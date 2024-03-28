- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australian mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in Queensland, Australia, and other key energy transition assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, both mining-friendly jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its assets, Many Peaks aims to capitalize on Australia’s and Canada’s ongoing push to strengthen domestic critical mineral production.
Canada and Australia have set ambitious net-zero emissions goals and have implemented measures to bolster domestic sources of critical minerals. Both Canada and Australia have designated copper, lithium and rare earth elements (REE) as among the minerals critical to building clean energy infrastructure, recognizing the need to develop a stable and secure domestic supply.
Many Peaks’ Canadian assets target REE and lithium deposits where Newfoundland represents an emerging district of lithium strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets. The company’s REE project has not been previously drilled but has a defined, drill-ready target with the potential for a significant REE deposit.
The company’s assets in Queensland, meanwhile, cover a combined 464 square kilometers, with an 80 percent interest and an option over the remaining 20 percent. The company’s Australian portfolio has an excellent existing infrastructure and is host to intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization. The presence of copper allows these assets to meet the growing demand for the critical mineral, while gold creates additional value.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in Australia and Canada.
- The company’s assets include several drill-ready targets focusing on minerals necessary for the transition to clean energy.
- Many Peaks aims to capitalize on both countries' push to strengthen domestic sources of critical minerals, while gold further improves the value of its assets.
- Both countries have mining-friendly regulations and the potential for future incentives to help bolster the domestic supply of lithium, copper and REEs.
- Many Peaks owns two critical minerals assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- The company’s Queensland assets cover a combined 1,080 square kilometers with several drill-ready copper-gold targets.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Newfoundland and Labrador
Many Peaks recently acquired its two Canadian assets as part of the company’s renewed focus on meeting the growing demand for the critical minerals required for the global transition to clean energy.
Projects:
- Odyssey REE: The company has the right to acquire a 100-percent interest in the asset, which is located 125 kilometers northeast of Churchill Falls in central Labrador. The project contains a drill-ready target with up to 9.3 percent total rare earth oxides (TREOs) within a more than 3-kilometer extent of targets returning >1 percent TREOs at surface. The project has not been previously drilled.
- Aska Lithium: Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometers east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometers in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Queensland
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometers with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometer gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 meters of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is nearby existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Yarrol Cobalt Project: The Yarrol project is a 560-square-kilometer land holding comprising three granted tenements and one tenement application. Exploration is in progress, with results pending on the 2023 soil survey and air core drilling campaigns. Yarrol project was awarded a QLD Collaborative Exploration Initiative grant for AU$223,300
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometer holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometers northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project is host to several outcropping zones of IRG-style gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 20 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Australia, Africa and South and North America. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years with Newmont Mining Corporation where he spent several years working throughout West Africa and Australia. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, such as managing director of Alicanto Minerals Ltd and non-executive director of Exore Resources Ltd.
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advise on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold Ltd, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is maintaining its bullish stance on commodities as they continue to enjoy strong cyclical and structural support, and as the US and Europe move closer to cutting interest rates.
The American investment bank said it sees raw materials potentially returning 15 percent in 2024.
“We find that US rate cuts in non-recessionary environments lead to higher commodity prices, with the biggest boost to metals (copper and gold in particular), followed by crude oil,” Bloomberg quotes analysts Samantha Dart and Daan Struyven as saying in a note this past Sunday (March 24). “Importantly, the positive impact on prices tends to increase with time, as the growth impulse from looser financial conditions filters through.”
Copper and gold have already rallied during the first quarter of the year, with the former moving past US$9,000 per metric ton and the latter breaching the US$2,200 per ounce mark to reach an all-time high.
Goldman is calling for copper to break US$10,000 by the year's end and for gold to hit US$2,300.
Other commodities, such as aluminum and oil products, are also set to make continuous climbs.
