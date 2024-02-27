Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit. Dufferin has shown assays, from drilling, up to 1.73% U 3 0 8 over 6.5m. The Dufferin deposit also shows numerous intervals of uranium mineralization within the sandstone and unconformity.

Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

Lancaster is planning to progress exploration on the claims with new, modern technologies, to identify favourable geology, structures, and corridors that could host high concentrations of uranium.

"We are truly excited to embark on this strategic advancement of LCR to acquire, explore, and develop critical mineral opportunities," said Andrew Watson, VP Engineering and Operations of Lancaster Resources. "With the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy, storage, and electrification of our energy systems, adding a clean fuel source like Uranium to our exploration pipeline is an ideal step. These assets, in a world class deposit like the Athabasca basin, in underexplored areas, will allow us to leverage our technical team and partners modern exploration techniques to find and unlock the next high concentration unconformity type uranium deposit in Saskatchewan. Lancaster is continuing to build on our ability to develop and provide critical minerals with uranium to support our lithium projects."

Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project Update

In 2023 Lancaster identified drilling targets for lithium-rich aquifers ~150 M deep and ~650 M sub-surface as a result of its magneto-telluric geophysics program at its Alkali Flat project in New Mexico. Lancaster is planning a maiden drilling program to commence on permitting approvals. Archaeological representatives from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) were on site last week for site review and cultural resources clearance. This review is an essential step in progressing the drilling regulatory process for approval by the BLM and New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD). Lancaster is actively working with both regulators for drilling approval, which is expected in early Q2 2024.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is the VP, Engineering and Operations for Lancaster.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating with Korr Ai Technologies Inc. to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services for the exploration of lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals.

Lancaster holds a 100% interest in the Catley Lalk and Centenniel East Uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in Sasktachewan, Canada. Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, held through its subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

In a release issued under the same headline today by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that in the second paragraph, the "Record Date" has been changed to February 5, 2024, and in the fourth and tenth paragraphs, the "Meeting" date has been corrected to March 15, 2024. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 26, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2024 Conference in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") announces that it has agreed to settle debts relating to certain consulting fees owed to two arm's length parties by issuing an aggregate of 171,554 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.185 per share, representing an aggregate value of $31,737.50 (the "Debt Settlement").

All common shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance and 58,750 of the shares shall be subject to additional contractual hold period expiring on July 10, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun construction of a winter road for a drilling campaign at the Elrond project, located in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Region of Quebec. This maiden drilling campaign will begin in March and will test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite that was discovered during prospecting last September by the BRW team. The Arwen showing and the Elrond property have never been drilled.

The Arwen pegmatite is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping shallowly to the north. The outcrop is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3% Li 2 O. The pegmatite remains open in all directions (see press release dated October 3 rd , 2023). Previous to drilling activities, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4km long and 500m wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12km from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources
