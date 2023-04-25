Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the mining and marketing of rough diamonds. The Company supplies rough diamonds from its 49% ownership interest in the Gahcho Kue diamond mine (the GK Diamond Mine). The GK Diamond Mine is located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Company also owns 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North Project (KNP) in Canada's Northwest Territories.
*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Mountain Province Diamonds ( TSX:MPVD ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Mountain Province Diamonds in order to help investors learn more about the company. Mountain Province Diamonds is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Mountain Province Diamonds and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.