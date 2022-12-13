Marvel Closes $1,964,904.28 Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.
Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement totaling $1,964,904.28 (the “Offering”) by issuing 15,283,369 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and 1,190,000 non-flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).
Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
Each NFT Unit priced at $0.11 per NFT Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland projects. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital purposes.
Finders’ fees totaling $150,680.34 cash and 1,258,670 finders’ warrants will be paid in connection with the Offering. Each finders’ warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering, and payment of the Finders’ fee are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel –Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Marvel Discovery
Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries in mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earth elements demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.
Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio can mitigate risk without foregoing the opportunity for serious growth.Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring diverse mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and battery metals.
The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals, and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, of which many are seeing an exciting revitalization.
Marvel Discovery’s outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, the company has identified and acquired multiple promising gold assets. They include the Blackfly project in Ontario, and Slip, Gander, Baie Verte and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its gold portfolio poses exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.
Marvel Discovery’s Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserves of 3.30 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).
The Slip gold project is 10 kms west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicates that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.
The Victoria Lake gold projects, Victoria Lake and Victoria Lake Southwest, in Newfoundland further contribute to the company’s gold portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 kms away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 g/t to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.
Marvel Discovery acquired Victoria Lake Southwest, a 6,325 hectare land position contiguous to the Falcon Gold, Benton and Buchans Mineral land package. The acquisition includes 253 new gold claims near existing prolific deposits, such as Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposits, which hosts 837,000 ounces of gold. Additionally, it’s positioned 40 kms west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t and 18.24 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t and 87.1 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims over 19,075 hectares. It’s strategically located, and contiguous to, the First Mining Gold and the Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the Central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects, namely Matador Mining’s Cape Ray project and First Mining’s Hope Brook project, both in Southern Newfoundland and Labrador.
Future plans for the company include listing Power One, a spin-off company and previous subsidiary, to take ownership of its Serepent Rivers Pecors uranium project and the Wicheeda REE property. Marvel Discovery recently received its first set of comments back from TSXV, an important step in listing Power One.
Additionally, completed time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys at the Duhmel project identified high-priority targets, prompting Marvel to send in a field crew for follow-up. The field crew utilized a portable x-ray fluorescence instrument to identify ultramafic rocks containing copper, nickel and cobalt. Samples are presently awaiting priority analysis from the lab for further confirmation.
Marvel Discovery’s projects also include four rare earth, nickel and uranium projects that span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, East Bull and Highway North properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
In March 2022, Marvel acquired two large claim groups, the KLR and Walker, which provided the company with a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
- Marvel Discovery is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes 12 highly prospective properties covering lithium, uranium, gold, nickel, rare earth elements and titanium.
- Its portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.
- Marvel Discovery holds six highly prospective gold properties, including the Blackfly property in Ontario and the Slip gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
- The Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
- Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.
- Marvel Discovery is in the process of creating Power One, a spin-off company for its uranium project, and recently received its first set of comments from TSXV for listing the new company.
- Marvel Discovery acquired 6,325 hectares, consisting of 253 claims in Victoria Southwest. The property sits 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit in Newfoundland and Labrador. The project is contiguous to significant land packages owned by Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources and Buchan Minerals Corp.
- Marvel Discovery acquired the KLR and Walker, two large claim groups that lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone of the eastern Athabasca Basin.
Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims - Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery’s Saskatechewan uranium property lies along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Fission’s (TSX:FCU) property boundaries. The company now owns a total of 16,763 hectares, following its acquisition of the KLR and Walker Claims covering 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
- Diamond Drilling Pending Permit: Marvel has also applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000 meters. Backpack drilling by EFU in 2015 discovered the Highway Zone, intersecting 1.96 percent U over 29 cm. Other highlights include 1.57 percent U over 4 cm 0.28 percent U over 44 cm, 0.20 percent U over 60 cm, 0.17 percent U over 41 cm, and 0.12 percent U over 24cm. The Highway Zone Discovery appears structurally related and an extension of the DD Zone.
- Encouraging Historical Production: Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The key Lake Deposit has previously produced 4.2 million tonnes of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but leave much of the asset unexplored.
- Walker Claims Indicate Additional Uranium: Collectively known as the Walker Claims, this claim group covers 10,595 hectares and is contiguous to the Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium assets. This claim group hosts 10 uranium showings and several unexplored EM targets.
Newfoundland and Labrador Gold Projects
Marvel Discovery has more than 115,000 hectares of gold assets throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Its Golden Brook assets, which include Hope Brook and Baie Verte properties, are a joint venture partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. Its additional assets in the province are systematically being explored for high-grade gold deposits.
- Golden Brook JV (Marvel – Falcon) Gold : Totaling 11,875 hectares located 25 kilometers due east of Newfound Gold’s Queensway Project. The new claims are contiguous to Sassy Resources’ Gander North Project. The Golden Brook is a joint venture between Marvel and Falcon Gold to explore prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts.
- Gander Zone (South, North, East) Gold: Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major land holder within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
- The Gander South claims lie along the highly prospective northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, where Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway Gold project is located.
- Gander completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the 6,850-hectare Gander East strategically located in the Exploits Subzone and the Gander Zone and is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp’s Queensway Project.
- Slip Gold Project: The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface.
- The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares and leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp.
- It is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the Northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit, hovering around 4.6 million ounces.
- Victoria Lake Gold Project: The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4 Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibits similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors.
- Victoria Lake Southwest Project: This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources.
- The property is positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.
- Benton Resources prospected the area, identifying abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace- to several-percent sulfides. Analysis of these grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t to 18.2 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t to 87.10 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
Quebec Battery Metals - Duhamel Property
The Duhamel property is located 200 km northwest of the city of Saguenay, Quebec, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region currently containing seven occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides and one titanium-vanadium-chromium occurrence.
- Promising Drill Results: Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides.
- Extended Holding Following TDEM Exploration: In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.
- Follow-Up Sampling Pending Results: The completed TDEM surveys highlighted high-priority targets, resulting in Marvel sending in a follow-up field crew. The crew used a portable XRF instrument to confirm ultramafic rocks containing nickel, cobalt and copper. Samples from the ground crew are presently awaiting lab analysis.
Ontario Properties
Marvel Discovery’s Ontario properties include a variety of mineral deposits, including gold, nickel and PGEs. Many of the assets are in close proximity to existing known deposits and producing mines, indicating the potential of the company’s Ontario properties to become world-class mines.
- Blackfly Gold Property: The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- Black Fly Northeast Zone: Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.60 g/t gold over 0.50 m from 39.20 to 39.70 m and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 m to the northeast.
- Black Fly Main Zone: Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 m from 14.30 to 27.70 m. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.70 m from 7.30 to 15 m. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.20 m grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1 m.
- Mosquito Zone: Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.30 m from 7.70 to 8 m, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.50 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this drill hole at 7.70 to 8 m depth.
- Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.90 g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 m along a strike of 21.60 m and the northern shoot averaged 13.44 g/t gold over 0.27 m within a 32-m strike length.
