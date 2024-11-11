Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Black Iron

TSX:BKI

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company.

Press Releases

Black Iron Announces Private Placement Financing

Black Iron Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

Black Iron Progresses Offtake Discussions and Updates PEA

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

Interactive Chart

