BHP and Toyota Australia to Test Electric HiLux at Port Hedland
The trial will take place at BHP’s Port Hedland operations in Western Australia, where the battery-electric HiLux will complete tasks traditionally performed by diesel-powered light vehicles.
Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Toyota Australia are set to complete a trial for the first battery-electric HiLux double-cab ute prototype, BHP announced on Tuesday (October 29).
The trial is set to begin in late November, with the prototype being sent to BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore export port in Western Australia. It will be tested there for diesel-powered light vehicle applications and tasks.
BHP will provide its feedback to Toyota when the trial concludes about a year later.
"Our ambition to electrify our light vehicle fleet and lower greenhouse gas emissions across our operations depends on enabling technology that can only be achieved through collaborations like this, with leading suppliers like Toyota,” said BHP Australia President Geraldine Slattery in a press release shared by the company.
She added that the miner currently has 5,000 light vehicles across its sites in Australia.
Toyota sees the trial with BHP as an important milestone for the HiLux.
"Toyota has long advocated a multi-pathway approach towards decarbonisation, and when we do something, we want to make sure we do it right,” said Toyota Australia President and CEO Matthew Callachor.
“Joining with BHP to help further develop this HiLux BEV prototype is an important step in creating low-emission technologies in the light commercial vehicle space, particularly for use in harsh and demanding mining environments,” he added.
BHP and Toyota Australia signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023, underlining their shared commitment to enhancing safety and decarbonisation measures at BHP's Australian operations.
Prior to that, they partnered on a light electric vehicle trial at BHP’s Nickel West operations in January 2021.
“The path to decarbonising our operations is one we cannot walk alone. To accelerate the development of new technologies, we are collaborating with original equipment manufacturers and stakeholders in the industry,” commented BHP Group Procurement Officer Rashpal Bhatti. “Our work with Toyota highlights our shared commitment to developing solutions that ultimately make the world a safer and more sustainable place to live and work.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
