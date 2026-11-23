Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cleantech in 2023

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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 23, 2026 12:30PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore the top cleantech trends that experts see coming in 2027, including the impact of AI and changes in the energy supply landscape.
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Heading into 2027, cleantech investors are facing a market that's being reshaped by two key forces: immense power demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and a shift from climate goals to supply security.
Limits could decide where the opportunities are next year, with the industry’s own data suggesting the current rush into a few huge bets may not last. Read on to learn what else experts see coming in 2027.
An energy shock made supply the priority, but growth is hitting limits
Cleantech Group’s latest "Cleantech 50 to Watch," a report on early stage companies expected to shape the next wave of cleantech, notes that the US-Iran war has been “rattling oil prices and global supply chains," and that "many corporates and investors across the cleantech ecosystem have shifted into a 'wait and see' mode."
Not all money is waiting, though, and that capital is “largely following AI infrastructure and data centers.”
Governments align with this trend. Canada’s 2026 budget allocates over C$50 billion to double grid capacity by 2050, puts C$518.5 million toward nuclear energy and extends clean energy tax credits through 2040.
In the US, the Department of Energy has deployed US$10.5 billion through its Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program, including US$1.9 billion announced in September for advanced transmission upgrades. On November 9, the Senate voted 73 to 25 to advance a bill requiring data centers to fund their necessary grid upgrades.
With data centers becoming a fast-growing draw on North American power, investors have followed with record venture capital. AI infrastructure, defined as the technologies, hardware and facilities that enable AI to scale and support applications across the physical economy, was the only sector tracked by the CleanAI Initiative to grow its share of venture money in 2026, accounting for 48 percent compared to an average of 14 percent from 2020 to 2025.
However, the buildout is hitting physical limits. Bruce Kahn, senior portfolio manager at Shelton Capital Management, told the Investing News Network (INN) earlier this year that the gap between the money pouring into AI and the grid needed to power it is a present risk, not a future concern. He sees hyperscalers’ on-site fixes, such as leased jet turbines and small solar setups, as short-term stopgaps. The long-term answer, in Kahn’s view, is large central power plants, and he expects more of that power to come from nuclear than from renewables.
In the meantime, gas plants have become costlier and slower to build due to acute turbine supply shortages. Across their most recent reporting cycles, the Big Three turbine manufacturers — GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), Siemens (ETR:SIE,OTCPL:SMAWF) and Mitsubishi Power (TSE:7011) — confirmed that surging demand from data centers and US electricity has pushed their gas power order books to record highs.
That has stretched delivery timelines into the next decade and driven prices sharply upward.
Emily MacIntosh, director of knowledge at the CleanAI Initiative, said those limits are reshaping where money goes. “Constraints breed innovation,” she explained to INN. Within the cleantech sector, she said she sees much more money going to energy and power, especially ways to get more out of the existing grid.
That could mean data centers adjusting their electricity use or drawing on stored power.
“AI’s growth depends on more than computing power,” the CleanAI Initiative's report says.
“It requires electricity, water, materials, data center infrastructure and computing technologies that can support growing demand without placing unsustainable pressure on physical resources.”
Batteries are a big part of making that work. They let a data center store power when it’s plentiful and use it when the grid is tight, allowing operations to keep running without adding to peak demand. Batteries are also part of how operators are working around the gas turbine shortage. Wind and solar, paired with battery storage, are drawing growing interest from data center operators, according to Renewable Energy Industry.
Public market investors are already adjusting to this shift. While grid buildout stocks saw strong gains this year on the back of data center demand, Thomas Morris Brown, a portfolio specialist at Impax Asset Management, said his firm has been taking some profits on electrification plays and keeping a close eye on storage.
“Looking forward, energy storage continues to be an area of focus for investors, given the broad-based demand from grid balancing, data centers and residential demand,” Morris Brown said.
Data centers also need power that runs around the clock, and here geothermal “has almost proven itself,” MacIntosh told INN. Cleantech Group’s report says geothermal has drawn steady venture backing, and that sources of continuous power such as geothermal, nuclear and fusion have led new listings on the stock market.
Even so, public geothermal stocks have stumbled since their strong 2025 performance, a pullback Morris Brown sees as “overdone.” While investors have been fixated on the heavy capital required to scale next-generation enhanced geothermal systems, Morris Brown noted that conventional baseload operators are already benefiting from higher power prices and rising demand, calling enhanced geothermal “additional upside to this story.”
Nuclear, by contrast, faces a steeper climb in winning back investors.
“It’s clear that a lot of the excitement around nuclear, and in particular small modular reactors, has come out of the market,” Morris Brown said, pointing to recent headlines around higher-than-expected costs and project overruns. “It’s an area that requires a highly selective approach.”
Concentrated capital risks, non-data center AI applications and resilient sectors
Much of this year’s money went into a few very large rounds, with four of the seven rounds over US$1 billion going to AI infrastructure companies. That concentration could leave the broader sector exposed if tech spending cools.
“The AI/data center complex is increasingly bankrolling new supply,” Morris Brown warned. “While electricity demand growth is broader based, a meaningful slowdown in AI-related capex could weigh on the cleantech sector.”
For her part, MacIntosh thinks the attention on data centers misses part of the picture.
“We feel that the headlines are very focused on data centers and that buildout, but there’s so much more to clean AI,” she said. Much of the focus has been on hardware and on making data centers “bigger, better, faster, more efficient,” while less has gone toward AI models that can do the same work with less power.
“On the flip side,” she said, there are “all these applications (where) AI can be applied to what would traditionally be called cleantech,” where AI helps other industries run more efficiently.
A slowdown in data center spending wouldn’t hit every part of cleantech equally, and MacIntosh sees food and agriculture as the most likely areas to hold up. “Food and ag is … necessary to our society and our survival, regardless of the AI buildout,” she said. Farm AI is often built to run on site, far from data centers.
The sector is also coming off a slump after a boom in 2020 and 2021.
Interest has since shifted to farm robotics and food security, and MacIntosh sees “massive opportunity globally” in cutting the water, fertilizer and pesticide needs of crops. She ranks mobility and logistics after food and agriculture since moving goods and people “will continue to be a challenge” whether or not data centers get built.
Looking to 2027, she expects money to enter the private sector at the same pace, but the mix will change, shifting toward model refining and how models are used to be more efficient. The CleanAI Initiative’s report makes the same call — if money does move into newer areas such as materials discovery, where most companies are at earlier stages and raise smaller rounds, she said the market could become “a little more distributed” than it is now.
For investors trying to track how these shifts play out in 2027, Morris Brown pointed to electricity prices and US policy as the clearest signals to watch. Following US midterms, lawmakers have put fresh weight behind initiatives aimed at keeping data centers from driving up local power bills, protecting air quality and bringing more renewables into the mix:
"At the same time, any sign that 45x production credits or an extension to investment tax credits could be back on the table would impact share price multiples, as it removes the need to think about a potential installations cliff post-2030."
Whether 2027 rewards the buildout or the parts of cleantech that don’t depend on it could come down to how quickly data centers can find the power they need.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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