Aluminum is expected to reach US$2,600 per metric ton by 2024's end, while Brent crude is likely to stay "well supported" between US$70 and US$90 per barrel. The bank also underscored the role of commodities as a geopolitical hedge.
While Goldman is positive on the sectors mentioned, the same cannot be said for battery metals, where its outlook is more bearish. "Within the industrial metals, the segment with the most bearish fundamentals remains battery materials ... we believe it is too early to call a decisive end to these respective bear markets,” the bank said.
Battery metals — which include lithium, nickel, and cobalt — have seen increases in demand alongside production growth for wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs). However, prices for these metals have taken a tumble in the last 18 months due to factors including oversupply and lower sales volumes from EV manufacturers.
Goldman anticipates 2024 price declines of 9 percent, 13 percent and 27 percent decline for cobalt, nickel and lithium carbonate, respectively. With that in mind, it encourages taking a selective approach in the commodities sector.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)
If you're interested in gold stocks, it's worth taking a look at the top ASX gold stocks that pay dividends.
A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as stock or other property.
Read on for a deeper look at gold dividend stocks and a breakdown of the top five dividend-paying ASX gold stocks.
What is a gold dividend stock?
A dividend is essentially a reward that is paid to shareholders for their investment in a company’s equity. Dividends generally comes from a company’s net profits — while the majority of a company’s net profits stay within the company as retained earnings, an outstanding portion can be divided up and distributed to shareholders.
Dividends are generally a sign that a company is flourishing, but there are times when a firm may still make dividend payments even when it's not achieving suitable profits. This tends to happen when a company wants to maintain confidence by keeping up with its established track record of regular dividend payments.
In the past, investors didn’t always look to gold stocks as a way to obtain a dividend. However, a rising number of gold miners now pay — and often raise — dividends. If investors select the right ones, they can set themselves up to profit handsomely from both a steady stream of dividend income and the strong capital gains available in resource investing.
A dividend is especially attractive in the sometimes volatile gold sector because it gives investors a degree of security — put simply, if a company pays a dividend, it generally feels that it has the cash to do so, and will have the ongoing profits it needs to keep those payments coming. On the whole, dividend-paying companies tend to outperform the market when it’s rising, and perhaps more importantly, decline less than average in a falling market.
When it comes to ASX-listed gold stocks, dividends also have tax advantages — thanks to Australia's dividend tax credit, dividends from eligible Australian corporations have an advantage over interest income.
How to pick a dividend-paying gold stock?
So how can investors pick the right dividend-paying gold stocks? A key indicator to consider is dividend yield, which you can figure out when you take the miner’s total yearly dividend payments and divide them by its share price. This allows investors to glean how much they will get back in dividends based on each dollar they have invested.
That said, it's important to keep in mind that simply picking stocks with high dividend yields may not be entirely beneficial. This is due to the fact that a company’s dividend yield can be high because its share price has dropped, which is an obvious indicator of serious risk — not only to the dividend, but to the investment as a whole.
To get a true measure of the stability of a company’s dividend, you have to look deeper. Here are three other factors to consider before putting money into a gold dividend stock:
- A history of paying a dividend (and ideally raising it) — The more established the company’s dividend is, the less likely it is to cut or eliminate it in the near future.
- A healthy balance sheet — Look for a company with a significant cash balance and low debt.
- A reasonable payout ratio — The payout ratio is an indicator of whether a company can maintain its dividend; it is calculated by dividing the per-share dividend payment by net earnings per share. A payout ratio of 80 percent or less indicates that a mining stock has the flexibility to both maintain its dividend and make the investments it needs to boost its production or take on further exploration.
Which ASX gold stocks have the highest dividends?
Below are five of the top ASX-listed gold dividend stocks based on dividend yield. Data for this article was gathered using TradingView’s stock screener on March 20, 2024, and companies had market caps of over AU$50 million at the time.
