Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top Defense Contractors by Market Cap (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Completion of First Triage Test Clinical Validation Study

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Results

TSX:MPVD and OTC: MPVDF

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) announces its financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3 2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2023 Key Highlights

  • 478,653 carats were sold for total proceeds of $60.3 million ( US$45.3 million ) at an average price of $126 per carat (US$95) .
  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million 1
  • Earnings from mine operations of $2.7 million .
  • Net loss of $13.4 million or $0.06 basic and diluted loss per share.
  • Included in the determination of the net loss at September 30, 2023 is a non-cash adjustment to net realizable value from carrying cost, of $9.7 million in respect of total rough diamond inventories held by the Company.
  • At September 30th, 2023 the Company held $214 million in current assets, and $153 million in net working capital.
  • Capital expenditures in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $62.8 million , $57.0 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $5.8 million sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations 1
  • Repurchase for cancellation of approximately US$6 million aggregate principal amount of the 9.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes during the fiscal quarter.

1 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.  See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Company to pause all discretionary spending and focus on cash generation

Given the challenging state of the current rough diamond market, the Company agreed with its joint venture partner, De Beers (the "Joint Venture Partner"), to pause all discretionary spending and cut costs where appropriate to focus on maximizing cash generation. Growth related expenditure at the Gahcho Kué mine will be suspended, with the option to resume when the Company and its JV Partner deem appropriate. This includes pausing spending and further work on the Gahcho Kué underground expansion. As a part of this spending reduction Dr. Tom McCandless , Vice President of Exploration will transition from a full time role to continuing to provide support on an as needs basis via a consulting arrangement.

Mark Wall , the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"For most of 2023 the diamond market has been under pressure as a result of various factors which include: a slowing market in the US; low Chinese demand; and the uncertainty in the diamond supply chain related to Lab Grown diamonds and continued supply of Russian diamonds following the invasion of Ukraine . Despite this, MPD performed reasonably well through H1 compared to our peers; largely as a result of our sales strategy and mix of goods outperforming the general market. In Q3 the market deteriorated further. The major diamond producers have reacted by significantly cutting their sales and the Indian diamond industry announced a two month import moratorium to run from October 15 th to December 15 th . The hope being that this pause in selling rough diamonds, together with December being the busiest time for diamond purchases, will reduce the excess supply in the sector and stabilise prices.

For our part, the Company took the decision to withhold some of our lower value goods during Quarter 3 and took the unprecedented step in October to sell some of our production directly to our joint venture partner, De Beers. In addition, and as stated in our October 6 press release, we have also agreed with De Beers to pause all discretionary spend and reduce costs wherever prudent. We continue to monitor the market closely, while focusing on the controllables, which are costs, production and operating efficiencies. We aim to maintain the optionality of growth opportunities for an improved price environment.

On the production front, Q3 saw continued strong performance from the process plant, with Overall Plant Utilization of 84%, above the design range of 80 – 82%. Continued strong performance from the plant, combined with a planned improved grade profile coming out of the 5034 and Hearne pits will be required to hit our carat production guidance for the year."

Operational Highlights for Q3 2023

  • 1,326,610 carats recovered in Q3 2023 at an average grade of 1.51 carats per tonne, 9% decrease relative to Q3 2022 (Q3 2022: 1,451,455 carats recovered).
  • 877,617 ore tonnes treated in Q3 2023, an 8% increase relative to Q3 2022 (Q3 2022, 816,201 ore tonnes treated).
  • 887,695 ore tonnes mined in Q3 2023, a 34% decrease relative to 1,345,654 tonnes mined in Q3 2022.
  • 9,145,849 total tonnes mined, an 18% increase relative to Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights for Q3 2023

  • Revenue from 478,653 carats sold in Q3 2023 at $60.3 million ( US$45.3 million ) at an average realised price of $126 per carat (US$95) compared to $110.1 million ( US$83.3 million ) from 805,000 carats sold in Q3 2022 at an average realized price of $137 per carat (US$104) .
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $25.1 million in Q3 2023 compared to $54.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • Earnings from mine operations $2.7 million in Q3 2023 compared to $44.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 1 of $118 per tonne treated (2022: $128 per tonne) and $78 per carat recovered (2022: $72 per carat).
  • Net loss in Q3 2023 was $13.4 million or $0.06 loss per share (2022: Net loss of $7.2 million or $0.03 loss per share). Included in the determination of the Net loss for Q3 2023 are foreign exchange losses of $5.7 million , the majority of which is an unrealized loss arising on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt, as a result of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

1 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.  See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2023 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