- The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- East Bull Property: In 2021, Marvel Discovery acquired a 100 percent interest on a property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex contiguous to Grid Metals Corp. and Canadian Palladium East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario.
- The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totaling 5,352 hectares. Total magnetic intensity of regional OGS surveys indicate a northwest extension to the EBLI onto Marvel’s ground.
- Drilling in the area by Grid Metals Corp returned intercepts of 77 m grading 0.80 g/t palladium equivalent in April 2021, and Canadian Palladium’s project hosts a compliant resource of 11.10 million tons grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent.
- Serpent River Pecors Project: The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario, and hosts a 20-million-tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.
- Marvel has spent upwards of C$300,000 in versatile time domain electromagnetics (VTEM) surveying across the property’s 6-km-long and 3-kmwide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.
- The project will be transferred to Power One following successful listing on TSXV.
British Columbia - Wicheeda Project
The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth element property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division inBritish Columbia. The asset has seven known occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt and one known occurrence of titanium-vanadium-chromium. The asset will be transferred to Power One after successfully listing on the TSXV.
- Close Proximity to Producing Mines: The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts an indicated 4.9-million-tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.
- Assays Indicate Highly Prospective Property: Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4-sq-km area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.
Karim Rayani - CEO Director
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior to this, he worked independently as a management consultant and financier. Rayani is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures, director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing and chair of District 1 Exploration. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on corporate development and finance.
Geoff Balderson - CFO
Geoff Balderson has more than 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSXV-listed companies. He currently runs a private consulting practice, Harmony Corporate Services, providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before this, he was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities. Balderson is a University of British Columbia graduate in marketing and sales management.
Fraser Rieche - Director
Fraser Rieche has a bachelor of arts in economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance. Rieche has worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America, along with energy, oil and gas, fisheries and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.
Diana Alvarez - Corporate Secretary, Directory
Diana Alvarez is a paralegal with 15 years of experience working in corporate and securities law. Having worked for some of the leading law firms in Vancouver, she is well versed in corporate compliance, governance and administration of publicly traded companies. Alvarez has spent her career focused on resource issuers and has a diploma in paralegal studies.
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.
In the past year, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project. It is important to note this discovery is less than 1 km away from the combined ground held by Marvel and Falcon and appears to be the same structural corridor covered by the Alliance land tenure. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Benton-Sokoman NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2 km distance. Their sampling program confirmed the presence of lithium pegmatites, and the first significant occurrence of Lithium documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Marvel and Falcon recently formed a strategic partnership (November 17, 2021) that combines both the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton District properties covering a combined 115,170 hectares to be explored on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. The Hope Brook Property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions of, or are proximal to, two major structures linked to several significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. The combined land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman's JV partnership, with the JV now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.
Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit is now owned by Coastal Gold Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1
Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property
Following the recently completed interpretation of airborne magnetic and TDEM surveys which identified several high priority target areas, Marvel sent a prospecting field crew for ground follow-up. The field crew located a new showing within the Houliere Block coincident with a newly identified airborne EM anomaly. The field crew then utilized a Beep Mat to pinpoint the exact location of the near surface zone and utilized a portable XRF instrument to immediately determine the potential prospectivity of this new showing. The showing is characterized by weathered, ultramafic rocks which the prospectors have named the Rottenstone Showing. XRF analysis of select samples have shown highly anomalous copper, nickel and cobalt, typical components of a magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide system. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for a priority analysis.
Next steps include stripping and cleaning the mineralized zone followed by channel sampling to determine dimensions. In addition, prospecting will continue on the eastern Duhamel section of the property.
Mr. Karim Rayani, President and CEO commented, "We are absolutely thrilled with the results from our inaugural field prospecting program at Duhamel, and to find a new showing within the first week bodes very well for the remainder of our field campaign. While highly anomalous XRF readings from our new showing will need to be confirmed by laboratory analysis - if the stripping indicates that the new showing is more extensive than what is presently exposed, we will be immediately applying for drill permits while expanding our field prospecting program".
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province. The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 2).
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021
As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.
Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani Comments; "We are thrilled to finally move forward on Power One, we believe these projects have tremendous potential. We are in the right place at the right time - the resurgence of Uranium as a clean energy and the growing demand and interest in green and critical elements for a cleaner future is not going away. We have oversubscribed our offering and look forward to reporting back on a final approval date".
Marvel has made great progress to date, and we are now finalizing the response back to TSX.V for listing of Power One's shares. We believe this to be highly advantageous situation for Marvel and its shareholder as this further protects our share capitalization without the expenditures needed to advance these projects. We still hold a sizeable equity stake in Power One and will remain as operator.
On January 1st, 2022, Power One arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Power One closed that offering February 1st, 2022 and has since increased it taking in $ 1.1 million in subscriptions. Please see www.sedar.com for more information.
The Serpent River Pecors project (the "Project") is located 15 kilometres east of Elliot Lake, Ontario. Limited drilling by Rio Algom in 1974 at the Pecors East showing (MDI41J08NW00060) on the Project has reported a non-National Instrument 43-101 compliant historic resource of 20 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 0.037% uranium. Immediately west of the Serpent River Pecors Project is Pele Mountain's Eco Ridge uranium/rare earth element project. In July 2011, Pele Mountain announced the positive results of a preliminary economic assessment study outlining 34.6 Mt at grades of 0.040% U3O8 and 1,455 parts per million TREO (total rare earth oxides)1.
Contact-style nickel-copper-plus-or-minus-platinum-group-element mineralization on the Project is supported by drilling in 2015 by Marvel Discovery. Hole P15-23 intersected 0.33 gram per tonne palladium plus platinum plus gold (g/t Pt-Pd-Au), 0.11% Cu and 0.04% Ni over 12 metres (m). This style of mineralization was intersected in gabbroic rocks within the Pecors anomaly. The Pecors anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that extends for 18 kilometres (km) southeast-northwest and up to 4 km wide. The anomaly is located 15 km west of the East Bull intrusive suite, where recent drilling by Grid Metals Corp. (CNX:GRDM) intersected 14.0 m of 1.2 g/t palladium equivalent (Pd_Eq) in hole EBL21-10 including a 1.0 m interval of 7.0 g/t Pd_Eq (see press release dated June 17, 2021). Canadian Palladium (CNX:BULL) Canadian Palladium's recent drilling results (see press release dated Sept. 22, 2021) reported a 19 m intersection grading 1.77 g/t Pd_Eq from its East Bull property. This result appears to be an extension to its NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.1 million tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Pd_Eq2.
The Wicheeda property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George and approximately 50 km east of the community of Bear Lake, B.C. The property is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is close to major infrastructure, including power transmission lines, railway, and major highways. Geologically, the project is situated in the Foreland belt and within the Rocky Mountain trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States and hosts several carbonatite and alkaline complexes. These include the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon rare earth element minerals (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) alkaline complexes which contain the high concentrations of REE's.
