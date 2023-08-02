ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the second quarter report for the period ended June 30, 2023 .

Financial Performance

In the second quarter of 2023, LIORC's financial results were negatively affected by lower iron ore prices and a change in product sales mix (lower sales volumes of pellets and higher sales volumes of concentrate for sale ("CFS")). Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $50.9 million compared to $65.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Equity earnings from Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") were $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $47.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, as a result of lower revenue and higher operating costs at IOC. Net income per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.65 per share, which was a 47% decrease over the same period in 2022. LIORC received a dividend from IOC in the amount of $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a dividend from IOC in the amount of $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted cash flow per share for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.75 per share, which was 15% lower than in the same period in 2022, as a result of lower royalty revenues. While adjusted cash flow is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Directors believe that it is a useful analytical measure as it better reflects cash available for dividends to shareholders.

In the second quarter of 2023, iron ore prices declined from the levels experienced in 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, predominantly as a result of lower global steel production, and continuing concerns over China's economy and its property sector, in particular. According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production decreased 2.6% in the second quarter of 2023 over the second quarter of 2022. In China , which accounts for over 70% of all seaborne iron ore demand, crude steel production decreased 2.9% in the second quarter of 2023 over the second quarter of 2022.

IOC sells CFS based on the Platts index for 65% Fe, CFR China ("65% Fe index"). All references to tonnes and per tonne prices in this report refer to wet metric tonnes, other than references to Platts quoted pricing, which refer to dry metric tonnes. Historically, IOC's wet ore contains approximately 3% less ore per equivalent volume than dry ore. In the second quarter of 2023, the 65% Fe index averaged US$124 per tonne, a 23% decrease over the average of US$160 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022, and an 11% decrease over the average of US$140 in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, low steel production margins in China caused steel mills to prefer medium-grade fines over high-grade fines. As a result, the spread of the 65% Fe index over the Platts index for 62% Fe, CFR China ("62% Fe Index") narrowed in the second quarter of 2023 to $13 per tonne from $22 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022. The monthly Atlantic Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium index as quoted by Platts (the "pellet premium") averaged US$47 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023, down 42% from an average of US$81 per tonne in the same quarter of 2022.

Rio Tinto has disclosed that the average realised price achieved for IOC pellets, FOB Sept Îles, in the second quarter of 2023 was US$151 per tonne, compared to US$206 per tonne in the same quarter of 2022. Based on sales as reported for the LIORC Royalty, the overall average price realized by IOC for CFS and pellets, FOB Sept-Îles, was approximately US$125 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023, compared to approximately US$168 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 and US$136 per tonne in the first quarter of 2023.

Iron Ore Company of Canada Operations
Operations

IOC concentrate production of 3.8 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 was 24% lower than the same quarter of 2022 and 17% lower than in the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to the impact of the forest fires and resulting issues related to stockpile management in June, as well as issues with weather and ore car reliability earlier in the quarter.

The IOC saleable production (CFS plus pellets) of 3.5 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 was 21% lower than the same period in 2022, due to the lack of concentrate feed as a result of the factors referred to above. The IOC saleable production in the second quarter of 2023 was 18% lower than the first quarter of 2023.

Pellet production in the second quarter of 2023 of 1.6 million tonnes was 29% lower than the corresponding quarter in 2022 and 27% lower than the first quarter of 2023.  Pellet production in the second quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by the forest fires in June, as well as an increase in the duration of the induration machine 3 rebuild. In the second quarter of 2023, CFS production of 1.9 million tonnes was 13% lower than the same quarter last year and 10% lower than the first quarter of 2023, due to the reduction of concentrate production in June as a result of the forest fires and the overrun of the annual maintenance shutdown.

Sales as Reported for the LIORC Royalty

Total iron ore sales tonnage by IOC (CFS plus pellets) of 4.4 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2023 was 2% higher than the total sales tonnage for the same period in 2022 and 21% higher than the first quarter of 2023, as IOC drew down inventory, despite the negative impact of the forest fires and the annual maintenance shutdown in June. Pellet sales tonnage in the second quarter of 2023 was 6% lower than the same period in 2022 and 18% higher than the first quarter of 2023. CFS sales tonnage was 14% higher than the same quarter last year and 24% higher than the first quarter of 2023.

