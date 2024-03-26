Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RIO TINTO'S 75% INTEREST IN FORT À LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (" Star Diamond ") today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction (the " Transaction ") with Rio Tinto  Exploration Canada Inc. (" RTEC ") whereby RTEC has transferred to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne diamond project located in central Saskatchewan (the " Project "). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

Star Diamond Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, Star Diamond today issued 108,204,112 common shares to RTEC, such that RTEC and its affiliates now own 19.9% of Star Diamond's issued and outstanding common shares. RTEC and Star Diamond also today entered into an investor rights agreement (the " Investor Rights Agreement ") whereby, among other things, RTEC has been granted certain pre-emptive rights to maintain its 19.9% ownership interest in Star Diamond in connection with future financings undertaken by Star Diamond , and RTEC has agreed to certain standstill protections provided that RTEC has the right to increase its 19.9% ownership position in the event that Star Diamond receives an acquisition proposal.

The Transaction was completed pursuant to an agreement (the " Agreement ") dated November 28, 2023 previously jointly announced by Star Diamond and RTEC. Copies of the Agreement and the Investor Rights Agreement are available under Star Diamond's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Star Diamond's website at www.stardiamondcorp.com.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan . These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond , those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond , investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward- looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/26/c8321.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
The Conversation (0)

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2023 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

Star Diamond Logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Overview
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and developing Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, a 25% interest in certain mineral properties (which include the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project") within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada . These properties are in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Fort à la Corne mineral properties
On November 28, 2023 , the Company entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with RTEC, providing for the transfer by RTEC to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project.

The Agreement provides that, upon closing:

  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond all of RTEC's 75% interest in the Project, such that the Project will be 100% owned by Star Diamond ;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond ownership of the trench cutter drill rig used by RTEC to complete its prior bulk sampling program at the Project;
  • RTEC will transfer to Star Diamond the Bulk Sample Plant located at the Project, including the TOMRA XRT diamond sorting machine that is on-site;
  • Star Diamond will issue to RTEC and/or an affiliate that number of common shares of Star Diamond that results in RTEC and its affiliates owning 19.9% of the then outstanding common shares of Star Diamond (RTEC and its affiliates currently own approximately 2.3% of Star Diamond's outstanding common shares); and
  • RTEC and Star Diamond will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement whereby, among other things, RTEC will be granted certain pre-emptive rights to maintain its 19.9% ownership interest in Star Diamond in connection with future financings undertaken by Star Diamond , and RTEC will agree to certain standstill protections provided that RTEC will have the right to increase its 19.9% ownership position in the event that Star Diamond receives an acquisition proposal.

Upon completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement, Star Diamond will have full control and responsibility for the Project, the existing joint venture agreement between RTEC and Star Diamond will terminate, and Star Diamond will release and indemnify RTEC for liabilities arising from or relating to the Project, all in exchange for a $4 million payment from RTEC to Star Diamond . RTEC has agreed that it will provide on Star Diamond's behalf, for up to five years following closing, letters of credit in the aggregate amount of no more than $9.9 million to secure certain environmental remediation and reclamation obligations related to the Project. Star Diamond will be obliged to repay any amounts drawn on these letters of credit and such repayment obligations will be secured against the Project and its assets.

As of the date of this News Release, the Agreement is expected to close in the near future.

Recent activities relating to the Star - Orion South Diamond Project and Fort à la Corne mineral properties
During the first quarter of 2024, Star Diamond continued to work with RTEC and Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment representatives to ensure an orderly close to the Agreement between Star Diamond and RTEC.

Year End Results
For the year ended December 31, 2023 , the Company recorded a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share (basic and fully diluted) compared to a net loss of $68.8 million or $0.15 per share in 2022. The decrease in net loss year over year was due primarily to the prior year's impairment charge of $66.3 million combined with the mark-to-market loss on the Wescan investment offset by the elimination of the $0.9 million contingent consideration.

At December 31, 2023 , the Company had $0.6 million (2022 – $2.6 million ) in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital deficit of $(0.3) million (2022 - $2.0 million ). The decrease in working capital was a result of administrative and exploration and evaluation expenditures offset by proceeds received from the December 2023 private placement. Subsequent to December 31, 2023 , the Company closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement. However, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and fund its expenses in an orderly manner will require additional forms of financings.

