Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Lithium Investing News

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Invest Alberta to support the development of a commercial lithium production facility at the Company's Boardwalk brine project (the " Boardwalk Project " or " Boardwalk ") located 85 kilometres east of Grand Prairie, Alberta. Under the agreement, Invest Alberta has agreed to support LithiumBank by promoting the project domestically and internationally, facilitating relationships with key stakeholders and senior government officials, and connecting the Company with post-secondary institutions to create a qualified talent pipeline. The agreement has the potential to create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and to solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector.

"Invest Alberta is a great example of why we believe Alberta is one of the best locations in the world to develop critical mineral resources and electrification supply chains," commented LithiumBank Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. "This Memorandum of Understanding is an important step for LithiumBank as we aim to make Alberta and Canada global leaders in lithium resource development. Invest Alberta's support is expected to accelerate the creation of new green energy jobs that can help Alberta capitalise on the era of electrification and decarbonization."

"Unlocking the potential of Alberta's lithium resources creates new opportunities for innovation, investment, and jobs that are expected to benefit the local economy and the global community," said Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO. "LithiumBank's commercial lithium production facility in northern Alberta marks a significant step for Alberta as a destination of choice for critical mineral resource development and as a key partner in the electrification supply chain."

"Alberta's economy has momentum and LithiumBank wants to be a part it. Our province has a friendly corporate tax rate, with a ready-to-work, skilled workforce, and decreased red tape to ensure businesses like LithiumBank can prosper. I look forward to seeing what innovative energy solutions may come from this MOU agreement," commented Alberta Minister Rajan Sawhney, Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Under the agreement, Invest Alberta has agreed to:

  • Support LithiumBank in applying for and optimising other applicable incentives;
  • Build connections with stakeholders, both domestically and through its network of international representatives abroad, to encourage the growth of LithiumBank;
  • Facilitate connections with key senior industry experts and operators who have established relationships with Invest Alberta or affiliate organisations;
  • Connect LithiumBank with Alberta's post-secondary institutions to create a talent pipeline in support of the Project; and
  • Communicate LithiumBank's commitment to the Project and its positive impact for Alberta.

In line with the Company's development goals, LithiumBank intends to:

  • Expand its operations in Alberta;
  • Continue developing and funding the Project with the objective of having the complex operational by 2027; and
  • Begin the process of locating and hiring employees in Alberta, with an objective of hiring 25 full-time employees within 18 months.

Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project
The Boardwalk Project is located in west-central Alberta, approximately 85 km east of the City of Grande Prairie and 270 km northwest of the City of Edmonton. The lithium brine project includes indicated mineral resources, at 393,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and a further 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium 1 .

Recent hydrogeological studies of the Boardwalk reservoir have shown that the ‘Production Zone' within the Leduc Formation is capable of providing consistent, high volume brine production over a 20-year period (see Figure 1). Furthermore, recent results from Direct Lithium Extraction (" DLE ") test work completed by Conductive Energy Inc. indicate that the technology is scalable and effective at extracting lithium chloride (" LiCl ") from the Boardwalk brine.

Boardwalk lithium brine project showing the ‘Production Zone'.

Figure 1: Boardwalk lithium brine project showing the ‘Production Zone'.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass (Chief Operations Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp.), who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (APEGBC) and is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 24,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit: www.investalberta.ca .

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.6 million acres of mineral titles, 3.33M acres in Alberta and 336k acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk
CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement that the agreement has the potential to create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and to solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector; Invest Alberta's support is expected to accelerate the creation of new green energy jobs that can help Alberta capitalise on the era of electrification and decarbonization and the Company's intention to expand its operations in Alberta, continue developing and funding the Project with the objective of having the complex operational by 2027, and begin the process of locating and hiring employees in Alberta, with an objective of hiring 25 full-time employees within 18 months are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the agreement will create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and will solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector; Invest Alberta's support will accelerate the creation of new green energy jobs that can help Alberta capitalise on the era of electrification and decarbonization and the Company will expand its operations in Alberta, continue developing and funding the Project with the objective of having the complex operational by 2027, and begin the process of locating and hiring employees in Alberta, with an objective of hiring 25 full-time employees within 18 months. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the agreement will not create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and will not solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector; Invest Alberta's support will not accelerate the creation of new green energy jobs that can help Alberta capitalise on the era of electrification and decarbonization and the Company will not expand its operations in Alberta as expected by management, will not continue developing and funding the Project with the objective of having the complex operational by 2027 or at all, and will not begin the process of locating and hiring employees in Alberta as expected by management or at all. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

__________________________

1 See "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West-Central Alberta, Canada. By D. Roy Eccles P. Geol., Jim Touw P. Geol., Egon Linton P. Eng. with an Effective date of 20 December 2022" The report is available on www.sedar.com and the Company's website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/233013f1-721c-44f6-ad55-e461651c19b2


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank ResourcesTSXV:LBNKBattery Metals Investing
LBNK:CA
The Conversation (0)
LithiumBank Resources

LithiumBank Resources


Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

  • Completes acquisition of all outstanding shares of North Star Manganese Inc via share exchange with minority NSM shareholders.
  • Increases NSC shareholder exposure to 100% of the high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA.
  • Drilling progresses on schedule at the Emily Manganese Project with seven diamond core drill holes now completed and additional samples submitted for analyses. Assays from the initial three drill holes are expected in coming weeks.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") that it did not already hold through its wholly-owned subsidiary Electric Metals (USA) Pty Limited ("EML") (the "NSM Share Acquisition"). As disclosed in the news release of the Company dated August 31, 2022, NSM closed the sale of 3,160,233 of its shares (the "NSM Shares") representing 9.5% of its issued and outstanding shares of NSM on August 31, 2022. The other 90.5% of the outstanding shares continued to be held by EML. On November 23, 2022, the Company announced that the Emily Manganese Project will become the Company's flagship asset and that the Company planned to change its name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" in order to better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drilling and exploration permit from the State of Wyoming for its Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district. The permit is for a planned 100-hole drill program this summer totaling 15,000 feet. The drilling is planned to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center to target new drilling locations.

About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. The average thickness varies from several feet to tens of feet, with grades ranging from 0.02% to 0.18% eU3O8 as noted on the historical gamma logs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces that effective April 1, 2023, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to assist LithiumBank with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, LithiumBank will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $7,500. LithiumBank has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however LithiumBank can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days' notice to Brisco. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.29 per share. 1/4 of such options shall vest every three months over a period of one year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified numerous future exploration targets from a preliminary analysis of UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its Lithium Lane properties located near Snow Lake, in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. The surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) last year and totalled 7,472.7-line km at a flight line azimuth of 070° and a 25 meter flight line spacing.

EarthEx produced 3D magnetic inversion models and advanced 2D data imagery using the high-resolution UAV magnetic data collected from the Lithium Lane properties and these images along with LiDAR imagery provide the basis for an enhanced assessment of lithium pegmatite ground exploration follow-up.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement (CNDA) with Ur-Energy to evaluate ways to advance the Company's Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl projects. The goal of the agreement is to assess the feasibility of a negotiated business transaction for future processing of uranium from Strathmore's Wyoming projects at Ur-Energy's nearby facilities. These include Ur-Energy's operating Lost Creek and permitted Shirley Basin projects, which are fully licensed for in-situ recovery, mill processing, and tailings disposal. Strathmore anticipates shorter lead times for development and production of our projects by building upon Ur-Energy's expertise in permitting and the future utilization of their fully licensed facilities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Announces Appointment of Project Debt Advisor, Provides Corporate Update

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Gold Investing

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

×