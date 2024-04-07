Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Conditions Satisfied

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the outstanding conditions for the sale of its Labyrinth and Denain Projects in Canada for USD$3.5M (~A$5.32M) cash have been satisfied or waived.

The Sale and Purchase Agreement (first announced on 8 January 2024) has been varied pursuant to which:

  • the deposit of USD$175,000 paid by the purchaser, Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd, to Labyrinth is now non-refundable in all circumstances;
  • settlement is to occur on or before 15 May 2024 (unless otherwise agreed between the parties in writing);
  • interest of 6% per annum, accrued from 29 February 2024 until settlement, on the balance of the cash consideration payable to Labyrinth at settlement; and
  • International Precious Metal Refiners LLC which operates in the United Arab Emirates, has replaced Erasano DMCC as the Purchaser Guarantor.

This announcement has been authorised and approved for release by the Board.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
The Conversation (0)
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Gold and silver bars in basket with green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits US$2,300, Silver Price Breaks US$27

The gold price hit a major milestone this week, breaking the US$2,300 per ounce mark for the first time ever.

The yellow metal's rise has been a long time coming, but in some ways it's been quicker than expected. I spoke with many experts at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention about a month ago, and while a number of them thought US$2,300 was in the cards for 2024, they didn't necessarily see it happening so fast.

Gold's increase came even as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to see more evidence that inflation is heading toward its 2 percent target before it begins cutting interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Completes $20 Million Global Community Support Fund, Partnering with Communities for Greater Resilience Post-Pandemic

Global Community Support Fund demonstrates commitment to social responsibility and strengthening community engagement

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) proudly announces the successful completion of the $20 million Global Community Support Fund (the Fund), established in April 2020 in response to the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic. The objective of this fund was to provide critical financial resources to host communities where Newmont operates, targeting funds to address immediate impacts of the global pandemic while catalyzing long-term resiliency and future community development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Recent RC drilling at Kamperman has successfully in-filled the Prospect to the south and extended the known mineralised strike by a further 100 metres to the north.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from the remaining 15 holes of a recently completed 19-hole RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a one-for-two renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 3 cents per share to raise up to approximately $2.5 million (before costs). For every two new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive one free attaching new option with an exercise price of 7.5 cents and expiring 30 months from the date of issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Rights Issue Prospectus

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

The gold spot price hit another record high, touching US$2,313.50 per ounce on Wednesday (April 3).

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, plus growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in the second half of the year, are providing bullish momentum for the gold market.

This latest surge represents a continuation of a week-long rally stoked by fresh economic data.

Keep reading...Show less

Labyrinth Resources
