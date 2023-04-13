FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious MetalsInvesting News

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) ("MLK Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will change its corporate name to "Triple One Metals Inc." and its ticker symbol will change to "TONE". The new corporate website www.tripleonemetals.com will launch in the upcoming days.

The change in corporate name better reflects the Company's diverse property portfolio.

The Company will issue a further press release soon providing the date on which the new name and ticker symbol will take effect. The name change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

The Company is pleased to announce an application is being made to quote the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

The future quotation of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in addition to the CSE will heighten exposure of the Company in the European marketplace, which features an investor base traditionally active in the junior mining sector. The Company is confident that trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will increase its liquidity and support the development of a stronger European investor base.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold and critical metal projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK's plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold and critical metal-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

William (Bill) Fleming
Executive Chairman, MLK Gold Ltd.
59 Payzant Drive
P.O. Box 657, Windsor
Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0
Phone: 902.448.0716
Email: Bill.fleming@manewagi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MLK GoldCSE:MLKPrecious Metals Investing
MLK:CNX
The Conversation (0)
MLK Gold. Ltd. Adds 104 Lithium Claims On Its 360 Lithium Property

MLK Gold. Ltd. Adds 104 Lithium Claims On Its 360 Lithium Property

Airborne geophysics, soil and till geochemistry, and drilling to be completed by end of Q4 2022

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) ("MLK" or "MLK Gold" or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to report that after an initial data mining compilation of public government databases, the Company has added 104 lithium claims covering 2,600 hectares on its 360 Lithium Property located on the south coast of Newfoundland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Geotech Ltd. using industry leading Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system to survey property

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) (or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the commencement of the Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on the Company's flagship Caledonia Brook gold property located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland . The Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MLK GOLD ANNOUNCES CSE LISTING

MLK GOLD ANNOUNCES CSE LISTING

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) ("MLK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement of today's date with a group of arm's length parties to acquire certain mineral claims adjoining the Company's Caledonia Brook property located in Newfoundland and Labrador .

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) logo (CNW Group/MLK Gold Ltd.)

As consideration for the claims, the Company will issue an aggregate of 15,000 common shares, which shares will be subject to a 12-month contractual hold period as well as applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws, and will grant a 1% net smelter return royalty over the claims, half of which may be repurchased by the Company at any time for payment of $250,000 in cash.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/"Paul K. Smith"

About MLK Gold Ltd.

MLK Gold Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company operating in eastern Canada . MLK's current projects are located in Nova Scotia and the island Newfoundland and include: a 100% interest in the Highfield project, located in Nova Scotia , a 100% interest in the Manuels project, located in Newfoundland and a 100% interest in the Caledonia Brook project, also located in Newfoundland .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected trading date. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE MLK Gold Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c4802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system will explore mineral potential over 944 line-kms beginning in February.

MLK Gold Ltd. ( CSE: MLK ) ( or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce that it will conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on its flagship Caledonia Brook gold property with the work set to begin in February. Located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland the Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to provide an overview of its compelling new gold discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts. The Company also announces plans to initiate its first drill program at Kossou, an 8,000+ metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") drill program to define significant near surface zones of gold mineralisation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005215/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

  • Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
  • 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,281,250, in connection with the closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,000,000 Quebec flow-through units (each, a "Quebec Unit") to one subscriber resident in the Province of Quebec on March 31, 2023 and 3,125,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") to subscribers resident in the rest of Canada on April 6, 2023. The FT Units and Quebec Units were both offered at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit and Quebec Unit

Each Quebec Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.35 until March 31, 2025 (each, a "QuebecWarrant").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

rare earth investing

Aeromagnetic Survey And Geochemistry Defines Large Rare Earth Drilling Target At Bruce

Resource Investing

Miitel South Gold Prospect RC Drilling Results

Silver Investing

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Suspension from Quotation

Gold Investing

Broad Mineralisation Evident From Siren’s First Drillhole At Auld Creek

Resource Investing

New Frontier Has Returned High Grade Gold Rock Chips In The West Bryah

×