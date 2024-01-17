- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from Mcdermitt
In mid-November 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) announced results from beneficiation of composite samples from the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, and noted that acid leaching of beneficiated samples was underway1.
- Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates from acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore
- Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250µm) and 94% (75µm)
- Li extraction from all units exceeds 98% with higher acid additions
- Leaching of a bulk sample is underway to enable downstream testwork
- Samples have been shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork
Jindalee is pleased to advise that initial results from acid leaching of the beneficiated samples have been received, with extremely high lithium extraction rates recorded from both the 250µm and 75µm leach feeds using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed. The 250µm leach feed was also leached with a higher strength acid (850 kg/t leach feed) and returned exceptional extraction rates (>98.5%) for all units (Table 1).
Table 1 – Maximum Lithium Extraction at variable feed sizes and acid strengths - Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 (* calculated)
The leach testwork extended for up to four hours with most of the Li extraction occurring in the first hour. Optimised lithium extraction and acid addition rates will be incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
Leaching of a bulk composite has commenced to provide lithium in solution for downstream testwork. Beneficiated samples (250µm) have also recently been shipped to POSCO Holdings (NYSE: PKX) (POSCO) for testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO in February 20234.
Discussion
In July 2023 Jindalee shipped approximately 700kg of drill core to Hazen (Colorado, USA) for metallurgical testing, with this testwork being managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance (EPCM) company Fluor Corporation (Fluor). The core samples were selected from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 within the Indicated portion of conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years); these units carry elevated lithium grades and selective mining of these units has the potential to deliver significantly higher-grade material (when compared to the Mineral Resource Estimate average grade) for processing (Figure 1) (Table 2)2.
Figure 1 – Schematic Section C-C’ with completed drilling, simplified geology and conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years). (Note: lateral projection onto section plane and 3x vertical exaggeration may cause distortion)
Head assays for these samples were announced in October 20233 with Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 averaging 1,790 ppm Li, 34% higher than the average McDermitt Mineral Resource grade (1,340 ppm Li)2. Results from attrition scrubbing (beneficiation) of a composite sample of McDermitt ore (250µm cut-size) were announced mid- November 2023, recording 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection and the lithium grade to leach increasing to 2,107 ppm Li1.
The acid leaching testwork now being reported was conducted on both 250µm and 75µm leach feed sizes using 500 kg/t (and 850 kg/t for 250µm leach feed). A composite sample (representing a nominal life-of-mine average feed) was also tested using the two leach feed sizes, recording very high lithium extraction rates using 500 kg/t. Lithium extraction from the coarser (250µm) leach feed was 92.9% and compares favourably with the extraction rate (94.0%) achieved from the finer (75µm) leach feed (Table 1).
Next Steps
Acid leaching of a bulk composite sample is currently underway to provide lithium in solution for downstream work. Results from this testwork will feed into the PFS which is expected to be completed mid-2024.
Samples from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 have been beneficiated (250µm) and shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Jindalee Lithium
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL, OTCQX:JNDAF) is an Australia-based exploration and development company advancing North America’s largest lithium deposit. After a spinout of its Australian assets, Jindalee has become a pure-play lithium company focused exclusively on its promising 100-percent-owned McDermitt project. Jindalee recognizes the vast opportunity for lithium projects in the US as the country progresses towards its sustainable energy transition and developing a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals.
The United States currently produces approximately 5,000 tonnes of lithium per annum — less than two percent of the world’s total production. However, as the US strives to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium will continue to increase as this critical mineral is necessary to achieve the country’s net-zero goals. Fortunately, the US is a favorable mining jurisdiction and actively supports new projects’ advancement to strengthen its domestic supply chain.
Jindalee’s McDermitt asset, located in southeast Oregon, contains a unique type of lithium mineralization. Most lithium projects in North America are lithium brine or pegmatite deposits; however, the McDermitt project is an unconventional sediment-hosted lithium asset.
Sediment-hosted lithium deposits such as McDermitt are long-life assets with low strip ratios and low mining costs. Jindalee can leverage this advantage over other lithium assets, both in terms of reaching production faster and reducing operating expenses.
There is currently no commercially operating sediment-hosted lithium project in North America. Two recently announced projects, however, are under development and demonstrate McDermitt’s future trajectory as both companies move toward production.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tonnes at 1,340ppm lithium for a total of 21.5 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in mineral resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
In June 2023, Jindalee commenced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project appointing Fluor Corporation as lead engineer. The company expects completion of the PFS by mid-2024.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in geology, corporate administration and international finance, leads Jindalee to fully capitalize on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium Limited is a pure-play lithium exploration and development company focusing on its flagship McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America.
- The United States has ambitious electrification goals but lacks the critical minerals to reach them. Jindalee aims to strengthen the North American supply chain to enable the country to reach net-zero emissions targets.
- Globally, most of the lithium is currently sourced from either pegmatite or lithium brine deposits. The company’s McDermitt deposit, however, is sediment-hosted, an emerging style of lithium deposit with the potential to be a long-life, low-cost source of lithium.
- There are presently no sediment-hosted lithium assets in North America that have reached production. Jindalee is ideally positioned to help fill this void in the market.
