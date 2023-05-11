Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Ian Atkinson 703,482,185 96.35 % 26,653,386 3.65 %
Kerry D. Dyte 718,548,083 98.41 % 11,588,376 1.59 %
Glenn A. Ives 706,390,427 96.75 % 23,746,032 3.25 %
Ave G. Lethbridge 686,126,388 93.97 % 44,009,182 6.03 %
Elizabeth D. McGregor 727,136,522 99.59 % 2,999,938 0.41 %
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 630,271,965 86.32 % 99,864,494 13.68 %
Kelly J. Osborne 721,132,144 98.77 % 9,003,427 1.23 %
J. Paul Rollinson 727,009,549 99.57 % 3,126,732 0.43 %
David A. Scott 727,634,078 99.66 % 2,502,381 0.34 %
Michael A. Lewis 727,047,035 99.58 % 3,088,536 0.42 %

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
794,526,027 97.29 % 22,153,949 2.71 %

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld
664,653,377 91.03 % 65,483,076 8.97 %

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


NOVAGOLD Issues 2022 Sustainability Report

  • Featuring a comprehensive review of NOVAGOLD's performance in all areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) including health and safety, environmental stewardship, social and community engagement, and corporate governance;
  • Demonstrating an excellent health and safety record and continued strong commitments to environmental protection, community investment, and stakeholder engagement at the Donlin Gold project;
  • Highlighting long-standing partnerships with Donlin Gold LLC, Calista Corporation ("Calista"), and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), the project's Alaska Native Corporation partners, who are dedicated to the Elders' vision of responsible development that creates jobs and economic benefits for the communities of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region (Y-K) while protecting the environment;
  • Committing to protecting the environment with NOVAGOLD's adoption of new corporate Climate Change and Biodiversity policies in 2023.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to publish its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "2022 sustainability report") with a focus on our fiscal 2022 performance in the areas of environmental stewardship, health and safety, social engagement, and corporate governance. Last year, we released our second annual sustainability report which included NOVAGOLD's expanded ESG data, that allow us to monitor performance changes and improvements over time. As a development-stage mining company whose primary asset is its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project, NOVAGOLD has taken a long-term approach to developing, implementing, and reporting on our sustainability practices and measurement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Siren Gold Limited

Siren Global Resource Increases To 1.2 Moz

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Supreme Gold Project in Reefton, New Zealand.

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Gold Mineralization at Sinermä Prospect

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

  • Gold intersected in shallow drilling over 450 metres strike length
  • Sinermä located 29 km from Helmi Discovery and 23 km from Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine
  • Results pending for approximately 5,000 m of drilling in the JV

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for 16 holes from the winter 202223 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