In 2010, an airborne geophysical survey was conducted by Aeroquest and soil geochemical sampling by Electric Metals on behalf of Montoro was completed over a portion of the Wicheeda claims. The airborne geophysical program consisted of 654-line km of AeroTEM helicopter-borne, time-domain electromagnetic, plus radiometric surveying flown at high-resolution 50-metre line spacing. The survey covered a 29.4-square-kilometre area and was successful in mapping the magnetic and conductive properties of the geology. Within the assessment report from 2010 (No. 32361), comments from key observations and notes from Intrepid Geophysics include: "The electromagnetic data suggests that there may be an unmapped fault in the centre of the block. The magnetic data shows a subtle feature in the centre of the block, slightly offset from the interpreted fault. It is recommended that the airborne survey be followed up by a geochemical survey and property-scale mapping."
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
References
- Technical Report on the Eco Ridge Mine Project, Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada for Pele Mountain Resources by Roscoe Postle Associates Ltd., effective date June 20, 2012.
- Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the East Bull Platinum Group Metals Property, Gerow Township, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario for 21C Metals Inc by PGE Mining Consultants Inc., effective date April 15, 2019.
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022
Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property
Late-off time TDEM response anomalies have outlined 7 linear target trends (A through G) that strike northwest-southeast for several kilometres.
Figure 2. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.
These Late-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs, making them targets of high merit for massive sulphides (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics.
Compilation of historical drilling and mineralized showings reveal remarkable coincidence of these 7 trends with recorded Ni-Cu-Co bearing massive to semi-massive sulphides (Figure 4).
Figure 4. TDEM-magnetic trends coincident with recorded Ni-Cu-Co mineralization and Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineralization. True widths of mineralization is not yet known.
Crews have been mobilized to the property to confirm historic drill holes that contain highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co intersections, confirm the nature and significance of Ni-Cu-Co showings, survey those areas of high merit with a Beep Mat and prospect the newly interpreted TDEM trends for new Ni-Cu-Co mineralization. If the historical drill holes can be located, low frequency downhole surveys will be performed to assist with future targeting efforts.
Commentary
"Exploration crews are now mobilized at the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property, we are extremely pleased with the results of the heliborne survey in generating targets. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. We remain confident that our field crews will not only confirm historical showings, but also find new Ni-Cu-Co-occurrences along these trends. We are very keen to determine if the historic drill collars can be located, and if it is possible to conduct low frequency BHEM downhole surveys on these holes. It is common that the higher conductivity representing Ni-Cu bearing massive sulphides are missed by previous operators and these lenses of mineralization are located just off-hole. The results of the field work will enable us to define and select our best targets for diamond drilling." stated Karim Rayani - President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.
The Duhamel Property
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 5).
Figure 5. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)
The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.
Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received
A list of drill holes is tabled below:
Table 1. Planned drill hole statistics for the KLR-Walker Uranium Project.
The objectives of the drill program will be to drill across structures at the DD Zone that have been featured by the recently completed airborne magnetic survey while utilizing previous backpack drill results to aid in vectoring drill hole targets. Structure hosting the DD Zone will investigated south towards the Highway Zone also (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Planned drill locations at the DD Zone over total magnetic intensity coincident with VTEM conductors and highlighted historical results on the KLR-Walker Uranium Project.
The DD Zone remains an area of high merit based on:
- Drilling during the 1970's intersected U values of 0.125%
- Backpack drilling by EFU in 2015 discovered the Highway Zone, intersecting 1.96% U over 29cm Other highlights include 1.57% U over 4 cm 0.279% U over 44cm, 0.20% U over 60cm, 0.175% U over 41cm, and 0.124% U over 24cm. The Highway Zone Discovery appears structurally related and an extension of the DD Zone.
- A distinct correlation with high U values and strong magnetic gradients.
- The Property is located within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2).
- The DD Zone further straddles the Key Lake Shear Zone, an important fault for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.
Commentary
"We have made great progress in a short period of time planning our inaugural drill campaign on the KLR-Walker Uranium Project. The DD Zone represents a target area of the high merit and potential for success. After careful study, compilation, and interpretation, we have planned 10 drill holes to test favorable structurally related uranium, a key ingredient to the large uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin. We look forward to organizing drill crews once the necessary drill permits are received," stated Karim Rayani President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.
Figure 2. Location of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.
The DD Zone
The DD Zone is proximal and along strike to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the DD Zone lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Location of the DD Zone, neighbors, VTEM conductors, uranium occurrences along the Key Lake Shear Zone.
Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
References
Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study
VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks
Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocksyoutu.be
Gold played a defensive role in 2022, but one key factor is standing in the way of a price rise.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Alain Corbani, head of mining at Finance SA and manager of the Global Gold and Precious Fund, said that an increase in investment demand would break the yellow metal out of its current rut.
"The only real aggregate that will change the momentum is investment demand, which is the speculative part of the total component of global demand. And we don't see it here, it's totally absent," he said.
Corbani believes inflation, interest rates and the US dollar have all peaked, but said gold investment demand is low because most market participants don't share that view. "All it takes is this investment demand to start showing some sign of life," he explained. "(But) as long as we don't have it, gold will evolve in this neutral, boring mode."
When it comes to gold stocks, Corbani said inflation hurt their margins in 2022. However, with inflation now past its highest point, he thinks the year ahead looks brighter for gold-focused companies.
"Since inflation has peaked, we do believe that those margins with a higher gold price will trigger a huge, huge rebound in the gold space — a huge rebound," he said. "The same way we had this rebound in 2015, the same way we had this rebound in 2018. We are heading towards an identical rebound, and that rebound actually started, believe it or not, from the lows of a month ago."
Overall, his advice for precious metals market participants was to stay patient a little longer. "It's not a question of years, it's a question of months at best," said Corbani about the potential timeframe for a gold price turnaround.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and gold stocks in 2023.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Benton Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Units for Proceeds of up to $1.7 Million
Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BEX) is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.7 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before December 28, 2022.
On receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue up to 8,600,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,204,000, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for 18 months following the date of issuance. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
In addition, the Company will issue up to 4,100,000 non-flow through units ("NFT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $492,000, each NFT Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for 18 months following the date of issuance.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance Benton's various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares" Stephen Stares,
President
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email: thomas@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca, www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX, @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
Sarama Resources - Drilling Highlights Growth Potential at Sanutura Project
Early-Stage Targets at Kenobi and Djimbake Prospects Deliver Promising Results
Sarama Resources Ltd. (" Sarama " or the " Company ") (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%-owned (4) multi-million-ounce Sanutura Project (the " Project ") has returned several encouraging near-surface intersections of new mineralisation in the south of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor
The reported drilling totals 2,900m and was primarily focussed on testing for new mineralisation in lightly-drilled areas of the Kenobi, Djimbake and Obi Prospects. The results represent the sixth discovery of additional/extensional mineralisation since the commencement of the ongoing +50,000m drill program and continue to demonstrate the strong potential to grow the oxide component of the Project's 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred) (1) mining shape constrained Mineral Resource.
