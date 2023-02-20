5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: B2Gold to Acquire Sabina for C$1.1 Billion
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Titan Mining, Loncor Gold, Sabina Gold & Silver, Erdene Resource Development and Questerre Energy.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged down last week, closing at 20,515.74.
The index was dampened by weakness in energy and technology stocks, with US markets also falling. In the metals space, gold and silver prices faced declines, ending the five day period lower.
But mining legend Ross Beaty believes a turnaround for the commodities space might be ahead, with mining equities currently bewilderingly undervalued. “In all of my career, I don’t think there’s been a more interesting time than right now for mining and mining metals,” he said at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
Against that backdrop, some TSX-listed mining stocks saw their share prices go up. Here’s a look at the companies with the biggest gains last week and the factors that moved their share prices.
1. Titan Mining (TSX:TI)
Titan Mining is an Augusta Group company that produces zinc concentrate at its 100 percent owned Empire State mine in New York state. In early February, the company entered into a fixed zinc pricing arrangement for approximately 30 percent of its forecast zinc production for the remainder of 2023; the price agreed on is $1.55 per pound of zinc.
Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Titan Mining increased 28.85 percent to end at C$0.67.
2. Loncor Gold (TSX:LN)
Explorer Loncor Gold is focused on the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Loncor’s projects include the Imbo and Makapela assets. Within Imbo, the company is working on the Adumbi deposit. In December 2021, Loncor announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment on the likely 3.66 million ounce open-pit resource at Adumbi.
Shares of Loncor Gold increased 28.36 percent last week to end at C$0.43, although the company did not release any news.
3. Sabina Gold & Silver (TSX:SBB)
For a second week in a row, emerging gold miner Sabina Gold & Silver made the list of top TSX performers.
The company owns 100 percent of the Back River gold district in Nunavut, Canada. The 80 kilometer belt hosts six properties: Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del and Bath. The company is currently advancing the Goose project, for which it released an updated feasibility study in 2021; it has received all major permits and authorizations for construction and operation.
Last Monday (February 13), news that Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold (TSX:BTO,NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) is set to acquire Sabina for about C$1.1 billion hit the market. According to the companies, this represents a premium of 45 percent to the 20 day volume-weighted average prices of each of B2Gold and Sabina on the TSX as of February 10.
Last week, shares of the company increased 13.91 percent to end at C$1.72.
4. Erdene Resource Development (TSX:ERD)
With a focus on precious and base metals in Mongolia, Erdene Resource Development has interests in three mining licenses and an exploration license in Southwest Mongolia, where its work has led to the discovery and definition of the Khundii minerals district.
The latest company news from Erdene came in January, when the company announced a strategic alliance with Mongolian Mining, Mongolia’s largest internationally traded mining company.
Last week, shares of the company increased 13.51 percent to end the five day period at C$0.42.
5. Questerre Energy (TSX:QEC)
Last but not least this week is Questerre Energy, which is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas projects. In Canada, Questerre holds assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec, and it also has properties in Jordan.
Even though it did not release any news last week, shares of Questerre increased 12.5 percent, ending at C$0.27.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers article was retrieved on Thursday (February 16) after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1818.84
|+7.12
|Silver
|20.66
|-0.12
|Copper
|4.02
|+0.06
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|75.58
|-0.74
|Heating Oil
|2.79
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|2.72
|+0.17
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.