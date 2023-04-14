Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) ("MLK Gold" or the "Company") announces that, effective as of the close of business on April 13, 2023, the Company has changed its name to "Triple One Metals Inc."

In connection with the change of name, it is anticipated that trading in the common shares of the Company will commence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name at the open of markets on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, under the new ticker symbol " TONE ".

Holders of share and warrant certificates in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the name change.

In connection with the change of name, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Company's common shares will be changed to 89677X102and CA89677X1024 respectively.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metals representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold and lithium projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK's plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound metal-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

William (Bill) Fleming
Executive Chairman, MLK Gold Ltd.
59 Payzant Drive
P.O. Box 657, Windsor
Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0
Phone: 902.448.0716
Email: Bill.fleming@manewagi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) ("MLK Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will change its corporate name to "Triple One Metals Inc." and its ticker symbol will change to "TONE". The new corporate website www.tripleonemetals.com will launch in the upcoming days.

The change in corporate name better reflects the Company's diverse property portfolio.

The change in corporate name better reflects the Company's diverse property portfolio.

MLK Gold. Ltd. Adds 104 Lithium Claims On Its 360 Lithium Property

MLK Gold. Ltd. Adds 104 Lithium Claims On Its 360 Lithium Property

Airborne geophysics, soil and till geochemistry, and drilling to be completed by end of Q4 2022

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) ("MLK" or "MLK Gold" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to report that after an initial data mining compilation of public government databases, the Company has added 104 lithium claims covering 2,600 hectares on its 360 Lithium Property located on the south coast of Newfoundland.

MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Geotech Ltd. using industry leading Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system to survey property

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) (or the "Company"), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the commencement of the Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on the Company's flagship Caledonia Brook gold property located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland. The Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

MLK GOLD ANNOUNCES CSE LISTING

MLK GOLD ANNOUNCES CSE LISTING

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) ("MLK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement of today's date with a group of arm's length parties to acquire certain mineral claims adjoining the Company's Caledonia Brook property located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) logo (CNW Group/MLK Gold Ltd.)

As consideration for the claims, the Company will issue an aggregate of 15,000 common shares, which shares will be subject to a 12-month contractual hold period as well as applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws, and will grant a 1% net smelter return royalty over the claims, half of which may be repurchased by the Company at any time for payment of $250,000 in cash.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/"Paul K. Smith"

About MLK Gold Ltd.

MLK Gold Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company operating in eastern Canada . MLK's current projects are located in Nova Scotia and the island Newfoundland and include: a 100% interest in the Highfield project, located in Nova Scotia , a 100% interest in the Manuels project, located in Newfoundland and a 100% interest in the Caledonia Brook project, also located in Newfoundland .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected trading date. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE MLK Gold Ltd.

MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system will explore mineral potential over 944 line-kms beginning in February.

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) (or the "Company"), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce that it will conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on its flagship Caledonia Brook gold property with the work set to begin in February. Located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland the Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

MLK Gold Ltd. (MLK) has announced a name and symbol change to Triple One Metals Inc. (TONE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 18, 2023.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") announces the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 1,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Kobo Resources

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to provide an overview of its compelling new gold discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts. The Company also announces plans to initiate its first drill program at Kossou, an 8,000+ metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") drill program to define significant near surface zones of gold mineralisation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005215/en/

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Intersects 15 m of 4.92 gpt Gold at Niaouleni

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

• Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
• 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

  • Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.
  • 7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) ("Freegold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