Highlights
- New, near-surface mineralisation intersected in the south of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor
- Highlighted downhole intersections from new assays include:
- 5m @ 7.05g/t Au (incl 1m @ 25.60g/t Au)from 9m in TAA173;
- 22m @ 1.52g/t Au from 22m in TAA278;
- 10m @ 1.33g/t Au from 23m in TAR059;
- 14m @ 1.20g/t Au from 10m in TAA178;
- 6m @ 1.90g/t Au from 15m in TAA171; and
- 6m @ 1.49g/t Au from 7m in TAA141.
- Intersections of new mineralisation are in shallow, oxide material with high potential to add to the oxide and transition component of the Mineral Resource, currently standing at 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred) (2)
- New mineralisation is outside the existing Mineral Resource and show clear potential to expand its footprint
- Further results to be released in due course
- Follow-up drilling, including greenfields exploration drilling, expected to commence in 2023
Sarama's President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:
"These most recent drill results continue to support our view that significant potential remains to make new discoveries outside the existing Mineral Resource in the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor, which stretches over 16km in length and is up to 1.7km in width. Previously released results align with this theme, as do the strong grades and widths of mineralisation in near-surface oxide material, which together clearly show the potential for growth in the footprint and size of the Mineral Resource. We now have a number of exciting new areas to follow up and incorporate into the Mineral Resource which we plan to update after the completion and follow up of the current +50,000m drill program."
Figure 1 - Tankoro Deposit Location Plan - Exploration Success in Southern Areas
A Growth-Oriented Drill Program in Oxide Material
Drilling Highlights Potential for Expansion of Mineral Resource Footprint
Results are being reported (refer Appendix A) for approximately 1,500m (30 holes) of aircore (" AC ") and 1,400m (17 holes) reverse-circulation (" RC ") drilling undertaken in Q2/Q3 2022 at the Kenobi, Djimbake and Obi Prospects in the southern extent of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor (refer Figures 1 & 2). The drilling targeted the near-surface oxide horizon to a vertical depth of approximately 50m and highlighted downhole intersections from these holes include:
- 5m @ 7.05g/t Au (incl. 1m @25.60g/t Au) from 9m in TAA173;
- 22m @ 1.52g/t Au from 22m in TAA278;
- 10m @ 1.33g/t Au from 23m in TAR059;
- 14m @ 1.20g/t Au from 10m in TAA178;
- 6m @ 1.90g/t Au from 15m in TAA171; and
- 6m @ 1.49g/t Au from 7m in TAA141.
Figure 2 - Plan of Drilling in Southern Extremity of Tankoro Mineralised Corridor
The drilling investigated various areas within the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor where previous reconnaissance drilling, which targeted gold-in-soil anomalism, had intersected numerous discrete zones of mineralisation within a broad 1.7km-wide gold-bearing trend. Fence spacing in the area typically remains widely spaced, particularly in the eastern side of the trend where it is frequently 200-300m and up to 500m. This reflects the early-stage of the area which is generally outside the footprint of the Project's current Mineral Resource. The quality of the recent results highlights the likelihood that the Mineral Resource will be expanded into the region with further drilling.
Kenobi Prospect
A portion of the recent drilling targeted the eastern side of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor where potential exists to extend modelled lodes and to pursue targets generated by previous early-stage reconnaissance drilling within the Kenobi Prospect (refer Figures 1 & 2).
Figure 3 illustrates an isolated drill fence, located approximately 300m south of the furthest drilling that informs the current Mineral Resource (also refer T1 in Figure 2). The recent drilling on this fence returned encouraging near-surface downhole intersections of 5m @ 7.05g/t Au (incl. 1m @ 25.60g/t Au) and 6m @ 1.90g/t Au which add to significant historical intersections including 10m @ 1.73g/t Au , 6m @ 1.11g/t Au and 4m @ 1.46g/t Au . Together, the results support the interpretation of 5 steeply-dipping mineralised lodes hosted within oxide material and extending to a vertical depth of approximately 60m where the mineralisation remains open. The closely-spaced nature of the lodes is expected to result in a locally attractive strip ratio which has the potential to enhance economics in any mine development scenario. Further drilling is planned to the immediate north and south of this fence to build out the interpretation for incorporation into an updated Mineral Resource estimate.
Figure 3 - Encouraging Results at Kenobi Prospect Set to Expand Mineral Resource (Section A-A')
Recent drilling also broadly targeted the southern extent of current Mineral Resource footprint where potential exists to extend selected modelled lodes to the south into a drill gap that extends approximately 480m along strike and 140m across (refer area T2 in Figure 2 and Figure 4). Mineralisation in the area is interpreted primarily as a package of steeply dipping lodes with kilometre-scale strike continuity to the north-north-east. A flat-lying, easterly dipping lode is interposed between the sub-vertical lodes, reminiscent of the lode geometries in the higher-grade sections of the Obi Prospect which delivered significant extensional exploration success in recent times (refer news release 9 August 2022).
Encouraging downhole intersections of 14m @ 1.20g/t Au , 10m @ 1.33g/t Au and 6m @ 1.30g/t Au were returned in recent assay results, supporting strike extensions to several mineralised lodes into the drill gap. Historical downhole intersections of 13m @ 1.53g/t Au , 9m @ 2.27g/t Au and 14m @ 1.34g/t Au located within modelled lodes on the margin of the target area reinforce the potential for expansion of the Mineral Resource footprint into this area with further drilling.
Figure 4 - 3D View to North of Drill Gap at Kenobi Prospect with Clear Potential for Mineral Resource Expansion
Djimbake Prospect
Recent drilling has also enhanced the potential of the Djimbake Prospect with encouraging downhole intersections of 22m @ 1.52g/t Au and 8m @ 1.00g/t Au (ending in mineralisation) being returned from the southern margin of the Mineral Resource (refer area T3 in Figure 2 and Figure 5).
These intersections add to historical downhole intersections in the immediate area of 29m @ 1.05g/t Au , 8m @ 1.86g/t Au , 6m @ 1.40g/t Au , pointing towards a local strengthening of grade and confirmation of an associated thickening of the mineralised lodes which together illustrate strong potential for the expansion of the current Mineral Resource footprint to the south and down-dip. The intersections in the drilled area suggest a north-westerly control to this grade-thickness accumulation which may provide guidance for future extensional exploration to the north.
Figure 5 - Grade-Thickness Accumulation at Margin Mineral Resource in Djimbake Prospect (Section B-B')
Exploration in Tankoro Mineralised Corridor Set to Continue in 2023
The reported results at early-stage targets within the Djimbake and southern Kenbobi Prospects that are well outside the footprint of the current Mineral Resource area are highly encouraging and highlight the potential for growth with further exploration drilling. The program has also successfully identified potential strike extensions to currently modelled lodes in near-surface oxide material which have the potential to add to the Mineral Resource .
Drilling is currently paused until 2023 and with all assays from the Q2/Q3 2022 program now returned, the Company is currently compiling results and incorporating these in its planning for further drilling of its highest priority targets around the Mineral Resource. A number of regional exploration targets will also be tested in the upcoming programs.