Outlook

Rio Tinto's 2023 guidance for IOC's saleable production (CFS plus pellets) has been lowered to 17.0 million to 18.7 million tonnes (previously 17.9 million to 19.6 million tonnes) as a result of lost production in June due to wildfires in Northern Quebec, together with a slightly extended annual maintenance shutdown. This revised guidance compares to 17.6 million tonnes of saleable production in 2022. As reported in the 2022 Annual Report, IOC has set a capital expenditure budget of $534 million for 2023, as it looks to continue renewing the asset infrastructure and to improve the production results at IOC. Year-to-date, IOC is on track with regards to its capital expenditures, and its budget remains unchanged.

There continues to be a number of adverse issues affecting the outlook for the seaborne iron ore market. In China , extreme weather and unfavorable steel producer margins, are predicted to negatively impact the demand outlook for steel production. Tempering this negative sentiment, is the expectation that the Chinese government will announce measures to support the troubled property market which consumes about one-third of China's steel output. This could include lending rate cuts and potentially additional stimulus moving forward. More recently, in July 2023 the average price of the 65% Fe index was US$126 per tonne, roughly equivalent to the average of the 65% Fe index for the second quarter of 2023. The pellet premiums have also improved modestly. The pellet premium for July was US$49 per tonne compared to the average of US$47 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023.

LIORC has no debt and at June 30, 2023 had positive net working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $29.8 million , which included the second quarter net royalty payment received from IOC on July 25, 2023 and the LIORC dividend in the amount of $0.65 per share paid to shareholders on the next day.

Respectfully submitted on behalf of the Directors of the Corporation,

John F. Tuer
President and Chief Executive Officer
August 2, 2023

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Management's Discussion and Analysis section of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") 2022 Annual Report, and the financial statements and notes contained therein and the June 30, 2023 interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Overview of the Business

The Corporation's revenues are entirely dependent on the operations of IOC as its principal assets relate to the operations of IOC and its principal source of revenue is the 7% royalty it receives on all sales of iron ore products by IOC. In addition to the volume of iron ore sold, the Corporation's royalty revenue is affected by the price of iron ore and the Canadian – U.S. dollar exchange rate. The first quarter sales of IOC are traditionally adversely affected by the general winter operating conditions and are usually 15% – 20% of the annual volume, with the balance spread fairly evenly throughout the other three quarters. Because of the size of individual shipments, some quarters may be affected by the timing of the loading of ships that can be delayed from one quarter to the next.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023

2022


2023

2022


($ in millions except per share information)







Revenue

51.5

66.4


98.8

120.5

Equity earnings from IOC

13.5

47.2


35.4

87.6

Net income

41.9

78.4


85.4

141.7

Net income per share

$ 0.65

$ 1.23


$ 1.33

$ 2.21

Dividend from IOC

19.9

19.6


19.9

19.6

Cash flow from operations

40.9

41.1


60.4

45.2

Cash flow from operations per share (1)

$ 0.64

$ 0.64


$ 0.94

$ 0.71

Adjusted cash flow (1)

48.3

56.4


74.4

86.2

Adjusted cash flow per share (1)

$ 0.75

$ 0.88


$ 1.16

$ 1.35

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.90


$ 1.15

$ 1.40







(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standard meaning under IFRS.


Please refer to Standardized Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow section in the MD&A.


The lower revenue, net income and equity earnings achieved in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 2022 were mainly due to lower iron ore prices, and a change in product sales mix (lower sales volumes of pellets and higher sales volumes of CFS). The second quarter of 2023 sales tonnage (pellets and CFS) were higher by 2% than the second quarter of 2022 predominantly due to IOC drawing down inventory at the port facility in Sept-Îles, despite the negative impact of the forest fires and the annual maintenance shutdown in June. CFS sales tonnage was 14% higher than the same quarter last year and pellet sales tonnage was 6% lower than the same period in 2022.

