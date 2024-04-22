Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by CLE of an announcement in relation to results of the pilot plant test work.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals


Cyclone Metals

Pilot Plant Delivers Iron Ore Concentrate Grading 71.3% Fe and 1.1% SiO2 with High Yields

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Phase 1 of the pilot plant test work for its flagship magnetite Iron Bear project.

A Rio Tinto sign in front of the Dampier project.

Rio Tinto Delivers Resilient Q1 Performance, Commits to Safety After Plane Crash

Major diversified miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) weathered both operational challenges and a tragic loss to deliver a resilient performance in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite grappling with the aftermath of a devastating plane crash that claimed six lives, including four Diavik diamond mine employees, the company has emerged with stable operational results.

“We delivered stable operating results in the first quarter, including improvements at our bauxite and aluminum businesses, as we navigated seasonal challenges across our global operations. Our full year guidance is unchanged across all our products,” said company CEO Jakob Staushold in a statement.

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.45 million tonnes, comprised of 2.53 million tonnes of pellets and 1.92 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2024 of 4.52 million tonnes, comprised of 2.54 million tonnes of pellets and 1.98 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of an upgraded JORC compliant Mineral Resource Statement, for its 100% owned Iron Bear Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada.

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately following the release by CLE of an announcement regarding an updated mineral resource statement.