- Other companies in North America are moving towards production, and their progress indicates Jindalee’s future trajectory.
- An experienced management team leads Jindalee towards capitalizing on the potential of its assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometers west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometers of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera. Following positive results from its 2022 drill campaign, the resource at McDermitt has increased to 21.5 million tonnes LCE, making McDermitt the largest lithium deposit in North America.
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost operations focusing on crushing, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Encouraging 2022 Results: The 2022 drilling campaign was highly successful, intersecting broad lithium intercepts from shallow depths in most holes, including:
- 182.2 meters at 1,197 from 21.4 meters
- 131.6 meters at 1,219 from 21.9 meters
- 68.6 meters at 1,669 from 0 meters
- 50.3 meters at 1,512 from 0 meters
- Resource Increased by 62 percent early 2023: Compilation of the 2022 drilling results saw the estimated indicated and inferred resources at McDermitt increase to 3 billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium, a 62 percent increase in contained lithium. Updated MRE released by the company contains a combined indicated a total of 21.5 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade.
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with POSCO Holdings: Jindalee recently entered into an MOU with POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX). Under the MOU, POSCO will fund metallurgical testwork on McDermitt ore and undertake joint research for the asset. POSCO is partnering with General Motors to supply cathode active material (including lithium) for its electric vehicles.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route. Further testwork is now underway.
- PFS in progress: Jindalee has appointed Fluor Corporation to commence the PFS for McDermitt, set to be completed by mid-2024.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Rodger was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a masters of mineral economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Justin Mannolini - Non-executive Chairman
Justin Mannolini was appointed to the Jindalee Lithium board as a non-executive director in September 2013, and was appointed chairman in July 2016. Mannolini is a partner in the corporate advisory group of Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin. He was previously an executive director with Macquarie Capital and was responsible for cross-industry coverage of the Western Australian market. Prior to joining Macquarie, Mr Mannolini was managing director and head of Gresham Advisory Partners’ Perth office, and before that, a partner in the mergers and acquisitions group of Australian law firm Freehills. Mannolini was an inaugural director of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, a $5-billion fund set up by the Australian Government to encourage population growth and economic development in northern Australia. As a lawyer and investment banker, Mannolini has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance ranging across industry sectors and product lines, including mergers and acquisitions transactions and general strategic advisory mandates for companies in the resources sector. Mannolini has a combined degree in commerce and law (with honors) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Laws from the University of Cambridge (Queens College).
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Wates is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, Wates has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Wates holds bachelor's degrees in law and commerce and a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Brown has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and FMG and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management and mine planning and management. Brown is currently CEO of Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS). Brown holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Dudfield joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Dudfield is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)
Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Marsh has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Carly Terzanidis - Joint Company Secretary
Carly Terzanidis has 20 years of prior experience in the financial services industry, having been employed by Euroz Hartleys, DJ Carmichael and Shaw and Partners. Terzanidis’ recent experience has been in corporate services and in the role of company secretary for resources-focused entities. Terzanidis acts as company secretary for Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) and Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM). Terzanidis holds a Bachelor of Commerce with majors in accounting and corporate administration, and a graduate diploma in applied corporate governance.
Top 8 Lithium Stocks
Lithium prices rose to new all-time highs in November 2022, but 2023 was a hard year for the battery metal, with prices for carbonate and hydroxide both falling through April. While they recovered slightly in Q2, they fell back down in Q3 and continued down throughout the remainder of the year.
Much of this was due to a drop in demand in electric vehicles, particularly in China, which is facing a struggling economy. However, long-term demand remains, and many lithium mining companies have secured offtake deals for their future output. Still, it was a hard year for lithium companies, many of whom saw their share prices fall from the highs seen alongside lithium's stellar price performance in recent years.
Even with easing prices, the lithium stocks profiled below were up significantly by the end of 2023. Below is a look at the top lithium stocks with year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener and data was gathered on January 4, 2024, for all exchanges except the ASX, which was gathered on January 5. It includes companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million in their respective currencies when data was gathered.
1. Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)
Year-to-date gain: 358.8 percent; market cap: US$356.72 million; current share price: US$32.07
Atlas Lithium is a strategic minerals company with a portfolio of Brazilian battery metals projects. The company is currently focused on advancing and developing the Neves project area within its wholly owned Minas Gerais hard-rock lithium project. Last February, Atlas discovered the Anitta pegmatite target at Neves, and the company has been working since then to delineate a resource in and around the pegmatite. The State of Minas Gerais granted the Neves project priority review status for its environmental permitting and licensing in June, and Atlas intends to expedite it to Phase 1 production by Q4 2024.
In addition to developing Neves, Atlas plans to build a lithium processing plant that can produce up to 300,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium concentrate per year. In January, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui (TSE:8031) for US$65 million of funding in tranches; in return, Mitsui will obtain the right to purchase 100 percent of the plant’s output. In a June update, Atlas announced it had purchased land for the plant and engaged consultants for planning and design.
