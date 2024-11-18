- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Australian Workers Union Pushes to Re-unionise Pilbara Mine Workers
The union called out mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto, as well as the Minerals Council of Australia, for campaigning against union activity.
The Australian Workers Union (AWU) is looking to re-unionise mine workers in Western Australia's Pilbara region following the Labor government's new workplace laws, various news agencies said.
Ahead of the AWU National Conference, held last week in Perth, the Australian Financial Review reported that AWU National Secretary Paul Farrow called out major mining companies operating in the area.
“(The big miners) are having a tough time coming to terms with the fact we now have an Australian government that wants to help real Australians instead of just being the obedient servant of mining corporate interests,” he said. “Pilbara mine workers used to enjoy coverage under enterprise agreements and that’s the situation we need to get back to.”
Farrow was referring to companies like BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).
He also mentioned the Minerals Council of Australia, an advocate for the country's resource industry, saying that together the three entities have taken part in an "ultra-aggressive and misleading campaign” against unions.
“If they want to maintain the very profitable social license they have been granted by Australia to exploit our mineral wealth, they need to make sure that the Australians they employ are shown genuine respect,” Farrow added.
A separate resolution introduced at the AWU event calls for regulations on silica exposure “that would bring mining into line with stonemasonry and tunnelling to mitigate the current risk of silicosis.”
AWU Western Australia Secretary Brad Gandy said that over the last year, all states and territories have agreed to ban the production and supply of high-risk engineered stone products and regulate silica exposure in tunnelling.
"But employers in mining are hiding behind the use of separate laws to regulate this industry to uphold outdated and inadequate WHS standards," he explained. "Mining workers deserve the same level of protection as workers in other industries. The AWU will keep fighting until it has secured justice for all workers exposed to silica-related harms."
Farrow said that both resolutions are critical to the union’s agenda, adding that most of the pay increases that BHP and Rio Tinto offer to Pilbara workers do not keep up with inflation.
Michaelia Cash, Western Australia's shadow minister for employment and workplace relations, characterised the AWU's re-unionisation push as “a direct threat to the competitiveness of WA’s leading resources industry." She also described it as “an attack on the productivity” of one of the state's most productive industries.
The Minerals Council of Australia also gave a response to the AWU.
Chief Executive Tania Constable said the unions “had been given too much power of intervention by government and rubbished suggestions that companies had avoided negotiating with unions in the region.”
Speaking ahead of the AWU's conference, Mike Henry, CEO at BHP, reiterated that the Labor government's “same job same pay” laws will cost it AU$1.3 billion a year, reducing competitiveness for the company and economy.
“We believe the dynamics that are being embedded currently create greater potential for conflict, including in some parts of the nation where there hasn’t been a real recent track record of industrial relations disputes,” he said. However, Henry also noted that the company will work with its employees to avoid that type of situation.
No further comments had been made by the AWU at the time of this writing.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation ›
- Western Australia Boosts Exploration Efforts with Grants to 50 Recipients ›
- Western Australian METS Companies Awarded AU$1.25 Million in Funding ›
- Western Australia Allocates AU$14 Million to Improving Environmental Approval Process ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.