Appendices
To access the appendices referred to in this announcement please click on the links below
Appendix A: Summary of Recently Drilled Results
https://saramaresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/221214-appendix-a-summary-of-recently-returned-drill-results.pdf
Appendix B: References to Previous ASX Disclosure
https://saramaresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/221214-appendix-b-references-to-previous-asx-disclosure.pdf
Appendix C: JORC Code (2012 Edition) - Table 1 Information
https://saramaresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/221214-appendix-c-jorc-code-2012-edition-table-1-information.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Company Activities
Media Enquiries
Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede
Sarama Resources Ltd
Angela East
Media & Capital Partners
t: +61 8 9363 7600
e: Angela.east@mcpartners.com.au
t: +61 428 432 025
ABOUT Sarama Resources LTD
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is a West African focused gold explorer/developer with substantial landholdings in south-west Burkina Faso. Sarama is focused on maximising the value of its strategic assets and advancing its key projects towards development.
Sarama's 100%-owned(4)Sanutura Project is principally located within the prolific HoundÃ© Greenstone Belt in south-west Burkina Faso and is the exploration and development focus of the Company. The Project hosts the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits which have a combined Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz gold (Indicated) plus2.3Moz gold (Inferred) (1) .
Together, the deposits present a potential mine development opportunity featuring an initial, long-life CIL project which may be established and paid for by the significant oxide Mineral Resource base.
Sarama has built further optionality into its portfolio including an approximate 470kmÂ² exploration position in the highly prospective Banfora Belt in south-western Burkina Faso. The Koumandara Project hosts several regional-scale structural features and trends of gold-in-soil anomalism extending for over 25km along strike.
Sarama also holds an approximate 18% participating interest in the Karankasso Project Joint Venture (" JV ") which is situated adjacent to the Company's Sanutura Project in Burkina Faso and is a JV between Sarama and Endeavour Mining Corp (" Endeavour ") in which Endeavour is the operator of the JV. In February 2020, an updated Mineral Resource estimate of 709koz gold (3) was declared for the Karankasso Project JV.
The Company's Board and management team have a proven track record in Africa and a strong history in the discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits. Sarama is well positioned to build on its current success with a sound strategy to surface and maximise the value of its property portfolio.
Sanutura Project - An Already Large Mineral Resource with Potential to Grow
The Company's primary focus is its 100%-owned (4) Sanutura Project, which hosts a large Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred) (1) and covers an area of 1,420km 2 . The Project occupies a commanding position along 70km of strike in the prolific HoundÃ© Belt (refer Figure 6), Burkina Faso's pre-eminent gold belt.
The Project lies 60km south of Endeavour Mining's HoundÃ© Mine (5Moz Au); 120km south of Fortuna Silver's high-grade Yaramoko Mine (1Moz Au), and 140km south of Endeavour Mining's Mana Mine (5Moz Au), highlighting the significant gold endowment of the HoundÃ© Belt (refer Appendix B). Endeavour Mining's Bantou Project (1.5Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resource (5) ) is located only 6km from the bulk of the Sanutura Project's main deposit, which illustrates the gold camp scale of endowment of the immediate area.
The Project has significant growth potential and the primary objective of the current +50,000m drill program is to increase the existing 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred) (2) pit shell constrained oxide and transition component of the Project's Mineral Resource to further underwrite and enhance the economics of mine development.
The recent drill program has generally focused on shallow additional and extensional targets throughout the well-mineralised corridor, where mineralisation has been drill-defined for a semi-continuous strike length of 16km and where potential exists to expand the Mineral Resource at shallow depths in oxide material .
Figure 6 - Sanutura Project Location Plan
FOOTNOTES
- Mineral Resource estimate for Sanutura Project - 9.4Mt @ 1.9g/t Au for 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 52.7Mt @ 1.4g/t Au for 2.3Moz (Inferred), reported at cut-off grades ranging 0.2-1.6g/t Au, reflecting the mining methods and processing flowsheets assumed to assess the likelihood of the Mineral Resources to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The effective date of the Company's Mineral Resource estimate is 16 November 2021. For further information regarding the Mineral Resource estimate refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report Sanutura Project, South-West Burkina Faso", dated 7 February 2022 and prepared by Paul Schmiede, Rindra Le Grange and Fred Kock, and the Company's ASX Prospectus dated 11 March 2022. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama. Ms Le Grange and Mr Kock are employees of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd and Orway Mineral Consultants Pty Ltd respectivley and are considered to be independent of Sarama. The technical report is available under Sarama's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the ASX Prospectus is available under Sarama's profile on ASX at www.asx.com.au .
- Oxide & transition component of the Mineral Resource for Sanutura Project - 3.2Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 23.4Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 0.8Moz Au (Inferred), reported above cut-off grades of 0.2g/t Au and 0.3g/t Au for oxide and transition material respectively.
- Mineral Resource estimate for Karankasso Project - 12.74Mt @ 1.73g/t Au for 709koz Au (effective date of December 31, 2019), disclosed on 24 February 2020 by Semafo Inc ("Semafo", since acquired by Endeavour Mining Corp. "Endeavour"). For further information regarding that Mineral Resource estimate, refer to the news release "Semafo: Bantou Project Inferred Resources Increase to 2.2Moz" dated 24 February 2020 and Semafo: Bantou Project NI43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate" dated 3 April 2020 and the Company's ASX Prospectus dated 11 March 2022. The news release and technical report are available under Semafo's and Endeavour's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the ASX Prospectus is available under Sarama's profile on ASX at www.asx.com.au . The Mineral Resource estimate was fully prepared by, or under the supervision of Semafo. Sarama has not independently verified Semafo's mineral Resource Estimate and takes no responsibility for its accuracy. Semafo, and now Endeavour, is the operator of the Karankasso Project JV and Sarama is relying on their Qualified Persons' assurance of the validity of the Mineral Resource estimate. Additional technical work has been undertaken on the Karankasso Project since the effective date but Sarama is not in a position to quantify the impact of this additional work on the Mineral Resource estimate referred to above.
- The Government of Burkina Faso has processed the requisite documents to facilitate the grant of the new, full-term Tankoro 2 and Djarkadougou 2 Exploration Permits (the " Permits ") and subsequently issued the invitation to pay the permit issuance fees (the " Fees ") and the Fees were paid within the requisite 10-day timeline. Following the payment of the Fee, the issuance of the Permit's arrÃªtÃ© and related paperwork becomes an administrative process during which time the Company may undertake work on the Tankoro 2 and Djarkadougou 2 Properties. The Company expects the arrÃªtÃ©s and related paperwork to be issued in due course. The properties, hosting the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits respectively, were formerly known as Tankoro and Djarkadougou, but have been renamed as part of the process of re-issuing the respective Permits.