Atlas’ share price peaked on May 2 at US$41.46, the day the company announced a royalty transaction with Lithium Royalty (TSX:LIRC,OTC Pink:LITRF); through the deal, Atlas received an immediate US$20 million for a 3 percent gross overriding revenue royalty. However, company shares plummeted to US$16.93 on May 4 before leveling out to trade around US$20 through the remainder of Q2.
In July, Atlas discovered a new zone at Anitta containing a new high mark for lithium mineralization: an interval between 9.2 and 10.3 meters from the surface grading 5.23 percent. On July 31, the company expanded the Anitta pegmatite trend and separated the trend into three zones — Anitta 1, Anitta 2 and the new Anitta 3. Atlas announced another discovery on September 20, a new spodumene pegmatite bearing “coarse, large crystals” it dubbed Anitta 4.
Atlas added industry veterans to a variety of positions in the second half of 2023, including Nick Rowley as vice president of business development on August 21, Martin Rowley as lead strategic advisor on September 26 and James Abson as chief geology officer on October 2. After gradually climbing through the quarter, its share price hit a Q3 high of US$30.64 on September 29.
In mid-October, the company released a new exploration strategy designed by Abson that will see Atlas’ technical team use a series of tests and surveys to identify, define and test additional LCT pegmatites at Neves, and a specialized exploration geology team perform reconnaissance work on the larger Minas Gerais lithium project. On November 8, the company completed a US$20 million investment round led by Martin Rowley.
Atlas announced in December that it was fully funded to expedite first production from an open pit at Anitta 2 to Q4 2024 thanks to a combined US$50 million in direct investment and offtake agreements for Phase 1 spodumene concentrate production from lithium chemicals companies Chengxin Lithium Group (SZSE:002240) and Yahua Industrial Group (SZSE:002497). To accomplish the earlier production, Atlas plans to use modular dense media separation plants, a first in Brazil. Phase 1 will have nameplate capacity of 150,000 MT, 80 percent of which has been claimed in the offtake agreements, and Phase 2 in 2025 will raise production to 300,000 MT.
Atlas ended 2023 with a share price of US$27.31, and its first news of the new year came in the form of positive exploration results for Anitta 3 and 4, which the company stated “showcase the potential for significant lithium mineralized zones close to surface with attractive widths for open pit mining.”
2. Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Year-to-date gain: 14.11 percent; market cap: US$3.21 million; current share price: US$29.27
Sigma Lithium, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Brazil, brought its Grota do Cirilo hard-rock lithium project in Minas Gerais to Phase 1 production at 75 percent nameplate capacity on April 17, 2023. As part of Phase 1, the company commissioned a greentech dense media separation production plant, and as of December, the plant is sustaining full capacity of 270,000 MT per year. If Phase 2 and Phase 3 proceed, the final target is 766,000 MT.
Sigma refers to its battery-grade sustainable lithium concentrate product as Quintuple Zero Green Lithium, because it is net zero carbon and uses zero coal power, hazardous chemicals, tailings dams or potable water, instead using 100 percent clean energy, dry-stacked tailings and fully recycled water. At COP28, it was declared the “most sustainable lithium in the world.”
The company’s share price trended upwards throughout much of H1. On April 10, Sigma Lithium announced that COPAM, the Minas Gerais state environmental regulator, had awarded Sigma its environmental operating license for Grota do Cirilo, which allows the company to sell all of its lithium from current and future operations.
Sigma announced the signings of a 300,000 MT green tailings offtake agreement and a 15,000 MT green lithium sale on May 3, both of which were with Yahua. The company’s share price climbed over the following two weeks to reach a 2023 high of US$42.50 on May 17. In September, it reported a partnership with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in which Glencore will purchase its green lithium at a premium, with 50 percent paid ahead of shipment at a price 9 percent above the LME.
Sigma has also continued to explore Grota do Cirilo to build out the property’s resource. In November, the company shared the results of its Phase 4 drill campaign, which it expects to increase Grota do Cirilo’s mineral resource estimate by 25 percent to 110 million MT, and it also shared plans for an accelerated Phase 5 campaign.
As Sigma Lithium, Sigma Brazil and the project became acquisition targets in 2023, Sigma’s board of directors began performing a strategic review to assess its options. Its latest update came on December 18, when Sigma announced it had “entered contractual and detailed structural negotiations with finalists,” which were still ongoing. At the time, it also shared its intentions to list Sigma Brazil on the NASDAQ and Singapore Stock Exchange in order to maximize shareholder value, which it later initiated on January 1.
On December 27, Sigma wrapped up the year with an update covering many aspects of the business. Its share price as of the close of trading for the year was US$31.53.
1. Portofino Resources (TSXV:POR)
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent; market cap: C$12.94 million; current share price: C$0.075
Portofino Resources is a lithium exploration company operating in Argentina and Canada. In Argentina, the company now wholly owns the Yergo project in Catamarca and just announced a 50/50 partnership with Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH,OTCQB:LTMCF) for the 8,445 hectare Arizaro Area IV concession in Salta. Its Canadian lithium property is the Allison Lake North project in Northern Ontario, for which it filed a technical report at the beginning of 2023, and it also holds a portfolio of gold properties in the country.