  • 3,985,000 carats recovered in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 at an average grade of 1.66 carats per tonne, 2% higher than the 3,898,000 carats, 1.71 carats per tonne, recovered for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .
  • 2,395,000 tonnes of ore treated in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 ; compared to the 2,274,000 tonnes treated for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .
  • 27.3 million total tonnes mined for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , a 15% increase from the 23.8 million total tonnes mined for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

  • Total sales revenue of $248.9 million ( US$184.9 million ) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 at an average realised price of $138 per carat (US$103) compared to $292.5 million in 2022 ( US$226 million ) at an average realized price of $154 per carat (US$119) .
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $123.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , compared to $153.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .
  • Earnings from mine operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $76.8 million (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 : $138.9 million ).
  • Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs2, of $142 per tonne treated (2022: $133 per tonne ) and $85 per carat recovered (2022: $78 per carat).
  • Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $32.1 million or $0.15 earnings per share (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 : net income $39.8 million or $0.19 earnings per share).
  • Capital expenditures in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $62.8 million , $57.0 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $5.8 million accounting for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2 Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS.  See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2023 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Market comment for Q3 2023 & nine months ended September 30, 2023

As previously reported, during Q3 2023, 478,653 carats were sold for total proceeds of $60.3 million ( US$45.3 million ), resulting in an average price of $126 per carat ( US$95 per carat). These results compare to Q3 2022 where 805,227 carats were sold for total proceeds of $110.6 million ( US$83.3 million ), resulting in an average value of $137 per carat ( US$103 per carat).

The relative reduction in volume sold in Q3 2023 reflects the Company's decision to strategically stock certain categories of the lower valued goods in order to defend its prices in the rough diamond market. In addition, recognising the overall lack of confidence in the rough diamond market, and a direct result of the Indian import ban, the Company took the unprecedented decision, subsequent to the quarter end, to sell a portion of its production to the Company's JV Partner De Beers, thereby removing it temporarily from the diamond market. The Company intends to recommence its tender sales in mid-December following the end of the Indian import moratorium.

Year to date 2023, 1,799,985 carats have been sold at an average price of $138 per carat ( US$103 per carat) for total proceeds of $248 .9 million ( US$184.9 million ) in comparison to 1,898,557 carats sold at an average price of $154 per carat ( US$119 per carat) for total proceeds of $292.9 million ( US$226.0 million ) during the same period in 2022.

The diamond market is experiencing low levels of demand since returning from the August holiday period. Macro-economic concerns and delays to post-covid restocking of diamond jewellery in China coupled with continued erosion to polished prices downstream have motivated diamond polishers to temporarily halt rough diamond buying and reduce polished inventories. This includes a temporary measure tabled by the Indian cutting and jewellery trade to voluntarily reduce rough diamond imports into the country.


Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







GK operating data






Mining






*Ore tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

888

1,346

1,912

3,408

*Waste tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

8,258

6,407

25,404

20,394

*Total tonnes mined

kilo tonnes

9,146

7,753

27,316

23,802

*Ore in stockpile

kilo tonnes

1,276

1,882

1,276

1,882







Processing






*Ore tonnes processed

kilo tonnes

878

817

2,395

2,274

*Average plant throughput

tonnes per day

9,756

8,978

8,773

8,360

*Average diamond recovery

carats per tonne

1.51

1.78

1.66

1.71

*Diamonds recovered

000's carats

1,326

1,452

3,985

3,898

Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province

000's carats

650

711

1,953

1,910

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping **

$

81

109

93

110

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping**

$

118

128

142

133

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping**

$

54

61

56

64

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping**

$

78

72

85

78







Sales






Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province***

000's carats

479

805

1,800

1,899

Average diamond sales price per carat

US

$                               95

$                              104

$                            103

$                            119







* at 100% interest in the Gahcho Kué Mine

**See Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2023 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation

***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Sales

$

60,277

97,761

248,852

182,414

Carats sold

000's carats

479

587

1,800

1,094

Average price per carat sold

$/carat

126

167

138

167

Cost of sales per carat*

$/carat

120

79

96

81

Earnings from mine operations per carat

$

6

88

42

86

Earnings from mine operations

%

5 %

53 %

31 %

51 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

3,250

3,803

10,480

7,797

Operating (loss) income

$

(1,125)

43,047

60,317

78,065

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(13,421)

22,634

32,121

46,961

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.06)

0.11

0.15

0.22

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.06)

0.11

0.15

0.22

* This cost of sales per carat includes the cost of acquiring 51% of the fancies and specials which have been sold, after having been won in a tendering process with De Beers Canada.

Conference Call

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Friday, November 10 th , 2023 at 11:00am EST .