- Endeavour Mining's Bantou Project Mineral Resource - 38.4Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 1.5Moz Au (Inferred). This is the aggregate of the Mineral Resource listing for the Bantou and Bantou Nord Deposits which are located within the Bantou Project. Data is sourced from Semafo: Bantou Project NI43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate" dated 3 April 2020. The technical report are available under Endeavour's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future exploration and development plans, the potential for the Sanutura and Karankasso Projects to host economic mineralisation, the potential to expand the existing estimated Mineral Resources at the Sanutura Project (including the present oxide and transition component), the potential to extend and add to existing mineralisation at the Kenobi and Djimbake Prospects, , the potential for development of a mine at the Sanutura Project, the potential for the receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing and prospects for the issuance of the arrÃªtÃ©s for the Tankoro 2 and Djarkadougou 2 Exploration Permits by the Government of Burkina Faso. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.
There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.
QUALIFIED PERSONS' STATEMENT
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the preparation of the Mineral Resource estimate for the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this news release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to exploration activities at the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Guy Scherrer. Guy Scherrer is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a member in good standing of the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Guy Scherrer consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the quotation of the Karankasso Project's Mineral Resource estimate and exploration activities is based on information compiled by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. Paul Schmiede and Sarama have not independently verified Semafo's (now Endeavour's) Mineral Resource estimate and take no responsibility for its accuracy.
COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENT
The Mineral Resource estimates referred to in this disclosure were first disclosed in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in the Company's ASX Prospectus dated 11 March 2022. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The new Exploration Results reported in this disclosure are based on, and fairly represent, information and supporting documentation prepared by Guy Scherrer. Guy Scherrer is an employee of Sarama Resources and a member of the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec. Guy Scherrer has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the new Exploration Results and the supporting information are presented in this disclosure.
The previously reported Exploration Results referred to in this disclosure were first disclosed in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 in the Company's ASX disclosure listed in Appendix B. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those previous items of disclosure.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731631/Sarama-Resources-Drilling-Highlights-Growth-Potential-at-Sanutura-Project
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
For the 15 th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
In addition to being ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry, Newmont received the top score for the Governance and Environment dimensions and earned top decile performance in 23 of the 25 CSA performance categories. The ranking is based upon Newmont's performance in calendar year 2022. As of December 9, 2022, the company achieved the highest score out of 147 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA.
"At Newmont, our unwavering commitment to leading ESG practices is woven into the fabric of our company and fundamental to the way in which we operate," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "We are honored to be the metals and mining leader on the DJSI World Index and remain focused on our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."
The CSA assesses companies' quality of management and future performance potential by evaluating the three dimensions of ESG through 25 categories of financially material sustainability information. The results allow investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, and identify those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability-driven challenges and opportunities.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005870/en/
Media Contact
Carolina Lucaroni
786.643.9230
carolina.lucaroni@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Barrick Refutes North Mara Human Rights Allegations
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today said it understood that the Leigh Day law firm, in conjunction with a UK-based corporate watchdog known as RAID, has brought or intends to bring a claim in the UK against the London Bullion Market Association in connection with the alleged killings of two individuals in the vicinity of the North Mara gold mine in Tanzania by police acting on its behalf. Barrick is not a party to these proceedings.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the group was proud of its human rights record around the world and of North Mara's strong working relationship with the communities around the mine. Many of the mine's employees have been drawn from the surrounding villages and in line with Barrick's other operations, North Mara prioritises local employment and procurement.
"While the vast majority of local residents are law-abiding, there are rogue bands, armed and well-organised, who from time to time invade North Mara to steal gold-bearing rock, presenting a serious risk to the safety of mine personnel and community members in the process," Bristow said.
"As recently as last month, North Mara was attacked by an armed force of almost 100 men. Despite the police's attempts to repel them, 71 managed to scale the site's 9-metre-high perimeter wall and engaged with the mine's unarmed security personnel. The police eventually removed them but one of the invaders suffered fatal injuries. Two of the policemen were also injured. Barrick made a public announcement about the incident at the time. This was far from being a once-off occurrence. North Mara lives with the constant threat of such invasions," Bristow said.
Bristow said Barrick had frequently made it clear that North Mara's security personnel are unarmed and that the mine does not supervise, direct, control or instruct any mission, assignment or function of the Tanzanian police force, which is a state institution.
Bristow said Barrick was troubled by RAID's involvement in the litigation as that organisation had a long history of making unfounded allegations about purported human rights abuses at North Mara. The current matter was the latest in a series of lawyer-driven litigation concerning security incidents at and around the mine. Barrick was also concerned that vulnerable members of the local communities could be persuaded to make legally meritless claims outside their country in the hope of obtaining compensation.
"RAID does not have a presence in Tanzania and has shown no inclination to visit the mine, despite the personal invitations I have extended to them, most recently in July this year. Last month a planned visit was cancelled 48 hours before RAID was expected on site. We remain willing to host such a visit so that RAID can raise their concerns with the mine's management, the police, local administrators and community leaders. It is worth noting that in a recent meeting we had with the leaders of the eleven villages around North Mara, they said they had no knowledge of RAID or the work it purports to do in their communities, and rejected the organisation allegations as baseless," Bristow said.
Many of the mine's workers are drawn from neighbouring villages – in line with Barrick's other operations, North Mara prioritises local employment – and the mine has a good relationship with its community, which it supports through continuing investment in healthcare, education and infrastructure development projects.
Barrick Enquiries
| Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "target", "set to achieve", "looking to expand", "potential", "future," "continue", "improve", "would", "commit", "advance", "generate", "expect", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: expected production and cost levels for the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines and their Tier One potential as a combined complex; Barrick's partnership with the Government of Tanzania under the framework agreement; the ramp-up of production at North Mara and Bulyanhulu, optimization of production and fleet upgrades; potential mine life extensions, resource expansion and new development opportunities identified through drilling and other exploration activities; planned investments by Barrick in Tanzania including to develop healthcare, education and infrastructure; Barrick's contributions to the local economy, including local hiring and procurement programs and spending as well as anticipated contributions to value-adding national projects.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of the targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; our ability to convert resources into reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
B2Gold Announces Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Complex that Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization in Several Zones; Record Gold Production in October and November from the Fekola Complex; Re-affirms 2022 Total Gold Production Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 Ounces
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Complex in Mali . In addition, the Company is pleased to re-affirm its 2022 total gold production guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 to 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")) following consecutive monthly gold production records at the Fekola Mine in October and November 2022 .
Highlights
- At the Mamba Zone, exploration is focused on expanding high-grade sulphide mineralization shoots: Drilling is targeting up to three plunging bodies of sulphide mineralization (one originating at Mamba Main Zone, one originating at Mamba West, and one potentially originating at Mamba North). Mineralization remains open at depth.
- Hole BND_119 returned 9.48 grams per tonne (" g / t ") gold over 14.60 meters (" m ") from 309.40 m and 5.01 g / t gold over 15.10 m from 347.60 m and further establishes the continuity of the high grade sulphide shoot in Mamba Main Zone. BND_119 intersected some of the highest grade sulphide drilled to date at the Anaconda Area .
- Hole MSD_230 returned 2.38 g / t gold over 26.21 m , from 354.79 m (including a higher-grade interval of 3.76 g / t gold over 14.00 m , from 367.00 m ) and extends the southernly plunge extent of known mineralization below the current resource pit by an additional 200 m .
