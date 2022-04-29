Resource News Investing News

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Connect London on May 4th and 5th. https:minesandmoney.comconnect

Mines and Money Connect, Europe's premier mining investment event, which will take place in London, UK, brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations.

Brunswick Exploration Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placements

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") ( TSX-V : BRW ) is pleased to announce non-brokered private placements of up to $4 million, consisting of a combination of (i) 6,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit and (ii) 10,000,000 Canadian flow-through shares of the Corporation (the " FT Shares "), at a price of $0.20 per FT Share (collectively, the " Offerings ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offerings.

ACME Lithium Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic Advisory Board to provide counsel to ACME's executive management team and Corporate Board of Directors. The initial appointees bring extensive depth and experience in their respective fields and will provide important counsel as ACME develops its lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

Appointees include:

Brunswick Exploration Grows Lithium Property Package in Quebec With New Claims Near Johan Beetz

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has recently identified and acquired several major pegmatite fields on the North Shore of Quebec located near Johan Beetz Bay, 56 kilometres east of the town of Havre St-Pierre. A total of 300 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 16,121 hectares, were acquired or optioned and are collectively known as the North Shore Lithium Project. All claims are located within 28 kilometers north of the 138 paved highway. The claim package includes an option agreement with Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") for the BJB property.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Our compilation work continues to rapidly identify highly prospective areas with strong potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Very few companies are actively advancing aggressive, hard-rock grassroots projects in the lithium space and I am very excited to expand into this region of Quebec, which benefits from good supportive infrastructure. Combined with our previously announced portfolio in the Maritimes alongside the newly expanded projects in Quebec, Brunswick Exploration is now well positioned to launch one of the largest grassroots lithium exploration programs in Canada."

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Online Connect from April 5th to April 7th. https:minesandmoney.comonline

Mines and Money Online Connect brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations virtually.

