Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) & (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). Additionally, the Company wishes to provide details of its third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2023
( all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated )

  • 877,617 ore tonnes treated, an 8% increase relative to Q3 2022, (Q3 2022: 816,201 tonnes treated)
  • 1,326,160 carats recovered, 9% lower than the comparable quarter (Q3 2022: 1,451,455 carats)
  • Average grade of 1.51 carats per tonne, a 15% decrease relative to Q3 2022 (1.78 carats per tonne)
  • 887,695 ore tonnes mined, a 34% decrease relative to last year's comparable quarter (Q3 2022: 1,345,654 ore tonnes mined)

Q3 2023 Production Figures


2023 Q3

2022 Q3

YoY Variance

Total tonnes mined (ore and waste)

9,145,849

7,753,629

18 %

Ore tonnes mined

887,695

1,345,654

-34 %

Ore tonnes treated

877,617

816,201

8 %

Carats recovered

1,326,160

1,451,455

-9 %

Carats recovered (49% share)

649,818

711,213

-9 %

Recovered grade (carats per tonne)

1.51

1.78

-15 %

Sales Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

During the third quarter, 478,653 carats were sold for total proceeds of $60.3 million ( US$45.3 million ), resulting in an average price of $126 per carat ( US$95 per carat). These results compare to Q3 2022 where 805,227 carats were sold for total proceeds of $110.6 million ( US$83.3 million ), resulting in an average value of $137 per carat ( US$103 per carat).

The relative reduction in volume sold in Q3 2023 reflects the Company's decision to strategically stock a sub-set of the lower value goods available for sale in order to defend its prices in the rough market. We expect to sell the goods stocked in the Company's planned December sale.

The diamond market is experiencing very low levels of demand since returning from the August holiday period. Macro-economic concerns and delays to post-covid restocking of diamond jewellery in China have motivated diamond polishers to adopt conservative rough diamond buying and reduce polished inventories. This includes a temporary measure tabled by the Indian cutting and jewellery trade to voluntarily reduce rough imports into the country.

Mark Wall , the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Following the mid-June 5-day plant shut-down, plant stability has increased greatly allowing for improved throughput relative to performance earlier in 2023. We continue to monitor this improvement closely in order to ensure this level of performance is maintained going forward.

During quarter 3 we saw the devastating wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories in Canada.  The decision by the Northwest Territories to evacuate many remote communities, in addition to the territorial capital Yellowknife , created labor pressure on site as workers needed to support their families in evacuation, or were unable to return to work.

Despite these challenges, the team at site maintained operations and production during this period, although we did see a reduction in equipment utilization numbers due to workforce constraints, particularly in the mining area. Additionally, delays to mining the higher-grade ore in the 5034 pit persisted during the quarter, caused by the previously reported safety issues related to the interactive nature of the mining of the Tuzo and 5034 pits simultaneously. Access is being re-established to the 5034 pit bottom to recommence mining in that area.

On the rough diamond market, there has been much reported in various news outlets, including the import restrictions in India , which have further impacted the market during a weak period. The Company took the decision to withhold some of the sales during quarter 3 to defend its prices in the rough market. We continue to watch the diamond market closely to assess market conditions. In these very challenging markets we have decided, to pause all discretionary spending to focus on maximizing cash generation and repaying the debt.

As reported last quarter our 2023 guidance remains unchanged. Production is trending to the lower end of the range and production costs trending to the mid/upper end of the range."

Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Friday November 10 th , 2023 at 11:00am ET . Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q3 2023 financial results on November 9 th , 2023 after-market.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 47510442
Date of call: 11/10/2023
Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/K9ARjDR2YOp
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:             (+1) 888-390-0546
Participant International Dial-In Number:       (+1) 416-764-8688

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories . The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63 /carat, at February 2019 . Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140 /ct, at February 2019 . Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75 /carat, at February 2019 . All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail , P.Eng., MBA, and Tom E. McCandless , Ph.D., P.Geo., both employees of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province ; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province , certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province . Under its current note and revolving credit facilities Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-province-diamonds-announces-third-quarter-2023-operating-and-sales-results-details-of-third-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301949892.html

SOURCE Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/06/c3238.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province DiamondsMPVD:CCTSX:MPVDDiamond Investing
MPVD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter Financial Results for 2023

TSX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX:MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Returns 40-Metre Kimberlite Intercept, 40 metres from known Tuzo Resource, Positive Drilling Results from the Hearne Kimberlite at the Gahcho Kué Mine

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) announces the discovery of additional kimberlite, approximately 40 metres to the northeast of the modeled Tuzo kimberlite. In addition, the drilling of the Hearne Deep and the Northwest Extension has seen multiple intercepts of up to 287 metres of kimberlite.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following management appointments, effective August 1, 2023 :

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

George Read has been appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Development. In this role George will be responsible for the furtherance of the Company's interests in the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects in Saskatchewan and Alberta , respectively.  In addition, George will also assume responsibility for all incoming corporate development opportunities.  George recently provided consulting services to the Company in the role of Senior Technical Advisor on a part-time basis.  Mr. Read has over 39 years of experience in the diamond industry including a stint as Senior Vice President Exploration and Development at Star Diamond from October 2003 to September 2020. Ewan Mason , Chairman and Interim CEO said "We are excited to have George back in the fold as we prepare to move forward with two extremely interesting, advanced stage diamond projects."

Mark Shimell has been appointed Vice President Exploration.  In this role Mark will be responsible for coordinating all technical work as it pertains to the evolution of the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects.  Mark has worked with Star Diamond since 2000, initially as a geological consultant and later in the role of Project Manager for the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills properties. Mark has worked as a geologist in mineral exploration and evaluation, both internationally and in Canada , for over 27 years.

Brian Desgagnes has been appointed Operations Manager for the Fort à la Corne Properties and was first employed by Star Diamond in 2005 on the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects, in roles of ever-increasing responsibilities.

Mr. Mason said "We are pleased to offer both Mark and Brian increased responsibilities as we move forward with work on our diamond projects.  They are both long-term, highly valued employees and we look forward to them tackling aspects of these two world class projects".

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".   Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills-JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills-JV.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c8740.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) wishes to provide the details of its Q2 2023 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUCARA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS; UNDERGROUND EXPANSION CONTINUES

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

Battery Metals Investing

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Lithium Investing

Exercise of Option to Expand Adina Project by Over 50%

Resource Investing

Positive Operating Cash Flows Achieved For September Quarter

×