Portofino was in a state of flux coming into 2023. The company was facing a legal dispute at the Yergo project, for which it had an earn-in agreement, after the claim owner and optioner filed a notice of termination in September 2022. Portofino rejected the termination as it claimed it did not breach the agreements and was granted an injunction against the owner the following month as it assessed its options. Additionally, Portofino had been performing due diligence at on concessions at the Arizaro Salar, for which it had a memorandum of understanding with state mining company REMSA, and in February shared that it had filed a joint venture proposal for Arizaro IV.
Its shares began climbing from their opening price of C$0.03 when the company released its 2023 plans on February 1, and moved higher on the completion of a C$735,000 private placement on February 27, reaching an H1 high of C$0.075 on March 3 before falling down to trade around C$0.04 in much of Q2 and early Q3.
However, Portofino’s share price took off in earnest in August following a series of announcements, such as the closing of a C$538,000 financing on August 1 and the creation of an advisory board that includes Alexander Molyneux and Blake Steele on August 4. The biggest jump came from a major update on August 14, when Portofino announced that it was executing its option to buy out its option agreements and acquire 100 percent of the Yergo project.
Its final news for the month came on August 23, when the company announced it submitted proposals for the Arizaro III and IV concessions through a public tender process. Its share price hit a year-to-date high of C$0.10 on August 30 and touched that peak again on September 21 when it closed an upsized C$965,000 financing.
Following the official closing of the Yergo acquisiton on September 26, the company shared on November 1 its pre-drilling exploration plans for the project, including expanded surface and subsurface sampling, which it said it would commence that month. Portofino’s share price ended 2023 at C$0.075.
The company’s only news so far in 2024 was the aforementioned ultimate result of the Arizaro tender: a partnership with Lithium Chile, which had also submitted an offer for the concession. The company brings exploration success and infrastructure from its nearby work to the partnership. The partners are aiming to begin drilling soon and quickly advance the project.
2. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Year-to-date gain: 122.73 percent; market cap: C$29.97 million; current share price: C$0.245
Volt Lithium is focused on becoming a producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate from oilfield brines at its Rainbow Lake project in Alberta and from brines across North America using its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. On April 27, the company changed its name from Allied Copper to Volt Lithium, which was previously the name of the company's lithium division.
The company started 2023 with a share price of C$0.11 and has trended up significantly throughout the year. On April 6, Volt Lithium announced a breakthrough with its DLE technology. The new version, IES-300, maintains IES-200’s 93 percent lithium recoveries and reduces the amount of reagent required, lowering operating costs. The company’s share price spiked significantly on the news and stayed elevated, reaching a year-to-date high of C$0.52 on May 15.
On May 18, Volt Lithium shared its initial mineral resource report for Rainbow Lake, reporting an inferred mineral resource of 4.3 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent. The property has an estimated 99 billion barrels of brine with concentrations of up to 121 milligrams per liter. A week later, the company released the final results of its DLE pilot project, which included 97 percent lithium recovery from 120 mg/L and 90 percent recovery from concentrations as low as 34 mg/L.
Volt Lithium’s share price fell at the end of May and trended downwards through August, but saw a big upswing in mid-August after the company announced on August 17 it had terminated its option agreements for its two copper assets, finishing its full transition to a pure-play lithium company. It ultimately reached an H2 high of C$0.38 on September 11 following the company appointing director Lt. General Andrew Leslie as the new chair of the board.
On October 24, Volt shared that it has commissioned its permanent demonstration plant, which it says is “capable of testing oilfield brines from multiple basins across North America in real-time.” The permanent plant, which is located in Calgary, Alberta, features improvements on the pilot plant based on nanotech and water processing technology collaborations announced during the summer that allow it to process oilfield brines from across North America.
Its final news of the year came on December 14, when it released the preliminary economic assessment for Rainbow Lake, highlighting an expected operating life of 19 years with annual battery-grade lithium- hydroxide production of 1,000 MT in Phase 1, 5,000 MT in Phase 2 and 23,000 MT in Phase 3. Its share price ended the year at C$0.225.
3. Solis Minerals (TSXV:SLMN)
Year-to-date gain: 87.5 percent; market cap: C$12.74 million; current share price: C$0.15
Solis Minerals is an exploration company focused on battery metals properties in South America. The company is focused on its Estrela and recently acquired Mina Verhelma lithium projects in the Borborema province in Northeastern Brazil.
Earlier this year, news of its agreement to acquire the Jaguar hard-rock project, which has confirmed spodumene grades of up to 4.95 percent in oxidized pegmatite, resulted in a stratospheric share price jump. Trading was suspended from May 29 to June 8, during which time Solis announced the binding agreement and an AU$8.16 million funding package. When trading resumed, the company’s share price shot up to C$0.65. The first tranche of the placement, totaling AU$3,050,000, was closed on June 19, and the company began drilling at Jaguar on June 23. Its share price reached a 2023 high of C$1.04 on July 4.
However, these highs didn’t last long. The company’s trading was paused again on July 17 pending maiden drill results from Jaguar, and when trading resumed later that morning, its price plummeted by over 50 percent to close at C$0.37. In a September exploration update, Solis stated it was renegotiating its binding agreement for Jaguar to extend the due diligence period so it could better evaluate the project, but in October the company announced the negotiations failed and it had elected to withdraw from Jaguar.
