- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Mineral Resources Takes Share Price Hit as Founder Faces Tax Allegations
The company said founder Chris Ellison is cooperating in an investigation regarding the issue.
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) has been making headlines since the Australian Financial Review’s October 18 investigative report on alleged transgressions of its founder Chris Ellison.
Ellison has admitted to “failing to properly disclose revenue from his overseas entities to the Australian Taxation Office,” Reuters reported on Monday (October 21). However, he also said he has fully repaid all outstanding tax, penalties and interest that should otherwise have been paid, and that the matter has been settled with the Australian Tax Office.
The same day, Mineral Resources shared a press release responding to numerous media reports, saying that it is conducting an investigation regarding the allegations and that Ellison is cooperating.
“Since its IPO in 2006, payments made by MinRes to offshore entities connected with Mr Ellison related to pre IPO sales contracts that were recognised as liabilities in the company’s financial statements at the time,” the firm said.
The company also posted its annual report for 2024 on Monday.
Mineral Resources’ share price declined on the news, closing at AU$36.50 on Wednesday (October 23). That's a decline of about 20 percent from October 18, when the news about Ellis was reported by the Australian Financial Review.
Company shares are down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, also hampered by weaker lithium and iron ore prices.
Last month, Mineral Resources completed the sale of its 49 percent stake in the Onslow Iron haul road, a major transaction with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners amounting to AU$1.3 billion.
No further statements or updates have been disclosed about the investigation at the time of this writing.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.