- At the Cobra Zone, the mineralized footprint expanded south following recent drill results on the Bakolobi permit: Exploration is focused on expanding saprolite mineralization near surface and sulphide mineralization at depth.
- Hole MSR_997 returned 4.46 g / t gold over 3.62 m from 209.00 m and 3.08 g / t gold over 24.12 m from 220.00 m ( sulphide ). Mineralization appears to have a shallow north plunge, still open along strike, to the north and to the south.
- Hole BKAC_0157 returned 1.46 g / t gold over 36.00 m from 19.00 m ( saprolite ), demonstrating the near surface saprolite potential of the Cobra Zone extension onto the Bakolobi permit.
- Saprolite mineralization discovered at the new Boomslang Zone ( 800 m to the west and parallel to the Cobra Zone) : Opportunity remains for further discoveries of north to south trending deposits parallel to the Mamba Zone and Cobra Zone.
- Hole BKAC_0342 returned 1.97 g / t gold over 30.00 m from 12.00 m ( saprolite ). Additional reverse circulation and diamond drilling is underway to follow up on saprolite intercepts and test for the presence of underlying sulphide mineralization .
- At the Dandoko permit, drilling has validated the known high-grade saprolite zone at Seko: Drilling to provide metallurgical test work material confirmed significant grade-width intercepts.
- Hole DDSK22_138 returned 18.84 g / t gold over 21.80 m from 112.00 m ( saprolite ), and hole DDSK22_129 returned 3.31 g / t gold over 23.65 m from 31.00 m , and 5.87 g / t gold over 50.50 m from 58.00 m ( saprolite ).
- Fekola sets back-to-back monthly production records: The Fekola Mine in Mali produced 79,967 ounces of gold in October 2022 , and 95,460 ounces of gold in November 2022 , consecutive monthly production records. Mining from the high-grade Fekola open-pit Phase 6 is anticipated to continue through the balance of 2022 and into 2023.
In 2022, B2Gold is conducting a $35 million exploration program on the Fekola Complex (including Fekola, Cardinal, Anaconda Area , Bakolobi, and Dandoko), where recent drilling has been focused on the Anaconda Area , including the Mamba, Adder, Anaconda , Cascabel, Viper, and Cobra zones. To date in 2022, B2Gold has completed approximately 169,000 m of combined diamond, reverse circulation and aircore drilling on the Fekola Complex. Metallurgical and infill drilling are currently underway on the recently acquired Dandoko permit, where approximatley 700 kilograms ("kg") of saprolite material will be collected for recovery variability testing from eight new diamond drill holes.
Click here to view Figure 1. Fekola Complex Overview.
Anaconda Area Exploration
Mamba Zone
Drilling at the Mamba Zone continues to focus on expanding the known sulphide mineralization. Hole MSD_230 returned 2.38 g/t gold over 26.21 m , from 354.79 m (including a higher-grade interval of 3.76 g/t gold over 14.00 m , from 367.00 m ) and extends the southerly plunge extent of known mineralization below the current resource pit by an additional 200 m . To the north, hole BND_122 returned 2.10 g/t gold over 23.04 m , from 478.00 m , which the Company believes may be part of a third shoot, originating in Mamba North. Mineralization remains open in both directions. Multiple intersections in drill hole MSD_232 (see table) partially infill the deeper portions of the Mamba Main shoot and further confirms continuity in this zone of sulphide mineralization, which includes persistent significant higher-grade intersections.
Click here to view Figure 2. Mamba Long Section (Facing West).
Select new results from the Mamba Zone exploration drilling include:
HoleID
From
To
Meters
Gold (g/t)
Domain
BND_102
184.87
202.70
17.83
2.04
Sulphide
Incl
193.83
202.70
8.87
3.77
Sulphide
BND_103
202.86
208.45
5.59
4.45
Sulphide
and
250.60
275.10
24.50
1.47
Sulphide
BND_115
60.30
64.30
4.00
3.91
Sulphide
BND_117
262.00
269.60
7.60
2.79
Sulphide
Incl
263.10
269.60
6.50
3.18
Sulphide
and
278.00
286.95
8.95
3.58
Sulphide
and
304.20
319.12
14.92
3.87
Sulphide
BND_119
309.40
324.00
14.60
9.48
Sulphide
and
347.60
362.70
15.10
5.01
Sulphide
Incl
347.60
355.30
7.70
8.63
Sulphide
and
381.70
401.40
19.70
1.28
Sulphide
BND_122
478.00
501.04
23.04
2.10
Sulphide
BND_123
337.95
344.90
6.95
4.15
Sulphide
Incl
341.72
344.90
3.18
8.50
Sulphide
BNR_559
67.00
88.00
21.00
2.31
Sulphide
Incl
76.00
88.00
12.00
3.32
Sulphide
MSD_230
354.79
381.00
26.21
2.38
Sulphide
Incl
367.00
381.00
14.00
3.76
Sulphide
and
530.53
538.00
7.47
4.24
Sulphide
MSD_232
135.68
158.00
22.32
1.10
Sulphide
and
164.00
188.00
24.00
1.60
Sulphide
Incl
175.00
180.00
5.00
4.29
Sulphide
and
239.80
263.00
23.20
2.13
Sulphide
and
272.00
282.70
10.70
2.37
Sulphide
Incl
278.15
282.70
4.55
3.93
Sulphide
and
288.20
302.70
14.50
3.29
Sulphide
Incl
290.75
295.70
4.95
8.63
Sulphide
Note: Sulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m. Higher grade including ("incl") intervals are reported above a cutoff of 1.0 g/t gold, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Cobra Zone (2 km east of the Mamba Zone)
The Cobra Zone has over 8 km of known strike extent, from Menankoto South to the southern end of the Bakolobi permit. The Cobra Zone is being targeted as a source of additional sulphide and saprolite mineralization within the Anaconda Area. Recent drilling highlights are shown below and confirm that significant intervals of both saprolite and sulphide mineralization are also present on the Bakolobi permit portion of the Cobra Zone.
Click here to view Figure 3. Cobra Long Section (Facing West).