However, the slightly higher sales tonnage was more than offset by a decrease in the realized sales price of pellets and CFS, resulting in royalty income of $50.9 million for the quarter as compared to $65.9 million for the same period in 2022. Second quarter 2023 cash flow from operations was $40.9 million or $0.64 per share compared to $41.1 million or $0.64 per share for the same period in 2022. LIORC received an IOC dividend in the second quarter of 2023 in the amount of $19.9 million or $0.31 per share compared to $19.6 million for the same period in 2022. Equity earnings from IOC amounted to $13.5 million or $0.21 per share in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $47.2 million or $0.74 per share for the same period in 2022.

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,

IOC Operations

2023

2022


2023

2022


(in millions of tonnes)

Sales (1)






Pellets

2.30

2.46


4.26

4.89

Concentrate for sale ("CFS") (2)

2.09

1.84


3.79

2.99

Total (3)

4.40

4.30


8.05

7.88







Production






Concentrate produced

3.83

5.03


8.46

9.41







Saleable production






Pellets

1.61

2.25


3.79

4.71

CFS

1.91

2.18


4.02

3.82

Total (3)

3.51

4.43


7.81

8.53







Average index prices per tonne (US$)






65% Fe index (4)

$ 124

$ 160


$ 132

$ 165

62% Fe index (5)

$ 111

$ 138


$ 118

$ 140

Pellet premium (6)

$ 47

$ 81


$ 46

$ 74

(1)

For calculating the royalty to LIORC.

(2)

Excludes third party ore sales.

(3)

Totals may not add up due to rounding.

(4)

The Platts index for 65% Fe, CFR China.

(5)

The Platts index for 62% Fe, CFR China.

(6)

The Platts Atlantic Blast Furnace 65% Fe pellet premium index.

IOC sells CFS based on the 65% Fe index. In the second quarter of 2023, the 65% Fe index averaged US$124 per tonne, a 23% decrease over the average of US$160 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022. Iron ore prices decreased, predominantly as a result of lower global steel production, and continuing concerns over China's economy and its property sector, in particular. The monthly pellet premium averaged US$47 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023, down 42% from an average of US$81 per tonne in the same quarter of 2022.

Based on sales as reported for the LIORC Royalty, the overall average price realized by IOC for CFS and pellets, FOB Sept-Îles, was approximately US$125 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023, compared to approximately US$168 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 and US$136 per tonne in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the average realized price FOB Sept-Îles in 2023 was a result of lower CFS prices and lower pellet prices (comprised of lower iron ore index pricing and lower pellet premiums).

Standardized Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow

For the Corporation, standardized cash flow is the same as cash flow from operating activities as recorded in the Corporation's cash flow statements as the Corporation does not incur capital expenditures or have any restrictions on dividends. Standardized cash flow per share was $0.64 for the quarter (2022 - $0.64 ).

The Corporation also reports "Adjusted cash flow" which is defined as cash flow from operating activities after adjustments for changes in amounts receivable, accounts payable and income taxes recoverable and payable. It is not a recognized measure under IFRS. The Directors believe that adjusted cash flow is a useful analytical measure as it better reflects cash available for dividends to shareholders.

The following reconciles standardized cash flow from operating activities to adjusted cash flow.


3 Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023

3 Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022

6 Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023

6 Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022



(in millions except for per share information)





Standardized cash flow from operating

activities

$40.9

$41.1

$60.4

$45.2



Changes in amounts receivable, accounts

payable and income taxes payable

7.4

15.3

14.0

41.0


Adjusted cash flow

$48.3

$56.4

$74.4

$86.2


Adjusted cash flow per share

$0.75

$0.88

$1.16

$1.35



Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Corporation had $23.5 million in cash as at June 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 - $39.9 million ) with total current assets of $82.6 million ( December 31, 2022 - $83.0 million ). The Corporation had working capital of $29.8 million as at June 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 - $28.9 million ). The Corporation's operating cash flow was $40.9 million and the dividend paid during the quarter was $32 million , resulting in cash balances increasing by $8.9 million during the second quarter of 2023. In June the Directors of the Corporation declared the second quarter dividend of $41.6 million that was paid on July 26, 2023 .

