Mineralised Structure at Cumbre Coya Extended to Over 170m Strike Length

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Firetail Resources

Mineralised Structure at Cumbre Coya Extended to Over 170m Strike Length

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the maiden diamond drilling (DD) program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Assay results have been received from drill hole 23PCCD0002 at the Cumbre Coya target, which has intersected the same mineralised structure as the first drill hole (23PCCD0001) thereby confirming the mineralised structure extends over 170m in strike length and is open in all directions.

Highlights include:

  • Mineralised structure at Cumbre Coya now extended to at least 170m strike length and is open in all directions.
  • Same structure has been mapped at surface, extending for at least 500m strike length.
  • This NW-SE trending structural corridor is interpreted to be the same as that intersected in the previous drill hole at Cumbre Coya1 (23PCCD0001) which returned 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu and 130g/t Ag from 3.25m

Figure 1a: Plan view of drillholes at Cumbre Coya Target overlain on Geological Map

Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:

"The latest results from our Cumbre Coya target at Picha are starting to demonstrate the potential of scale and what a special project this could be. The confirmation of the continuation of the mineralisation over 170m with the structure open in all directions gives us huge encouragment for what we may have here.

“We continue to be excited about the potential at Picha, and these latest results are a validation of all the hard work by the team in advancing this project.

“Work continues on site as we move into the latter part of the drill program, and we eagerly await the next results to to further develop our understanding of this system.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ftlcopper investingresource stocksCopper Investing
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources


Keep reading...Show less
finland flag

Opportunities for VMS Exploration in Finland

Finland has a well-established reputation as a jurisdiction with rich mineral resources, mining-friendly policies and sophisticated infrastructure. The country also hosts rich polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits, which represent one of its most significant resource advantages.

These characteristics arguably make Finland one of the most promising European targets for both mining investment and VMS exploration, and prospective investors would do well to understand the country's overall mining landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. The agreement is for a term of one year commencing March 1, 2024 and ending March 2, 2025. The cost of the campaign is $30,000 payable as to $15,000 on March 1, 2024 and $15,000 on September 1, 2024.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to a consultant incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares exercisable on or before March 11, 2025 at a price of $0.15 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) in pleased to advise that ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys have identified additional conductors at the Company’s large 100%-owned Mount Vernon Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
copper-colored map of the world

Top 10 Copper Producers by Country (Updated 2024)

Copper prices have not been immune from the market volatility impacting most commodities over the past year, especially on the back of weakened demand from China.

Time will tell when the price of copper will once again reach the record level it hit in the first half of 2022, but analysts are forecasting a return to strong copper demand in 2024.

"With the market now looking more finely balanced, prices are likely to prove more susceptible to broader swings in either direction in the advent of significant news that affects the market,” Independent metals and mining consultant Karen Norton told the Investing News Network. “Overall, while the range might be wider than the fundamentals previously suggested, the annual average may not be that much different to 2023, although the improving economic picture should see it end the year stronger.”

Keep reading...Show less
Nine Mile Metals Drills 134.0 Meters of Mineralization in Hole WD-24-02 and Submits All Samples to ALS Global for Certified Analysis

Nine Mile Metals Drills 134.0 Meters of Mineralization in Hole WD-24-02 and Submits All Samples to ALS Global for Certified Analysis

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has drilled a mineralized zone covering 134.0m in WD-24-02 at its initial Phase 1 drill program on its Wedge VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick ("BMC").

WD-24-02 HIGHLIGHTS:

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Related News

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Resource Investing

MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating

Resource Investing

Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

×