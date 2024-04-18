Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CLE:AU
Cyclone Metals
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.45 million tonnes, comprised of 2.53 million tonnes of pellets and 1.92 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2024 of 4.52 million tonnes, comprised of 2.54 million tonnes of pellets and 1.98 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of an upgraded JORC compliant Mineral Resource Statement, for its 100% owned Iron Bear Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada.

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately following the release by CLE of an announcement regarding an updated mineral resource statement.

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 and is to be paid on April 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals
Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024

A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt

×