Cash balances consist of deposits in Canadian dollars with a Canadian chartered bank. Amounts receivable primarily consist of royalty payments from IOC. Royalty payments are received in U.S. dollars and converted to Canadian dollars on receipt, usually 25 days after the quarter end. The Corporation does not normally attempt to hedge this short-term foreign currency exposure.

Operating cash flow of the Corporation is sourced entirely from IOC through the Corporation's 7% royalty, 10 cents commission per tonne and dividends from its 15.10% equity interest in IOC. The Corporation normally pays cash dividends from the free cash flow generated from IOC to the maximum extent possible, subject to the maintenance of appropriate levels of working capital.

The Corporation has a $30 million revolving credit facility with a term ending September 18, 2025 with provision for annual one-year extensions. No amount is currently drawn under this facility (2022 – nil) leaving $30.0 million available to provide for any capital required by IOC or requirements of the Corporation.

John F. Tuer
President and Chief Executive Officer
Toronto, Ontario
August 2, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licenses and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 7, 2023 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Notice:

The following unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management. The Corporation's independent auditor has not reviewed these interim financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION




INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION















As at



June 30,


December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023


2022



(Unaudited)

Assets




Current Assets





Cash

$                       23,520


$                        39,904


Amounts receivable

54,686


42,758


Income taxes recoverable

4,404


357

Total Current Assets

82,610


83,019






Non-Current Assets





Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC")





royalty and commission interests

225,872


228,918


Investment in IOC

528,927


513,828

Total Non-Current Assets

754,799


742,746






Total Assets

$                     837,409


$                      825,765











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$                       11,246


$                           9,286


Dividend payable

41,600


44,800

Total Current Liabilities

52,846


54,086






Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred income taxes

135,590


134,220

Total Liabilities

188,436


188,306






Shareholders' Equity





Share capital

317,708


317,708


Retained earnings

336,650


324,821


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,385)


(5,070)



648,973


637,459






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$                     837,409


$                      825,765



Approved by the Directors,




John F. Tuer

Patricia M. Volker

Director

Director

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share information)

2023


2022




Revenue





IOC royalties

$              50,941


$                     65,907


IOC commissions

433


423


Interest and other income

163


38



51,537


66,368

Expenses





Newfoundland royalty taxes

10,188


13,181


Amortization of royalty and commission interests

1,464


2,017


Administrative expenses

774


641



12,426


15,839






Income before equity earnings and income taxes

39,111


50,529

Equity earnings in IOC

13,543


47,195






Income before income taxes

52,654


97,724






Provision for income taxes





Current

12,174


15,744


Deferred

(1,384)


3,551



10,790


19,295






Net income for the period

41,864


78,429






Other comprehensive (loss) income





Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of IOC that will not be




reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of income taxes





of 2023 - $56; 2022 - $989)

(315)


5,602






Comprehensive income for the period

$              41,549


$                     84,031






Net income per share

$                 0.65


$                         1.23

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION




INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













For the Six months Ended



June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share information)

2023


2022



(Unaudited)

Revenue





IOC royalties

$              97,484


$                   119,655


IOC commissions

792


776


Interest and other income

475


101



98,751


120,532

Expenses





Newfoundland royalty taxes

19,497


23,931


Amortization of royalty and commission interests

3,046


3,322


Administrative expenses

1,429


1,525



23,972


28,778






Income before equity earnings and income taxes

74,779


91,754

Equity earnings in IOC

35,360


87,574






Income before income taxes

110,139


179,328






Provision for income taxes





Current

23,284


28,432


Deferred

1,426


9,221



24,710


37,653






Net income for the period

85,429


141,675






Other comprehensive (loss) income





Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of IOC that will not be




reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of income taxes





of 2023 - $56; 2022 - $989)

(315)


