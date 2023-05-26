Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Iron Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million or about CDN. $20.6 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c6425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)
iron chain links

How to Invest in Iron Ore (Updated 2023)

With strength and malleability on its side, iron ore has many industrial applications and is one of the world’s most important materials. However, its main use by far is in the production of steel.

Prices for iron ore have suffered in recent years, and while the prevailing uncertainty in the global economy continues to place downward pressure on the iron ore market in the short term, many analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

For now, it’s all eyes on China, the world’s largest consumer of the metal. “Many attending the China Iron and Steel Association conference (in early 2023) were optimistic that China’s steel industry would surge due to pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic,” states AG Metal Miner. “According to experts, the anticipated rebound of the real estate market should see backing due to relative stability in other sectors. Provided examples included automobile and shipping.”

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the first quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.30 million tonnes, comprised of 2.19 million tonnes of pellets and 2.11 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS).  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the first quarter of 2023 of 3.62 million tonnes, comprised of 1.95 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto also announced that IOC's 2023 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 17.9 to 19.6 million tonnes remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals (ASX:CLE)

Cyclone Metals


Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals: Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

×