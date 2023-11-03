Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic: Helping Lead the Way in Packaging Waste Reduction

Medtronic

Globally, less than 15% of waste gets recycled each year. Even more staggering, less than 1% of medical waste gets recycled.*

As part of our commitment to operate sustainably, Medtronic is working to set an example for how our industry can reduce waste generated from the packaging of medical devices. And one way we do that is by making intentional design choices that optimize our use of packaging materials to avoid the unnecessary generation of waste.

The Medtronic Sustainability Development Center (SDC) continuously develops and introduces innovative and sustainable products and packaging. The team's goal is to improve patient and community health and reduce life-cycle environmental impact. The SDC applies concepts like eco-friendly design, product circularity, and recyclability to meet and anticipate emerging regulatory requirements and to support customer requests.

By the end of our 2025 fiscal year, our ambition is to reduce packaging waste on select product linesii by 25%. While seemingly straightforward, reducing packaging waste in a highly regulated industry is anything but. Required information and packaging alone make this challenging. Let's put the potential impact into context.

How much is 25% of packaging waste, really?

Small changes lead to a big impact. Executing on this goal is projected to lead to a reduction of approximately 130 tons of packaging material.

This amount is roughly equivalent to the weight of more than 60 cars, 400 suitcases (before they're packed!), or about 2,000 iPads.

And we're just getting started. The next step in this waste reduction journey is looking further into product circularity and life cycle design. This could be keeping product packaging in use for as long as possible or recovering packaging materials to make new packaging.

And when it comes to sustainability commitments, packaging waste is just one piece of the puzzle. There are a number of ways we're working to influence sustainability in our industry and reduce our environmental impact. You can learn more about our commitments to the planet here and in our 2023 Sustainability Report.

*Internal Medtronic data
ii The product lines include: Tri-Staple; Polysorb; Absorbatack; Spinal Implants; and Pulse Oximeter

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799350/medtronic-helping-lead-the-way-in-packaging-waste-reduction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of COV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

Medtronic

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $2.24 billion, up 9% on both a Reported and Organic1 basis
  • Year-over-year revenue growth in all segments on both a Reported and Organic Basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $378 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)1 of $830 Million, up 8%
  • Provides updated full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance
  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval for CABTREOTM (IDP-126), the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results and other key updates from the quarter

"We are pleased with our solid third-quarter performance, as each of our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. We remain focused on advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Shareholders to Receive $26.00 per Common Share and ADS in Cash

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions, today announced that Thermo Fisher has commenced the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") through a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher (the "Buyer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Olink for $26.00 per common share and per ADS, in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×