That news was shared as part of its October 12 announcement that it had entered into an option agreement for the Mina Verhelma project, which includes a 12 month due diligence period. Solis began its maiden drilling programs at Estrela and Mina Verhelma in Q4. In its latest update on the exploration, the company’s executive director stated that several target areas contained visible spodumene-bearing pegmatites, and the initial holes at Mina Verhelma contained significant widths.
After the initial run in the middle of the year, Solis’ share price spent much of 2023 trending downwards, and ultimately ended the year at C$0.14.
1. Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8)
Year-to-date gain: 2660 percent; market cap: AU$831.06 million; current share price: AU$0.69
Wildcat Resources is a lithium and gold explorer with an eye on Australia’s top mining provinces. The company’s lithium projects are its Tabba Tabba lithium-tantalum project and its Bolt Cutter lithium project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Wildcat’s share price spent early 2023 trading around AU$0.03 before it took off on May 17 when the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire Tabba Tabba, which was last explored in 2014. By the end of Q2, its share price had climbed AU$0.155, and it continued to move upwards through the majority of Q3. Following early surveying and field work that identified new pegmatites, Wildcat spent July and August drilling to discover priority targets. On September 18, Wildcat released the first assays from the exploration, which confirmed “high-grade lithium mineralisation from surface in northern and central pegmatite clusters.”
The company’s share price began Q4 at AU$0.49. On October 12, Wildcat completed its 100 percent acquisition of Tabba Tabba and shared the second batch of assays, highlighting the Leia pegmatite in the central cluster. However, it was the third batch of results released on October 22 — which included an interval at Leia of 85 meters grading 1.5 percent lithium oxide — that sent the company’s share price climbing to new heights.
Significant announcements continued coming in the following weeks. On October 26, Wildcat announced multiple changes to its leadership team, including the transition of non-executive director AJ Saverimutto to managing director and CEO, and on October 31, it announced that Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) had become a substantial shareholder and now held a 19.85 percent stake in Wildcat after Global Advanced Metals, once Wildcat’s largest shareholder, sold its stake to MinRes.
The company’s share price climbed to a year-to-date high of AU$0.915 on November 5, which saw the release of its annual general meeting results and assays from Leia that included multiple thick, high-grade intervals with a highlight of 180 meters grading 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Days later, on November 9, Wildcat announced it successfully raised AU$100 million in a placement that included investments from major institutions and its own shareholders. Among other things, the proceeds will go towards accelerating drilling and development studies at Tabba Tabba, as well as exploration at Bolt Cutter and its other projects.
Following its November highs, the company’s share price trended downwards near the end of the month before stabilizing in December, ultimately closing the year at AU$0.695. Wildcat’s final Tabba Tabba news for 2023 came on December 20, when it released the first diamond drill results at the Leia pegmatite. These results continued the trend of thick, high-grade mineralization, with five holes containing stretches between 92 to 135 meters. At that time, Leia had been extended to 2.2 kilometers in strike with a width of 180 meters open. To start 2024, Wildcat recommenced exploration with an upgraded work camp.
2. Latin Resources (ASX:LRS)
Year-to-date gain: 113.64 percent; market cap: AU$698.45 million; current share price: AU$0.24
Latin Resources is focused on exploring its Salinas pegmatite project in Brazil’s Aracuai lithium province, which hosts the Colina, Colina West and Fog’s Block targets. Latin Resources expanded the project by over 350 percent in February, when it acquired tenements covering 29,940 hectares in the region. It also owns the Catamarca pegmatite project in Argentina and an 18 percent interest in Solis Minerals (TSXV:SLMN,OTCQB:SLMFF), a battery metals company in South America.
At the end of March, Latin Resources signed a memorandum of understanding with two Minas Gerais state government entities that will help the company as it develops Salinas and support building a lithium battery sector in the state. The government has designated Salinas a priority project. In April, the company completed a private placement of AU$37.1 million.
On June 20, Latin Resources released an updated resource estimate for the Colina deposit that increased its previous resource by 241 percent, which sent the company's share price flying upward from AU$0.20 to AU$0.28 over the following days. On June 28, it announced discoveries of two spodumene-rich pegmatites, indicating a “‘district scale’ lithium corridor within Latin’s tenements” that extends up to 26 kilometers southwest of the Colina deposit. Latin Resources’ share price continued climbing over the following month and hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.42 on August 3.
That month, the company released further high-grade assays as well as the results of metallurgical testing of Colina ore using dense media separation, which yielded spodumene concentrate grading 5.5 percent lithium oxide at a 93.1 percent recovery rate. Latin Resources ended Q3 by releasing a preliminary economic assessment for Colina, which it is now referring to as the Colina project. According to the document, the mine would have a two stage plan with anticipated Phase 1 annual production of 405,000 MT of 5.5 percent lithium spodumene concentrate with first production in 2026.
On October 29, the company announced that it had received a significant amount of interest in offtake partnerships for its future lithium since the release of its PEA, and was now beginning an offtake partner process to assess proposals.
