Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Cleantech Investing News

Linde Signs Agreement with ExxonMobil for Carbon Dioxide Off-Take

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) for the off-take of carbon dioxide associated with Linde's new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont, Texas

Linde previously announced that it will build, own and operate an on-site complex to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI Global's (Euronext: OCI) new world-scale blue ammonia plant. Linde's new facility is expected to start up in 2025 and will be integrated into Linde's extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. It will also supply clean hydrogen to other new and existing off-takers across the network.

Under the terms of the agreement, ExxonMobil will transport and permanently store up to 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year from Linde's hydrogen production facility, equivalent to the emissions from nearly half a million cars per year.

"Clean hydrogen is a key enabler of industry's transition to a low-carbon economy," said Dan Yankowski, Senior Vice President Americas, Linde. "Working with ExxonMobil as the carbon dioxide off-taker at our Beaumont project supports Linde's strategy to decarbonize customer processes while safely and reliably supplying low-carbon hydrogen at scale."

"ExxonMobil's agreement with Linde underscores our growing momentum in providing industrial customers with large-scale solutions to sequester carbon dioxideemissions," said Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. "Linde's Beaumont clean hydrogen project is another significant step towards achieving heavy industry's decarbonization and net zero goals."

As one of the world's leading industrial gases and engineering companies, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively supporting its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest technologies for clean hydrogen and carbon capture, and by leveraging its world-class engineering organization, its existing hydrogen infrastructure and operational expertise. Linde offers solutions across the entire clean hydrogen value chain and is implementing projects across a range of applications and industries, with more in the pipeline.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion (€30 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747525/Linde-Signs-Agreement-with-ExxonMobil-for-Carbon-Dioxide-Off-Take

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLIN:USNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN:US
The Conversation (0)

Varennes Carbon Recycling Selects Accelera by Cummins to Manufacture, Supply Electrolyzer System

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cummins Announces Investments of more than $1 billion Across U.S. Manufacturing Network

On Monday, April 3, President Biden will visit Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in Fridley, Minnesota (USA) as part of his Administration's Investing in America tour. During the visit, President Biden will discuss how his Investing in America agenda is supporting manufacturing, innovation and a clean energy economy, as well as creating good-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and across the country.

Coinciding with the visit, Cummins has announced that in addition to recent investments in Fridley, the company is investing more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The investment will provide upgrades to those facilities to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms that will run on low carbon fuels, including natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen, helping decarbonize the nation's truck fleets today.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cummins and Leclanché SA to Collaborate on Lower Emission Solutions for Marine and Rail

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linde Starts Up Supply to World's First Hydrogen Ferry

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced today that it has begun the supply of liquid hydrogen to the world's first operational hydrogen-powered ferry for cars and passengers in Norway

Linde is supplying ferry operator Norled with clean hydrogen for the fuel-cell powered MF Hydra. In addition to supplying clean liquid hydrogen, Linde developed, built and installed the fuel containment system, the associated onshore truck-to-ship bunkering facility, onboard storage tank and fuel processing equipment. The ferry has completed sea trials and started commercial operations.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Accelerates the Development of Its Lending & Leasing Activities in Southern Europe

With the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal, Linedata reaffirms its ambition to meet the new challenges facing lending and leasing organizations

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the expansion of its Lending and Leasing activities in Southern Europe with the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal . Through this project, Linedata confirms its ambitions in a region with strong growth potential.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cummins Employees Devote March to Projects Tied to World Water Day

Cummins

Cummins Inc. employees celebrated World Water Day March 22 by conducting more than 20 projects over the month of March highlighting the importance of fresh water and the critical issues facing the natural resource

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Platinum Investing

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 32.6 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 1.9 % Lead; 4.1 % Zinc; 4.01 g/t Gold and 84.1 g/t Silver; including 3.5 M grading 0.1 % Copper; 2.3 % Lead; 3.4 % Zinc; 7.07 g/t Gold and 99.9 g/t Silver from 138.9 Meters

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

×