.6 M

Cash flows from financing activities

0.2 M

5.7 M

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2.1)M

1.3 M

Cash – beginning of year

2.6 M

1.3 M

Cash – end of year

0.6 M

2.6 M

Outlook
Fort à la Corne mineral properties
Subsequent to the successful close of the Agreement with RTEC, Star Diamond's technical team will focus on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, with the goal of a future development decision. The initial work aims to prepare a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Prefeasibility study(" PFS"). The PFS will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties
Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis. A more detailed update on activities at the Buffalo Hills JV will be provided as it becomes available.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC, a 25% interest in the Project. The Project is located in central Saskatchewan , in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra holds the remaining 50% interest and is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Technical Information
All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read , Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell , Vice President Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are the Company's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, statements regarding Rio Tinto Canada, the Company's ability to obtain financing to further the exploration, evaluation and/or development of exploration and evaluation properties in which the Company holds interest, the economic feasibility of any future development projects, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, and annual and interim MDA.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Star Diamond assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c1142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND APPOINTS EWAN MASON AS ITS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Star Diamond Corp (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ewan Mason to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mason has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2023. Mr. Mason will continue to serve as Chair of the Company's Board.

add logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

"We are pleased to name Ewan Mason as the President and CEO of Star Diamond," said Lisa Riley , Lead director of the Board. "Since he was appointed interim CEO in January 2023, Ewan's leadership has been integral in the successful negotiation process and the coming acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne ("FALC") diamond district. He also continues to build strong relationships with our employees, shareholders and stakeholders, all while maintaining a focus on shareholder value."

"I am honored to accept the CEO position at Star Diamond," said Ewan Mason, President and CEO of Star Diamond. "I am excited about the prospect of an ongoing collaboration with an exceptional team and the future development of the world class diamond project that is FALC".

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for transfer of the Permit to Operate and completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the MoE's approval processes and the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c3453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT

KIMBERLITE CARBON CAPTURE: WORKING TOWARDS A CARBON NEGATIVE DIAMOND MINE

TSX: DIAM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Diamond Strengthens technical Team with appointment of diamond specialist

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Nelson Karun has joined the technical team as a Diamond Specialist. Mr. Karun will be responsible for providing the Company with detailed diamond sorting and valuation information. Since 2021, Mr. Karun has provided diamond sorting services to the Company as a consultant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Diamond Announces Amendment to Warrants

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the expiry date (the "Warrant Extension") and amending the exercise price (the "Exercise Price Amendment") of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company issued on April 6, 2022 and April 21, 2022 . The amendments will take effect on February 23, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Related News

Nickel Investing

Nickel Investor Report

Resource Investing

Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny

Silver Investing

Silver Due to Record Second Highest Deficit in 20 Years

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

×