In the second half of November, the company announced a new major spodumene discovery at Salinas, dubbed Planalto, and shared further high-grade results from Colina. Although its share price fell through much of that month, it turned around in December with the release of its updated mineral resource estimate for Colina and a maiden inferred estimate for Fog’s Block. The former’s resource is up 41 percent over June’s estimate, now reaching 63.5 million MT grading 1.3 percent lithium oxide, and the latter’s resource measured 6.8 million MT grading 0.9 percent.
Latin Resources ended 2023 with a share price of AU$0.285. The company plans to begin diamond drilling Colina and Fog’s Block in January and work towards another resource estimate update and its definitive feasibility study expected in mid-2024.
3. Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)
Year-to-date gain: 41.51 percent; market cap: AU$38.43 million; current share price: AU$0.08
Previously Auroch Minerals, Future Battery Minerals changed its name in March to reflect its focus on lithium and nickel. The company has been particularly focused on its lithium projects, the wholly owned Kangaroo Hills hard-rock project in Western Australia and the 80 percent owned Nevada claystone project in Nevada, US.
FBM’s share price began climbing in late March as the company released news from its exploration. At Kangaroo Hill, the company’s Phase 1 drilling intersected thick, high-grade lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites, and its diamond drilling completed in May identified seven high priority targets, FBM announced on June 7, including Big Red and Rocky.
At Nevada, the company discovered high-grade lithium claystone in April at the Western Flats prospect, and began Phase 2 drilling targeting three prospects on June 5. FBM’s share price hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.13 on June 12.
The Nevada drilling confirmed that its Lone Mountain prospect hosts shallow, thick lithium-bearing claystone, and the company described the results as exceptional, with one highlight of 179.8 metres grading 766 parts per million lithium. Big news came for Kangaroo Hills as well; on August 23, FBM shared that results from its Phase 3 drilling at Kangaroo Hills indicated “a far greater lithium-bearing system at the Rocky and Big Red Prospects than originally anticipated” and significantly increased the project’s size and tonnage. On September 14, FBM announced it received firm commitments for a AU$7.6 million placement to fund exploration at both its projects, and the company’s share price climbed to match its previous high that day.
FBM spent Q4 completing further drilling at both of its project, aiming to extend the strike of the pegmatite swarm at Kangaroo Hill’s Big Red and Rocky prospects and test the Lone Mountain claystone target at Nevada, respectively. While FBM continued to release results during the quarter, its share price began falling in mid-October, a month that also saw multiple board members retire and a shift in leadership as Nick Rathjen became managing director and CEO and Mike Edwards stepped down to become a non-executive chairman.
It fell further on November 15 alongside the release of assays from Phase 3 drilling at Rocky, in which FBM reported that while the Rocky prospect has a shallow continuous mineralized system, compared to the Big Red prospect, it is thinner and lower grade on average. The company said it planned to focus on extending Big Red to the north, as well as drill further targets in that region. To that end, on December 18, the company released results of its optimised resistivity survey that covered Kangaroo Hills’ northern region. The survey identified the Big Red North and Big Red West targets and extended the larger Big Red strike length to over 2.2 kilometers, and also expanded and refined other existing targets.FBM ended 2023 with a share price of AU$0.073. In Q1 2024, the company intends to begin drilling some of the northern targets at Kangaroo Hills and to release the maiden mineral resource estimate for Nevada.
FAQs for investing in lithium
How much lithium is on Earth?
While we don't know how much total lithium is on Earth, the US Geological Survey estimates that global reserves stand at 22 billion MT. Of that, 9.2 billion MT are located in Chile, and 5.7 billion MT are in Australia.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined throughout the world, but the two countries that produce the most are Australia and Chile. Australia's lithium comes from primarily hard-rock deposits, while Chile's comes from lithium brines. Chile is part of the Lithium Triangle alongside Argentina and Bolivia, although those two countries have a lower annual output.
Rounding out the top five lithium-producing countries behind Australia and Chile are China, Argentina and Brazil.
What is lithium used for?
Lithium has a wide variety of applications. While the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and other tech have been making waves, it is also used in pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. Still, it is largely the electric vehicle industry that is boosting demand.
Is lithium a good investment?
The lithium price has seen huge success over the past year, and many stocks are up alongside that. It's up to investors to decide if it's time to get in on the market, or if they’ll try to wait for a dip.
A wide variety of analysts are bullish on the market as electric vehicles continue to prosper, and lithium demand from that segment alone is expected to continue to rise. These experts believe the lithium story's strength will continue over the next decades as producers struggle to meet rapidly growing demand.
How to invest in lithium?
Unlike many commodities, investors cannot physically hold lithium due to its dangerous properties. However, those looking to get into the lithium market have many options when it comes to how to invest in lithium.
Lithium stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. If you’re looking to diversify instead of focusing on one stock, there is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the metal. Experienced investors can also look at lithium futures.
How to buy lithium stocks?
