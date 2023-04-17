Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Lithium Investing News

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (the " Company " or " LithiumBank ") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Capital Markets (" Echelon ") and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the " Underwriters ") in respect of a bought deal private placement of 3,158,000 units of the Company issued on a charity flow-through basis (the " FT Units ") at a price of $1.90 per FT Unit (the " FT Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $6,000,200 (" Offering ").  Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") and three quarters of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " FT Warrant ") each to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non flow-through Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $2.00 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, subject to adjustment in certain events.

LBNK (CNW Group/LithiumBank Resources Corp.)

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 15% of the FT Units at the Issue Price. The Underwriters' Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (the " Underwriters' Option ").

The Company will have the right to include a list of subscribers to purchasers, for gross proceeds of at least $1,000,000 under the Offering (the " President's List ").

The FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers in all the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Québec) in reliance on the listed issuer financing exemption available in Part 5A National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") and will not be subject to any statutory hold periods, up to the maximum allowable amount under the exemption, and the balance will be offered by means of a private placement subject to a 4 month hold.

As compensation, the Underwriters will be entitled to a cash fee in an amount equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters will receive non-transferable warrants (the "Broker Warrants ") exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of units (each comprised of one common share and three-quarters of one Warrant) which is equal to 6.0% of the number of FT Units sold under the Offering at an exercise price equal to $1.28 . The Underwriters will receive a reduced cash commission of 3.0% and that number of Broker Warrants equal to 3.0% of the number of FT Units sold to purchasers under the President's List.

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares partially comprising the FT Units will be used to incur, on the Company's Canadian mineral exploration properties, Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (collectively, the " Qualifying Expenditures "). The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2024 and will be renounced by the Corporation to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023 to the initial purchasers of the FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares partially comprising the FT Units. In the event that the Corporation is unable to renounce the issue price of the FT Shares partially comprising the FT Units on or prior to December 31, 2023 for each FT Unit purchased and/or if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Corporation will as sole recourse for such failure to renounce, indemnify each FT Unit subscriber for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber to the extent permitted by the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) as a result of the Corporation's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.  Currently, the Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration and development of its projects in Alberta .

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 10, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.6 million acres of mineral titles, 3.33M acres in Alberta and 336k acres in Saskatchewan . LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that receipt of regulatory approvals of the Offering, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and changes in the Company's business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained and the Company may not continue with its stated business objectives. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE LithiumBank Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c9274.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank ResourcesTSXV:LBNKBattery Metals Investing
LBNK:CA
The Conversation (0)
LithiumBank Resources

LithiumBank Resources


Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that its senior executives will be attending the Centro de Estudios de Cobre y la Mineria (" CESCO ") event in Santiago Chile the week of April 17 th to 21 st . CESCO Week and the World Copper Conference provide some of the most important commercial and networking opportunities in the mining industry, attracting in excess of 2000 delegates. Both events are renowned for the calibre of delegates and attract CEO participants from the world's most important miners and smelters.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 6,950,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $347,500. The Company will also be issuing 5,970,000 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $477,600 for an aggregate of $825,100.

The Company also announces that it plans to issue up to an additional 13,050,000 Units raising gross proceeds of $652,500 and 6,530,000 QFT Units raising gross proceeds of $522,400 in a second final tranche closing in the in the coming weeks. Additional finder's fees will be paid on behalf of the private placement. The private placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it was notified on 13 April 2023 that Galloway Limited, indirectly wholly owned by one of its directors, Jim Mellon, purchased shares in the Company on the open market at 4.5pence per share, as detailed below

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announced today it has appointed Mr. Glenn Barr as Vice President, Project Development, effective immediately

Mr. Barr has more than 25 years of experience in complex mining project development. Most recently he was Vice President, Project Development at Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM). His work included leading engineering studies, overseeing metallurgical test work programs and integrating environmental protection measures into project design. Prior to TMM, he held various roles at Stantec and Teck. As an Engineering Liaison at Stantec, he guided the environmental and engineering consultants in ensuring alignment and work efficiencies. While at Teck, he was integral in the development and commercialization of a novel hydrometallurgical process, and was a key member of the team that engineered and constructed a hydrometallurgical processing plant in Brazil. Mr. Barr holds a Bachelor of Science, Chemistry from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Copper Investing

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Two Warrant Amendments

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

×