1. Rand Mining (ASX:RND)
Dividend yield: 7.3 percent; current share price: AU$1.37; market cap: AU$77.92 million
Rand Mining explores for and produces gold at properties in Western Australia. Its primary focus is the East Kundana joint venture, which is comprised of two producing underground mines, Raleigh and Rubicon/Hornet/Pegasus.
The company holds a 12.25 percent interest in the asset, along with Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF) subsidiary Gilt Edge Mining (51 percent) and Tribune Resources (ASX:TBR) (36.75 percent).
Rand Mining pays an annual dividend of AU$0.10, with the most recent dividend payment made on November 30, 2023.
2. Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN)
Dividend yield: 4 percent; current share price: AU$0.024; market cap: AU$93.92 million
Beacon Minerals is a gold mining and exploration company operating in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Its Jaurdi gold project hosts the Lost Dog open pit and the Jaurdi processing plant. Meanwhile, its MacPhersons project holds two resources, MacPhersons Reward and Tycho, along with several small historic underground mines and exploration prospects. As part of its goal to expand Jaurdi's mine life, the company recently inked a binding deal to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Mount Dimer tenements from Aurumin (ASX:AUN) for AU$3 million.
Beacon’s gold production for its 2023 fiscal year came in at 29,110 ounces. The company's production guidance for its 2024 fiscal year is in the range of 24,000 to 27,000 ounces of the yellow metal.
Beacon's last dividend payment of AU$0.001 per share was paid on December 8, 2023.
3. Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)
Dividend yield: 2.2 percent; current share price: AU$13.40; market cap: AU$15.9 billion
Northern Star Resources has world-class projects in both Australia and North America.
Since the acquisition of the high-grade, low-cost Paulsens gold mine in 2010, the miner has continued to build a portfolio of high-quality, high-margin mining operations with the aim of delivering maximum returns to its shareholders.
The company also owns the Jundee gold mine, which it purchased from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) in 2014 for AU$82.5 million. The project is well known due to the fact that it solely uses underground mining and not the often utilised open-pit mining. As part of its growth strategy, Northern Star is targeting 2 million ounces of production per year by 2026.
Northern Star’s dividend has grown at a yearly rate of around 15 percent over the past five years. The company's next biannual dividend payout of AU$0.15 will be paid out on March 28, 2024.
4. Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)
Dividend yield: 1.79 percent; current share price: AU$2; market cap: AU$2.86 billion
Perseus Mining has three operating gold mines in West Africa: Edikan in Ghana, and Sissingué and Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire. Its acquisition of Orca Gold in 2022 gave it control of 70 percent of the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.
Perseus' annual gold production for 2023 came to 528,486 ounces at an all-in site cost of US$984 per ounce, and the company reported a revenue increase of 22 percent compared to the previous year. Its robust financial performance prompted a bonus dividend payout for investors in 2023.
Perseus' next dividend payment for 2024 will come to AU$0.0125 per share on April 5.
5. Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)
Dividend yield: 1.42 percent; current share price: AU$1.505; market cap: AU$1.68 billion
Gold Road Resources is a mid-tier Australian gold producer and explorer with projects across Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland. The company holds a 50 percent interest in the Gruyere joint venture project in Western Australia with one of the world’s top gold-producing companies, Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). One of Australia’s top gold mines, Gruyere is a high-grade, low-cost, open-pit gold mine with a life of more than 10 years.
The company’s next dividend payment will come to AU$0.01 per share on April 2, 2024.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the “Admissibility”) from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (“MEFCCWP”).
Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco’s employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project’s benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project’s overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.
Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco noted: “In addition to the recent conclusion of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation on January 23, 2024, the Horne 5 Project’s EIA Admissibility from the MEFCCWP constitutes another significant milestone in advancing closer to the development and realization of the Horne 5 Project. Falco’s team has been working extremely hard on the environmental permitting process, and the EIA Admissibility provides the path forward for the advancement of the Project. Although important steps remain, we strongly believe in the Horne 5 Project as a green and world-class polymetallic project that will benefit the surrounding communities. We would like to thank everyone involved at the MEFCCWP for their work and continued assistance throughout this process. Falco would also like to thank the communities of Rouyn-Noranda for their engaged and active participation and continuous support.”