5,602






Comprehensive income for the period

$              85,114


$                   147,277






Basic and diluted income per share

$                   1.33


$                         2.21

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION




INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS































For the Six months Ended





June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023


2022





(Unaudited)

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related





to the following activities











Operating






Net income for the period

$            85,429


$      141,675


Items not affecting cash:






Equity earnings in IOC

(35,360)


(87,574)



Current income taxes

23,284


28,432



Deferred income taxes

1,426


9,221



Amortization of royalty and commission interests

3,046


3,322


Common share dividends from IOC

19,890


19,551


Change in amounts receivable

(11,928)


(21,112)


Change in accounts payable

1,960


3,698


Income taxes paid

(27,331)


(52,000)


Cash flow from operating activities

60,416


45,213








Financing






Dividends paid to shareholders

(76,800)


(105,600)


Cash flow used in financing activities

(76,800)


(105,600)








Decrease in cash, during the period

(16,384)


(60,387)








Cash, beginning of period

39,904


82,913








Cash, end of period

$            23,520


$        22,526

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION






INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY














Accumulated






other



Common

Share

Retained

comprehensive


(in thousands of Canadian dollars except share amounts)

shares

capital

earnings

loss

Total


(Unaudited)







Balance as at December 31, 2021

64,000,000

$     317,708

$   257,772

$              (11,420)

$    564,060

Net income for the period

-

-

141,675

-

141,675

Dividends declared to shareholders

-

-

(89,600)

-

(89,600)

Share of other comprehensive income from investment in IOC (net of taxes)

-

-

-

5,602

5,602

Balance as at June 30, 2022

64,000,000

$     317,708

$   309,847

$                (5,818)

$    621,737







Balance as at December 31, 2022

64,000,000

$     317,708

$   324,821

$                (5,070)

$    637,459

Net income for the period

-

-

85,429

-

85,429

Dividends declared to shareholders

-

-

(73,600)

-

(73,600)

Share of other comprehensive loss from investment in IOC (net of taxes)

-

-

-

(315)

(315)

Balance as at June 30, 2023

64,000,000

$     317,708

$   336,650

$                (5,385)

$    648,973

The complete consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 , including the notes thereto, are posted on sedar.com and labradorironore.com .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/02/c4028.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
LIF:CA,LIFZF
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is an Australian domiciled mineral development and investment company. Cyclone Metals is focussed on developing its flagship iron ore project, Block 103 located in the Labrador Trough in Canada. The Company also has interests in several exploration and mining projects and companies, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper and gold, assets globally (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $7.6m as of 28 July 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.51 million tonnes, comprised of 1.61 million tonnes of pellets and 1.91 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2023 of 4.43 million tonnes, comprised of 2.30 million tonnes of pellets and 2.12 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Focus shifts to development of flagship Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project in the Labrador Trough region of Canada

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet for the sale of its non-core gold assets that include: 100% interest in the Nickol River Gold Project tenements in Western Australia (Nickol River Project) and the Longwood Range Gold Copper PGE Project, Mareburn Gold Project, Macraes South Gold Project, Drybread – Waikerikeri Gold Project, and Muirs Gold Project located on the North and South Islands of New Zealand (NZ Projects), to BVI registered company Moosh Moosh Limited (Moosh).

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.65 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023 and is to be paid on July 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million or about CDN. $20.6 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iron chain links

How to Invest in Iron Ore (Updated 2023)

With strength and malleability on its side, iron ore has many industrial applications and is one of the world’s most important materials. However, its main use by far is in the production of steel.

Prices for iron ore have suffered in recent years, and while the prevailing uncertainty in the global economy continues to place downward pressure on the iron ore market in the short term, many analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

For now, it’s all eyes on China, the world’s largest consumer of the metal. “Many attending the China Iron and Steel Association conference (in early 2023) were optimistic that China’s steel industry would surge due to pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic,” states AG Metal Miner. “According to experts, the anticipated rebound of the real estate market should see backing due to relative stability in other sectors. Provided examples included automobile and shipping.”

Keep reading...Show less

×