Select results from the Cobra Zone (Menankoto permit) exploration drilling include:
HoleID
From
To
Meters
Gold (g/t)
Domain
MSR_1001
146.65
154.37
7.72
1.15
Sulphide
MSR_1034
306.20
315.06
8.86
2.59
Sulphide
MSR_1038
170.00
174.00
4.00
2.14
Sulphide
and
177.30
183.80
6.50
1.60
Sulphide
MSR_1039
154.00
159.00
5.00
3.70
Sulphide
MSR_978
207.00
231.20
24.20
1.90
Sulphide
Incl
211.20
231.20
20.00
2.22
Sulphide
MSR_997
209.00
212.62
3.62
4.46
Sulphide
and
220.00
244.12
24.12
3.08
Sulphide
Incl
240.20
244.12
3.92
6.17
Sulphide
Note: S ulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m. Higher grade including intervals are reported above a cutoff of 1.0 g/t gold, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Select results from the Cobra Zone (Bakolobi permit) exploration drilling include:
HoleID
From
To
Meters
Gold (g/t)
Domain
BKAC_0094
13.00
35.00
22.00
0.72
Saprolite
BKAC_0157
19.00
55.00
36.00
1.46
Saprolite
BKAC_0185
3.00
23.00
20.00
0.51
Saprolite
BKAC_0186
0.00
9.00
9.00
1.27
Saprolite
BKR_0006
62.00
74.00
12.00
2.13
Saprolite
and
75.00
108.00
33.00
0.64
Saprolite
BKR_0009
26.00
55.00
29.00
1.19
Saprolite
BKR_0016
15.00
35.00
20.00
1.52
Saprolite
BKR_0019
10.00
33.00
23.00
0.64
Saprolite
BKR_0028
26.00
51.00
25.00
0.93
Saprolite
BKR_0037
21.00
62.00
41.00
1.07
Saprolite
BKR_0003
122.50
158.00
35.50
0.98
Sulphide
BKR_0004
235.10
255.00
19.90
1.17
Sulphide
BKR_0005
321.70
334.00
12.30
2.38
Sulphide
BKR_0007
166.13
201.70
35.57
0.99
Sulphide
BKR_0008
110.20
130.00
19.80
1.20
Sulphide
BKR_0018
194.85
225.10
30.25
1.54
Sulphide
BKR_0021
154.00
171.00
17.00
1.30
Sulphide
BKR_0022
139.00
161.00
22.00
1.19
Sulphide
BKR_0029
134.00
152.00
18.00
0.97
Sulphide
BKR_0033
42.00
57.00
15.00
1.22
Sulphide
BKR_0035
90.00
102.00
12.00
2.40
Sulphide
BKR_0043
262.75
277.10
14.35
1.22
Sulphide
BKR_0052
104.00
116.00
12.00
3.44
Sulphide
BKR_0059
31.00
46.00
15.00
2.20
Sulphide
Note: S ulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m and Saprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Boomslang Zone ( 800 m west of the Cobra Zone)
Recent exploration drilling on the Boomslang Zone (on the Bakolobi permit) has resulted in the discovery of saprolite mineralization along 1.8 km, approximately 800 m west of the Cobra Zone. Recent highlights from the Boomslang Zone exploration drill program are presented below. Additional reverse circulation and diamond drilling is underway to follow up on saprolite intercepts and test for the presence of underlying sulphide mineralization.
Select results from the Boomslang Zone (saprolite mineralization running parallel to the Cobra Zone) exploration drilling include:
HoleID
From
To
Meters
Gold (g/t)
Domain
BKAC_0164
36.00
40.00
4.00
2.09
Saprolite
BKAC_0242
15.00
19.00
4.00
2.11
Saprolite
BKAC_0285
20.00
28.00
8.00
1.02
Saprolite
BKAC_0289
3.00
17.00
14.00
1.10
Saprolite
BKAC_0304
21.00
30.00
9.00
2.53
Saprolite
BKAC_0315
11.00
25.00
14.00
1.94
Saprolite
BKAC_0327
8.00
15.00
7.00
1.28
Saprolite
BKAC_0337
5.00
17.00
12.00
0.92
Saprolite
and
23.00
27.00
4.00
2.31
Saprolite
BKAC_0342
12.00
42.00
30.00
1.97
Saprolite
Note: S aprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Dandoko Exploration
On the Dandoko permit, eight diamond drill holes, totaling 960 m , were recently completed on the Seko 1,2 and 3 pit areas, in order to collect additional material for metallurgical testing. In addition to the metallurgical test work, these drill holes serve as confirmation of the significant grade-width combinations that were historically reported by Oklo Resources Limited. Hole DDSK22_138 returned 18.84 g/t gold over 21.80 m , from 112.00 m , and is an excellent example of the some of the high grade saprolite material on the Dandoko permit.
Select results from the Dandoko exploration drilling include:
HoleID
From
To
Meters
Gold (g/t)
Domain
DDSK22_128
55.00
73.60
18.60
2.37
Saprolite
DDSK22_129
31.00
54.65
23.65
3.31
Saprolite
and
58.00
108.50
50.50
5.87
Saprolite
DDSK22_131
26.00
58.00
32.00
1.52
Saprolite
DDSK22_132
56.00
100.90
44.90
3.98
Saprolite
DDSK22_134
26.50
62.75
36.25
0.96
Saprolite
DDSK22_138
112.00
133.80
21.80
18.84
Saprolite
Note: S aprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
2022 Total Gold Production Guidance Re-affirmed; Fekola Achieves Back-to-Back Monthly Gold Production Records to Start the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Based on the year-to-date cost performance and strong gold production in the fourth quarter of 2022 (as discussed below), the Company re-affirms full year 2022 total gold production guidance. Total gold production is expected to be between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 to 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre).
At the Fekola Mine in Mali , beginning in October 2022 , ore has been mined from the higher grade Fekola open-pit Phase 6. Mill feed grade in October and November 2022 has averaged in excess of 3.50 g/t gold. Mining from Fekola open-pit Phase 6 is anticipated to continue through the balance of 2022 and into 2023. As a result, the Fekola Mine produced 79,967 ounces of gold in October 2022 , and 95,460 ounces of gold in November 2022 , consecutive monthly production records. Year-to-date gold production at the Fekola Mine of 530,073 ounces through November 2022 positions Fekola well to achieve the high end of full year 2022 guidance of between 570,000 to 600,000 ounces.
QA/QC on Sample Collection and Assaying
The primary laboratories for Fekola are SGS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire . Periodically, exploration samples will be analyzed at the Fekola Mine laboratory. At each laboratory, samples are prepared and analyzed using 50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish and/or gravimetric finish. Umpire assays are used to monitor lab performance monthly.
Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the core, reverse circulation and aircore drilling sample strings. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with batches re-analyzed and/or resubmitted as needed. All results stated in this announcement have passed B2Gold's quality assurance and quality control protocols.
About B2Gold Corp.
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Finland and Uzbekistan . B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022.
Qualified Persons
Bill Lytle , Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.
Brian Scott , P. Geo., Vice President, Geology & Technical Services, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.
On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:
Michael McDonald
Cherry DeGeer
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
+1 604-681-8371
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statement") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, and including, without limitation: total consolidated gold production of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022; and gold production at the Fekola Mine of between 570,000 and 600,000 ounces in 2022. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of preventative measures and contingency plans put in place by the Company to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, social distancing, a non-essential travel ban, business continuity plans, and efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions; escalation of travel restrictions on people or products and reductions in the ability of the Company to transport and refine doré; the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali , Namibia , the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally, including in response to the COVID-19 outbreak; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and resource and reserve information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-announces-exploration-drilling-results-from-the-fekola-complex-that-continues-to-expand-gold-mineralization-in-several-zones-record-gold-production-in-october-and-november-from-the-fekola-complex-re-affirms-2022-total-gol-301701270.html
SOURCE B2Gold Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c9144.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