Public Hearing Process
The EIA Admissibility allows Falco to progress towards the public hearing process to be hosted by the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”) following the issuance by the MEFCCWP of a BAPE mandate to conduct such public hearing process, which notably involves a 45-day public information period, beginning April 24, 2024, in addition to a 4-month public hearing process. Falco’s stakeholders will be invited to this public information period which will allow them to meet Falco’s team, ask questions and obtain information on the Horne 5 Project. For more information, please refer to the following MEFCCWP link: https://www.ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/index.asp
Since 2019, Falco has been interacting and working with its host milieu and stakeholders, including its Consultation Committee. The comments, questions and ideas collected during these discussions have helped Falco gain a better understanding of the challenges and concerns of our stakeholders in order to develop a proposal for the Horne 5 Project that fosters the harmonious cohabitation of all stakeholders in the region with this mining project of a new generation.
Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations added: “We are extremely grateful to our stakeholders and host communities, who participate in our consultation activities and initiatives, allowing us to develop a great project for the Rouyn-Noranda region. We remain committed to continuing to develop a collaborative project and making it a source of pride for our communities. Our team is ready and proud to initiate the BAPE process.”
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco’s ability to complete the BAPE, to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Horne 5 Project and the ability of Falco to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation (“OLIA”). These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including, without limitation, the ability of Falco to provide the financial assurance guarantees required by the OLIA and the exercise by Glencore Canada of rights under the OLIA which could affect the development and operation of the Horne 5 Project, together with the other risk factors identified in Falco’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings
$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue & $1.0 million in further debt or equity to be raised by end April 2024
R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to provide an update on the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023.
Key Points:
- Firm commitment received from Breakaway Investment Group (controlled by director Dr Stephen Bartrop) to underwrite the Rights Issue of up to $500,000
- Additional firm commitment received from Breakaway Research (also controlled by director Dr Stephen Bartrop) to raise $1 million for the Company from third party investors through debt, equity or hybrid instruments by 30 April 2024
- Rights Issue to be extended until 10 April 2024 to enable eligible shareholders to participate on the same terms following the underwriting
- Underwriting Agreements, firm commitment agreements, and further disclosures are to be made upon formal documents being executed over the coming days
- Copper Sulphate production at Tartana has restarted and the Company is targeting to achieve a minimum production rate of fifteen bags of Copper Sulphate a week during the month of April 2024
- Production since restart during March has totalled twenty bags
Breakaway Investment Group Pty Ltd (Breakaway Investment), an entity controlled by R3D’s Managing Director, Dr Stephen Bartrop, has provided the Company with a firm commitment to underwrite the Rights Issue to a minimum raise of $500,000 (the Underwriting), subject to formal agreement.
Additionally, Breakaway Research Pty Ltd (Breakaway Research) an entity also controlled by Dr Stephen Bartrop has provided a further firm commitment to raise $1 million for the Company through debt, equity, or hybrid instruments by 30 April 2024 (the $1m Commitment), again subject to formal agreement. To the extent that Shares and Attaching Options are placed, the Company may use shortfall from the Rights Issue for this purpose. The terms of this raising will be settled between the Company and Breakaway Research in the ordinary course. Breakaway Research is an AFSL holder and accordingly the funds are not expected to be raised from Dr Bartrop but rather parties introduced through Breakaway Research. Accordingly, the Company does not expect shareholder approval to be required for the placement of those securities (except if necessary for placement capacity reasons or if the underlying clients are also Chapter 10 parties).
The Company Is in discussions with each of Breakaway Investment and Breakaway Research towards execution of full-form documents to give effect to this commitment. On those discussions resulting in a binding agreement the Company will issue a further Supplementary Prospectus and will provide the requisite disclosure under ASX Listing Rules as to the full terms of this Underwriting and the $1m Commitment.
