Providence Insider Participates in Financing

Providence Insider Participates in Financing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“the Company) is pleased to announce further to the Private placement announced on November 14, 2024 that an insider of the Company is participating in the first tranche of the private placement in the amount of $75,000 Cdn for 1,500,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit comprises of one common share and one non-transferable warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing. The funds will be used for general purposes.

As announced, a placement of up to $1,800,000 Cdn for 36,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit is now underway. Each unit will comprise of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The funds from this placement will be used for evaluation of the new gold surface discovery reported for reference on May 6, 2024 and for a significant drilling program of up to 2500m designed to target the historical McCarthy and Mexican shafts and as well as an area north of the Mexican shaft where significant ground preparation provides a favourable structural setting for hanging wall splay veins analogous to the historical ”Bonanza” stope at the Providence mine first stope at surface alone produced 50,000 ounces. Ron Coombes states, “exploration efforts have modelled potential for robust significant high-grade gold targets”.

All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the private placement, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

BOARD APPOINTMENT

In addition, the Company is extremely pleased to announce the CFO and director appointment of Brian Crawford CPA, CA.

Brian Crawford CPA, CA, has extensive experience as a senior financial executive. Brian was formerly a partner with a national firm of Chartered Professional Accountants and founded several public companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX.V”) and the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Brian currently serves as a Director, Corporate Secretary and or Chief Financial Officer of several TSX.V and CSE-listed issuers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Lee Groat Ph.D., P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved of the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO
Phone: (604) 724-2369
Email: rcoombes@providencegold.com

STAY TUNED! VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
www.ProvidenceGold.com

LIKE & FOLLOW @providencegoldmines
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Youtube, LinkedIn

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the OTC-Pinks and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company’s working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company’s properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Gold bars with an increasing bar chart on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) increased 1.74 percent on the week to close at 606.17 on Friday (November 8). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 2.16 percent to 25,444.28 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) fell 6.17 percent to 138.03.

Statistics Canada released October consumer price index (CPI) numbers on Tuesday (November 19). The data showed that year-on-year inflation came in at 2 percent, up from the 1.6 percent recorded in September and slightly hotter than the 1.9 percent expected by economists.

Keep reading...Show less

Long-Term Value Creation Drives Sustainable Growth for Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) said today it was making significant progress in building a business for the future with a peerless Tier One 1 focused asset portfolio and a strategy that continues to uncover and unlock value, while also fostering productive partnerships in its host countries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Fourmile Project Shows Further World-Class Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today updated its mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Fourmile project in Nevada, resulting in a 192% increase in indicated resources (1.4 million ounces grading 11.76gt), a 137% increase in inferred resources (6.4 million ounces grading 14.1gt) and a 35% increase in grade relative to Barrick's 2023 year-end mineral resource estimate 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) (Mako) pursuant to its bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Bidder’s Statement).

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of gold bars.

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 244,000 metric tons of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million metric tons of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

Keep reading...Show less
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history.

It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what's involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

×