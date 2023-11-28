Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Lancaster Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Lancaster Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as first announced on November 7, 2023.

The Company has completed the first tranche of the Offering with gross proceeds of $432,050. This includes 2,500,000 flow-through shares issued at a price of $0.08 per share for gross proceeds of $200,000 and 4,641,000 units at $0.05 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $232,050. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years.

Proceeds from the Offering will be utilized for exploration at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico and at the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property in Quebec, marketing publicity, additional property acquisitions and exploration, renewable energy and DLE testing and development, salaries, consulting fees and travel expenses. $200,000 of the proceeds of the Offering shall be specifically directed toward Canadian exploration expenses in compliance with the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $23,120 in cash commission to finders and issued finders warrants to purchase 342,400 shares at $0.07 per share for a period of five years.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Similarities of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project to the Corvette Property do not guarantee exploration success at the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:lcrlithium explorationlithium stocksotc stockslithium investingLithium Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster') is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘ BLM ') and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘ EMNRD ').

During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is delighted to update shareholders on its 100% owned Lake Johnston South Lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it is advancing offtake partnering process for Phase 2 production (Offtake Process) for its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project (HMW Project or the Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Assays up to 4.2% Li2O Confirm New Spodumene Pegmatites at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that assay results from rock chip samples from a newly discovered pegmatite outcrop have confirmed high grade lithium up to 4.2% Li2O at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent's Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at Deutsche Bank Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi chief financial officer, will speak at Deutsche Bank's 8 th Annual Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: Livent Fireside Chat .  A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of 30 days.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-gilberto-antoniazzi-to-speak-at-deutsche-bank-lithium-battery-supply-chain-conference-301999725.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

106m Continuous Pegmatite Interval Reported Broad Intervals of Visible Spodumene Observed in Multiple Drill Holes Outside of the Current Mineral Resource Estimate

Longest continuous pegmatite interval reported from the ongoing, recently-enhanced 2023 drilling programme

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that multiple broad intervals of visible spodumene have been observed in drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“Resource” or “MRE”) at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Uranium Investing

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

×