The Company will ensure that such terms are arms’ length.
Additionally, it is not expected that the Underwriting or $1m Commitment will result in Dr Bartrop materially increasing his holding in R3D with sub-underwriting and sub-commitment arrangements to be put in place by Breakaway Investment and Breakaway Research at their discretion. Neither Breakaway Investment nor Breakaway Research are being paid fees for their commitments to the Company.
The Company expects that the final terms of the $1m Commitment will include a condition precedent that the Company completes production of at least fifteen 1.2 tonne bags of Copper Sulphate a week from 1 April to 28 April 2024 (calculated on average over the period, totalling 60 bags). The directors (excluding Dr Bartrop) have considered this condition, and have formed the view that it is reasonable to the Company and Breakaway Research. Further, the Company is confident that this will be achievable noting that production in March to date has been twenty bags whilst still being impacted by weather conditions.
Commenting on the status of production at Tartana, Dr Bartrop said:
“We are pleased to report that we have recommenced production at Tartana following a prolonged run of unexpected poor weather that limited site access for staff and input materials. Although the weather continues to affect site operations and access, we are confident in achieving a minimum production at Tartana of at least fifteen bags per week, but hopefully well in excess of that as conditions improve.”
Further Extension of Rights Issue
Eligible Shareholders can review the Rights Issue Prospectus and apply from the Company’s website: www.r3dresources.com.au or at www.computersharecas.com.au/r3dnrri.
Having regard to the impending underwriting, the Company intends to further extend the Rights Issue offer open period until 10 April 2024 which will allow time for eligible shareholders to consider participating on the same terms as the Underwriters.
A Supplementary Prospectus in relation to the extension of the Rights Issue offer open period is annexed, and a copy is being lodged with ASIC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from R3D Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement
Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to report that it has received firm commitments for a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at A$0.014 per Share to raise A$12 million (before costs) (Placement).
Highlights:
- Firm commitments received to raise A$12 million through a strongly supported two-tranche Placement
- Placement completed to leading domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors, including a significant contribution from existing shareholders of Brightstar and Linden
- Post completion of the Placement, Brightstar to emerge with over $20 million in cash and no debt to fund mine life extension at the operating Second Fortune mine, fast-track development of the Jasper Hills, Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects
The Placement had strong cornerstone support including a strategic $2 million investment from St Barbara Ltd who is expected to emerge as Brightstar’s largest shareholder with a shareholding of approximately 13% post completion of the Placement and the Linden takeover. Brightstar’s existing largest institutional shareholder, Collins St Asset Management, subscribed for approximately $2.3 million in the Placement, while well-regarded mining investment house Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) participated for $2 million in the Placement.
The Placement will be completed in the following two tranches:
- 298,676,401 Shares within the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and 237,037,885 Shares within the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A, raising a total of $7.5 million; and
- 321,428,571 Shares, subject to shareholder approval in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1, raising $4.5 million.
The Placement is not conditional on the success of the takeover bid for Linden.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Heritage Mining Gears up for 2024 Exploration at Drayton-Black Lake Project
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is gearing up for more drilling in 2024 following a successful drill program in 2023, the results of which confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade instances of gold and silver mineralization.
“We're advancing, and we were probably the most active in 2023 from an exploration perspective,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining. “So we have a lot of news to come and, you know, the stocks are looking really good.”
The company will be conducting ground induced polarization drilling to further define the deposit potential at the Alcona and New Millennium targets within its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.
“From a technical standpoint, we're poised for the next discovery in Northwestern Ontario,” Schloo said. "Our belt has seen a significant amount of attention. We've been there for almost two years, (and) our property has the highest, or the most, amount of historical mineral occurrences. We have a team that has brought multiple projects from exploration through to production, and we're very boots-on-the-ground active and mobilizing right now."
Watch the full interview with Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Heritage Mining (CSE:HML). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Heritage Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Heritage Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Heritage Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
