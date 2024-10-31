Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Iron Investing

BHP and Toyota Australia to Test Electric HiLux at Port Hedland

The trial will take place at BHP’s Port Hedland operations in Western Australia, where the battery-electric HiLux will complete tasks traditionally performed by diesel-powered light vehicles.

Battery-electric Toyota HiLux with BHP logo.
Image courtesy of Toyota.

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Toyota Australia are set to complete a trial for the first battery-electric HiLux double-cab ute prototype, BHP announced on Tuesday (October 29).

The trial is set to begin in late November, with the prototype being sent to BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore export port in Western Australia. It will be tested there for diesel-powered light vehicle applications and tasks.

BHP will provide its feedback to Toyota when the trial concludes about a year later.

"Our ambition to electrify our light vehicle fleet and lower greenhouse gas emissions across our operations depends on enabling technology that can only be achieved through collaborations like this, with leading suppliers like Toyota,” said BHP Australia President Geraldine Slattery in a press release shared by the company.

She added that the miner currently has 5,000 light vehicles across its sites in Australia.

Toyota sees the trial with BHP as an important milestone for the HiLux.

"Toyota has long advocated a multi-pathway approach towards decarbonisation, and when we do something, we want to make sure we do it right,” said Toyota Australia President and CEO Matthew Callachor.

“Joining with BHP to help further develop this HiLux BEV prototype is an important step in creating low-emission technologies in the light commercial vehicle space, particularly for use in harsh and demanding mining environments,” he added.

BHP and Toyota Australia signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023, underlining their shared commitment to enhancing safety and decarbonisation measures at BHP's Australian operations.

Prior to that, they partnered on a light electric vehicle trial at BHP’s Nickel West operations in January 2021.

“The path to decarbonising our operations is one we cannot walk alone. To accelerate the development of new technologies, we are collaborating with original equipment manufacturers and stakeholders in the industry,” commented BHP Group Procurement Officer Rashpal Bhatti. “Our work with Toyota highlights our shared commitment to developing solutions that ultimately make the world a safer and more sustainable place to live and work.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:BHP
cleantech investingiron stockselectric vehiclesasx stocksnyse stockslse stocksIron Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.