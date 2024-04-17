Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.45 million tonnes, comprised of 2.53 million tonnes of pellets and 1.92 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2024 of 4.52 million tonnes, comprised of 2.54 million tonnes of pellets and 1.98 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

LIORC will be releasing its first quarter 2024 results of operations after the market close on May 8, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licenses and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 12, 2024 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this report and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c5866.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately following the release by CLE of an announcement regarding an updated mineral resource statement.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 and is to be paid on April 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Report December 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing its flagship Iron Bear Iron Ore Project. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to global lithium, iron ore, copper and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $8.12m as of 29 January 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.60 million tonnes, comprised of 2.39 million tonnes of pellets and 2.21 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS").  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 4.37 million tonnes, comprised of 2.33 million tonnes of pellets and 2.04 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty. Rio Tinto also released IOC's 2024 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Base Metals Investing

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Energy Investing

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Gold Investing

Completion of Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

×