Selected financial highlights include:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

December 31,

2023

As at

December 31,

2022

Current assets

$    0.6 M

$    2.7 M

Exploration and evaluation, investments and other assets

0.6 M

0.4 M

Current liabilities

0.9 M

0.7 M

Non-current liabilities

0.1 M

0.0 M

Shareholders' equity

0.2 M

2.4 M




Consolidated Statements of Loss

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Expenses

$ 3.0 M

$ 3.0 M

Loss before undernoted items

(3.0)M

(3.0)M

Investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc.

(0.0)M

(0.4)M

Contingent consideration

0.0 M

0.9 M

Impairment charge

0.0 M

(66.3)M

Net loss for the year

(3.0)M

(68.8)M

Net loss per share for the year (basic and diluted)

(0.01)

(0.15)




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

Year Ended
December 31,

2022

Cash flows used in operating activities

$  (2.3)M

$  (4.9)M

Cash flows from investing activities

0.0 M

0.6 M

Cash flows from financing activities

0.2 M

5.7 M

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2.1)M

1.3 M

Cash – beginning of year

2.6 M

1.3 M

Cash – end of year

0.6 M

2.6 M

Outlook
Fort à la Corne mineral properties
Subsequent to the successful close of the Agreement with RTEC, Star Diamond's technical team will focus on the technical investigation and evaluation of the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, with the goal of a future development decision. The initial work aims to prepare a revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, which will form the foundation of an updated Prefeasibility study(" PFS"). The PFS will enable a Feasibility Study, on which a production decision can be based.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties
Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis. A more detailed update on activities at the Buffalo Hills JV will be provided as it becomes available.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC, a 25% interest in the Project. The Project is located in central Saskatchewan , in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra holds the remaining 50% interest and is the operator of the Buffalo Hills JV.

Technical Information
All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read , Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell , Vice President Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are the Company's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, statements regarding Rio Tinto Canada, the Company's ability to obtain financing to further the exploration, evaluation and/or development of exploration and evaluation properties in which the Company holds interest, the economic feasibility of any future development projects, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, and annual and interim MDA.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Star Diamond assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c1142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces revised details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. The delay in the issuance of fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results is due to the financial audit process not being completed by the planned date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND APPOINTS EWAN MASON AS ITS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Star Diamond Corp (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ewan Mason to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mason has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2023. Mr. Mason will continue to serve as Chair of the Company's Board.

add logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

"We are pleased to name Ewan Mason as the President and CEO of Star Diamond," said Lisa Riley , Lead director of the Board. "Since he was appointed interim CEO in January 2023, Ewan's leadership has been integral in the successful negotiation process and the coming acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s 75% interest in the Fort à la Corne ("FALC") diamond district. He also continues to build strong relationships with our employees, shareholders and stakeholders, all while maintaining a focus on shareholder value."

"I am honored to accept the CEO position at Star Diamond," said Ewan Mason, President and CEO of Star Diamond. "I am excited about the prospect of an ongoing collaboration with an exceptional team and the future development of the world class diamond project that is FALC".

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for transfer of the Permit to Operate and completion of the transactions that are the subject of the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the MoE's approval processes and the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Although management of Star Diamond considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to Star Diamond, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Star Diamond, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Star Diamond does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c3453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT

KIMBERLITE CARBON CAPTURE: WORKING TOWARDS A CARBON NEGATIVE DIAMOND MINE

TSX: DIAM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) wishes to provide guidance for 2024, as well as details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Diamond Strengthens technical Team with appointment of diamond specialist

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Nelson Karun has joined the technical team as a Diamond Specialist. Mr. Karun will be responsible for providing the Company with detailed diamond sorting and valuation information. Since 2021, Mr. Karun has provided diamond sorting services to the Company as a consultant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Horden Lake Drilling Completed

TNC Operational Update - Cloncurry Copper Project’s Mining Restart

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Related News

Nickel Investing

Horden Lake Drilling Completed

Copper Investing

TNC Operational Update - Cloncurry Copper Project’s Mining Restart

Gold Investing

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Battery Metals Investing

Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Copper Investing

Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

×