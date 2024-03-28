Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MPK:AU
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
A small golden bull statue on top of US money.

Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is maintaining its bullish stance on commodities as they continue to enjoy strong cyclical and structural support, and as the US and Europe move closer to cutting interest rates.

The American investment bank said it sees raw materials potentially returning 15 percent in 2024.

“We find that US rate cuts in non-recessionary environments lead to higher commodity prices, with the biggest boost to metals (copper and gold in particular), followed by crude oil,” Bloomberg quotes analysts Samantha Dart and Daan Struyven as saying in a note this past Sunday (March 24). “Importantly, the positive impact on prices tends to increase with time, as the growth impulse from looser financial conditions filters through.”

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

If you're interested in gold stocks, it's worth taking a look at the top ASX gold stocks that pay dividends.

A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as stock or other property.

Read on for a deeper look at gold dividend stocks and a breakdown of the top five dividend-paying ASX gold stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC)

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the “Admissibility”) from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (“MEFCCWP”).

Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco’s employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project’s benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project’s overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.

Keep reading...Show less
R3D Resources

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue & $1.0 million in further debt or equity to be raised by end April 2024

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to provide an update on the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to report that it has received firm commitments for a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at A$0.014 per Share to raise A$12 million (before costs) (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining.

Heritage Mining Gears up for 2024 Exploration at Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is gearing up for more drilling in 2024 following a successful drill program in 2023, the results of which confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade instances of gold and silver mineralization.

“We're advancing, and we were probably the most active in 2023 from an exploration perspective,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining. “So we have a lot of news to come and, you know, the stocks are looking really good.”

The company will be conducting ground induced polarization drilling to further define the deposit potential at the Alcona and New Millennium targets within its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Many Peaks Minerals
×