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 47510442
Date of call: 11/10/2023
Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/K9ARjDR2YOp
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:             (+1) 888-390-0546
Participant International Dial-In Number:       (+1) 416-764-8688

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered", both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced in order to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net income on the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive (loss) income:



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Net (loss) income for the period


$                     (13,421)

$                         (7,187)

$                       32,121

$                        39,774

Add/deduct:






Non-cash depreciation and depletion


15,826

18,028

51,784

39,354

Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs


9,706

-

9,706

-

Share-based payment expense


429

503

1,135

1,427

Fair value gain  of warrants


(2,265)

(54)

(2,974)

(5,851)

Net finance expenses


8,990

9,167

27,292

27,373

Derivative losses


1,094

3,702

223

5,140

Deferred income taxes


(1,310)

5,760

2,590

15,680

Current income taxes


150

-

1,050

-

Unrealized foreign exchange losses


5,910

24,185

401

30,931

Adjusted earnings before  interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)


$                       25,108

$                         54,104

$                     123,327

$                      153,828

Sales


60,277

110,124

248,852

292,538

Adjusted EBITDA margin


42 %

49 %

50 %

53 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive (loss) income:



Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Cost of sales production costs

$

37,233

39,367

104,968

93,147

Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments

$

(2,224)

4,266

4,224

28,981

Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping

$

35,009

43,633

109,192

122,128

Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping

$

50,743

51,155

166,206

148,061







Tonnes processed

kilo tonnes

431

400

1,174

1,114

Carats recovered

000's carats

650

711

1,953

1,910







Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping

$

81

109

93

110

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping

$

118

128

142

133

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping

$

54

61

56

64

Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping

$

78

72

85

78

****

About the Company

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories . The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com .

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Matthew MacPhail , P.Eng., MBA, an employee of Mountain Province Diamonds and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province ; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province , certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province . Under its current note and revolving credit facilities Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-province-diamonds-announces-third-quarter-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2023-results-301983981.html

SOURCE Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province DiamondsMPVD:CCTSX:MPVDDiamond Investing
MPVD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results, Details of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) & (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). Additionally, the Company wishes to provide details of its third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter Financial Results for 2023

TSX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX:MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Returns 40-Metre Kimberlite Intercept, 40 metres from known Tuzo Resource, Positive Drilling Results from the Hearne Kimberlite at the Gahcho Kué Mine

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) announces the discovery of additional kimberlite, approximately 40 metres to the northeast of the modeled Tuzo kimberlite. In addition, the drilling of the Hearne Deep and the Northwest Extension has seen multiple intercepts of up to 287 metres of kimberlite.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES WINNING BRAND NAME FOR FORT À LA CORNE DIAMONDS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the name of the winning diamond brand from over 1,000 names submitted in the "Name our Diamonds" contest, which was launched on October 11, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following management appointments, effective August 1, 2023 :

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

George Read has been appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Development. In this role George will be responsible for the furtherance of the Company's interests in the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects in Saskatchewan and Alberta , respectively.  In addition, George will also assume responsibility for all incoming corporate development opportunities.  George recently provided consulting services to the Company in the role of Senior Technical Advisor on a part-time basis.  Mr. Read has over 39 years of experience in the diamond industry including a stint as Senior Vice President Exploration and Development at Star Diamond from October 2003 to September 2020. Ewan Mason , Chairman and Interim CEO said "We are excited to have George back in the fold as we prepare to move forward with two extremely interesting, advanced stage diamond projects."

Mark Shimell has been appointed Vice President Exploration.  In this role Mark will be responsible for coordinating all technical work as it pertains to the evolution of the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects.  Mark has worked with Star Diamond since 2000, initially as a geological consultant and later in the role of Project Manager for the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills properties. Mark has worked as a geologist in mineral exploration and evaluation, both internationally and in Canada , for over 27 years.

Brian Desgagnes has been appointed Operations Manager for the Fort à la Corne Properties and was first employed by Star Diamond in 2005 on the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects, in roles of ever-increasing responsibilities.

Mr. Mason said "We are pleased to offer both Mark and Brian increased responsibilities as we move forward with work on our diamond projects.  They are both long-term, highly valued employees and we look forward to them tackling aspects of these two world class projects".

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".   Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills-JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills-JV.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c8740.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) wishes to provide the details of its Q2 2023 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUCARA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS; UNDERGROUND EXPANSION CONTINUES

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

First Rare Earth Production from Makuutu Demonstration Plant on Track for Q1 2024

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Related News

rare earth investing

First Rare Earth Production from Makuutu Demonstration Plant on Track for Q1 2024

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Battery Metals Investing

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

×