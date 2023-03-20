Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

MLK Gold Closes $244,392 Private Placement

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) ("MLK Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") generating gross proceeds of $244,392.01 through the sale of an aggregate of 8,146,400 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit. Each Unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share until March 17, 2024. All securities issuable in the Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 18, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No finders fees were payable in connection with the Placement. The proceeds of the Placement will be utilized for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK's plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact: William (Bill) Fleming Executive Chairman, MLK Gold Ltd. 59 Payzant Drive P.O. Box 657, Windsor Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0 Phone: 902.448.0716 Email: Bill.fleming@halucinex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

