Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

US Presidential Election: How Could Trump's Re-election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC

Pinnacle Silver and Gold

PINN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Precious Metals

Trump Win Fuels Surge in US Dollar, Gold and Silver Prices Fall

The US dollar was on the rise after Donald Trump won the presidency for a second time. Meanwhile, gold fell back below US$2,700 for the first time since mid-October.

Donald Trump.
Library of Congress / Unsplash

What was expected to be a highly contested election between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris was anything but, with the outcome being called early on Wednesday (November 6).

The results will have wide-reaching implications for the US and global economy as Trump ran on a platform of lowering taxes, raising tariffs and sweeping immigration reforms that could see millions of people deported.

His win comes ahead of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday (November 7). The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The Fed has been locked in a battle against inflation and only began lowering rates in September, when it made a cut of 50 basis points. Economists have expressed concerns that inflation will worsen under Trump.

Bond yields rose in reaction to the president-elect's victory, with the benchmark 10 Year Treasury rising 4.43 percent on Wednesday to reach its highest level since July. Sentiment pushed yields higher under the expectation that Trump's economic policy plans will require the federal government to take on increasing amounts of debt.

Before the election, it was widely expected that a Trump victory would fuel momentum in the US dollar, and that prediction came true in the immediate aftermath, with the US Dollar Index surging more than 1.5 percent to 105.18 as early results began to come in on election day. It remained in the 105 point range throughout Wednesday.

The post-election boost failed to carry over into precious metals markets, with gold retracting between 1 and 2 percent. The metal lost 2.8 percent on Wednesday, falling below US$2,700 per ounce for the first time since October 17.

Silver also saw a significant pullback, dropping 4.3 percent to US$31.23 per ounce by 3:30 p.m. EST.

Base metals fared no better, with copper shedding 4.7 percent on Wednesday to trade at US$4.28 per pound on the COMEX. For its part, the more broad S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI), which acts as a benchmark for commodities performance, recovered from steep declines in morning trading and was down just under 1 percent at 541.25.

Global equity markets surged in the immediate aftermath of Trump's victory, but finished mixed, with the UK’s FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:FTSE) gaining 1.55 percent in early trading there before retracing to finish the day at 8,166.68. The German DAX (INDEXDAXP:GDAXI) saw similar gains in early trading before falling back to close 1.13 percent lower at 19,039.31. Meanwhile, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI225:N225) rose 2.61 percent to close at 39,480.45.

US markets all saw substantial gains in Wednesday trading, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) jumping 2.43 percent to 5,923.58, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) up 2.58 percent to 20,750.1 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) increasing 3.47 percent to a new record high of 43,685.92.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
silver investinggold investingfinancetradingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deanbelder
dbelder@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals

Ready to invest in precious metals? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Precious Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Latest News

More News
×
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.