Lithium stocks can be found globally on various exchanges. Through the use of a broker or an investing service such as an app, investors can purchase individual stocks and ETFs that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a lithium stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
It's also important for investors to keep their goals in mind when choosing their investing method. There are many factors to consider when choosing a broker, as well as when looking at investing apps — a few of these include the broker or app's reputation, their fee structure and investment style.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Argentina Lithium & Energy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Oceana Lithium
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its three lithium projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Brazil.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple exploration targets across all three projects, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an early-stage exploration company with significant discovery opportunities.
- The company maintains three strategic and highly prospective lithium projects in Australia, Canada and Brazil — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Oceana's well-informed exploration strategy is helmed by geologists with considerable experience, including James Abson, Uwe Naeher, and Renato Braz Sue.
- The company has committed to embracing Indigenous peoples and values within its project areas with the goal of sustainable critical minerals development that honours the lives, memories, sacred sites, traditions and hopes of landowners.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $6 million in cash following a well-supported private placement in July 2023.
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months, as drilling is underway in Brazil and on-ground exploration has commenced in Canada.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project
Located three hours by sealed road from the major port of Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of eight permits covering 114 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than twenty small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- A regional geological review completed in 2012 by the government Geological Survey DNPN confirmed spodumene, lepidolite, and amblygonite as the main lithium-containing minerals.
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely-populated farmland.
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Renato Braz Sue and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
- Exploration Work: Large-scale infill soil sampling program was conducted in March 2023 collecting 5,500 soil samples, and first pass 2,000-metre RC drilling program across priority targets was completed in August 2023. Phase 1 RC drilling campaign identified new lithium target zones. Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirmed new lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Napperby Lithium Project
A large-scale lithium project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which is itself the site of the Finniss Project, owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Early-stage fieldwork at Napperby is ongoing.
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large application immediately to the south of Napperby.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area.
- Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Significant Mineral Potential: Napperby has the potential to host several other rare and valuable resources alongside lithium, including rare earth elements, tantalum and uranium.
Management Team
Caue Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist and an experienced mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch for Australia and Asia, and more recently, global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers.
Caue is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, Caue has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
James Abson - Senior Exploration Manager
James Abson is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in multi-commodity mining and mineral exploration and has held various positions from public company vice-president of exploration to CEO. Abson has been involved in the exploration and technical and financial assessment of various lithium pegmatite projects globally, including the Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe (later sold in April 2022 to Chinese interests for an underlying value in excess of $530 million). His most recent position was chief geologist and exploration manager for Bikita Minerals’ lithium mine in Zimbabwe, where his primary responsibility was hard-rock resource exploration (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite, pollucite and tantalum) and in-pit reserve expansion.
Abson provides technical and strategic input to the company’s board of directors and technical oversight and leadership to the exploration team to establish and guide exploration targeting, program execution, project development strategy and evaluation and assessment of new project opportunities.
Renato Braz Sue - Exploration Manager, Brazil
Renato Braz Sue is a veteran geologist with over 25 years of exploration and project development experience in his native Brazil and internationally, having worked in numerous terranes and commodities including LCT minerals, copper-lead-zinc in VMS-style environments, gold, nickel, quartz and manganese. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects and providing technical leadership for project feasibility studies and evaluation.
Braz Sue has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international partner companies including Yamana Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Horizonte Minerals, CVRD/Phelps Dodge, Xstrata/Jaguar Mining, Eldorado Gold Corp and Cougar, Brazil. He brings to the Company deep local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local landowners.
Uwe Naeher - Exploration Manager, Canada
Uwe Naeher has over 30 years’ experience in a wide range of terrains and deposit types in all aspects of exploration. He is an expert in granite-hosted ore deposits and mineralization in pegmatites, having worked for the past 15 years in the African Great Lakes region in the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi.
Jerome (Gino) Vitale - Non-executive Chairman
Jerome Vitale is a corporate executive and public company director with over 30 years experience in operational, investment banking and advisory roles in the mining and mineral resource sector both in Australia and Internationally.
Vitale is a chartered accountant, a senior fellow and former vice-president of Financial Services Institute of Australia (FINSIA) and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. During the mid-2000’s he was invited onto the ASX Corporate Governance Review Committee and has a practical perspective on best practice governance compliance for small to mid-cap companies.
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Director
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments.
Dr. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales, and is a member of AUSIMM and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently Managing Director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals plc, MetalsTech Ltd and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Simon Mottram - Non-executive Director
A resident of Brazil, Simon Mottram is a geologist with 28 years’ experience predominantly in base and precious metals. Mottram has held both executive and senior management positions with several successful mining companies in various countries. He has progressed multiple discoveries through to commercial production and has been responsible for several significant exploration successes.
Mottram is currently president of TSX-listed nickel and PGM explorer Bravo Mining Corp and previously an executive director of Avanco Resources, purchased on market by mid-tier Australian copper producer OZ Minerals for $440 million in 2018, and subsequently acquired by BHP. Mottram is an Australian and British national and a permanent resident of Brazil, where he has lived for the majority of the last 12 years and is fluent in Portuguese. He has previously acted as both CP or QP for various ASX and TSX listed companies, is a fellow of the AusIMM, and a graduate of Melbourne RMIT University.
Dan Smith - Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance.
Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies and is non-executive chairman of rare earths explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
Atlantic Lithium
Overview
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location and abundance of mineral wealth.
In 2023, the country reclaimed its title as Africa's number one producer of gold. And gold isn't the only precious metal to be found in the country. Ghana is also home to significant lithium reserves, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources.
Located between Europe, the United States and China, Ghana is perfectly positioned to serve as an important hub for the global supply of the battery metal.
Australian lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage this opportunity through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that, considering its current 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t, FOB Ghana Port, Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 105 percent.
Atlantic Lithium intends to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue, which will reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla. With 50 percent of its offtake still available, Atlantic Lithium is one of very few near-term spodumene concentrate producers with uncommitted offtake.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to roughly 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund whereby 1 percent of retained earnings will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.
Atlantic Lithium also has the potential to capitalise upon considerable additional upside across its extensive exploration portfolio — potential it intends to leverage to the fullest as it becomes an early mover in West African lithium production.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Set to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine, Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 confirmed the project's economic viability and profitability potential, indicating a 3.6-Mt spodumene concentrate production over the mine's 12-year projected life.
Atlantic Lithium is currently in the process of securing a mining lease for the project, which will enable the commencement of the permitting process. Through the deployment of a Modular DMS plant, which will process 450,000 tons of ore as the main 2.7-Mt processing plant is being constructed, the mine is expected to deliver first production in 2025.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's recent DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.5 billion
- Free cash flow of US$2.4 billion from life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million capital cost
- Payback within 19 months.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate is 35.3 Mt at 1.25 percent lithium oxide, with ore reserves of 25.6 Mt at 1.22 percent lithium oxide.
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 15 square kilometres of Atlantic Lithium's entire tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ roughly 800 personnel.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within roughly 100 kilometres of the country's capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies both as an executive and as an investor for over 25 years. Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company.
Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.
Prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec. He holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Harsas is a chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the US.
Len Kolff - Head of Business Development and Chief Geologist
Len Kolff has over 25 years of mining industry experience in the major and junior resources sector. With a proven track record in deposit discovery and a particular focus on Africa, Kolff most recently worked in West Africa and was instrumental in the discovery and evaluation of the company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, as well as the discovery and evaluation of the Mofe Creek iron ore project in Liberia. Prior to this, he worked at Rio Tinto with a focus on Africa, including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine in Australia.
Kolff holds a Master of Economic Geology from CODES, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.
Patrick Brindle - Non-executive Director
Patrick Brindle currently serves as executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Piedmont Lithium. He joined Piedmont in January 2018. Prior to this, he held roles as vice-president of project management and subsequently as chief development officer.
Brindle has more than 20 years' experience in senior management and engineering roles and has completed EPC projects in diverse jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, Australia and Brazil. Before joining Piedmont, he was vice-president of engineering for DRA Taggart, a subsidiary of DRA Global, an engineering firm specialising in project delivery of mining and mineral processing projects globally.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of growth and strategic development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the global head of strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and involved with strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is a senior executive with significant, global listed company experience, primarily in the mining industry, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry is currently the non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals. He has been heavily involved in the strategic management and leadership of projects toward production, commercialisation and, ultimately, the realisation of shareholder value. He has gained significant experience working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement (including public and investor relations), and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives.
Henry was the executive chair and non-executive director at Euronext Growth and AIM-listed Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold, president, director and CEO at TSX-listed Gabriel Resources and various roles, including CEO and managing director, at London and Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Avocet Mining PLC.
Aaron Maurer – Head of Operational Readiness
Aaron Maurer is a senior-level business executive with over 25 years’ international multi-commodity mining experience, overseeing strategic, operational and financial performance. Over his career, he has held several engineering, production, operational and senior executive roles. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he served as executive general manager - operations at Minerals Resources, where he oversaw the Mt Marion Lithium mine and three iron ore mines in Western Australia. He was previously the managing director and CEO of PVW Resources and general manager (site senior executive) at Peabody Energy Australia.
His significant expertise spans the development and implementation of safety and cost-saving initiatives, change management, strategic planning, business development and employee development. Maurer holds a Master in Corporate Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining).
Roux Terblanche - Project Manager
Roux Terblanche is a mineral resource project delivery specialist with proven African and Australian experience working for owners, EPCMs, consultants and contractors. He has a wide range of commodity experiences, including lithium, gold, copper, diamonds and platinum. He has proven to add value and deliver projects safely, on time and within budget.
Terblanche has worked in the UAE and across Africa, including Ghana, the DRC, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana and Senegal. He was instrumental in increasing the operating footprint of an international construction company across Africa and was integral to the building of the Akyem, Tarkwa Phase 4 and Chirano mines in Ghana.
Terblanche holds a national diploma in mechanical engineering, a diploma in project management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.
Iwan Williams - Exploration Manager
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak - Country Manager
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate. He is based at the project site in Ghana.
Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the joint venture to develop and operate a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Saudi Arabia with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide (Hydroxide Plant JV).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Processing plant capital investment will be fully funded through JV and is progressing well;
- The planned capacity for the hydroxide processing plant has been increased from 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes per annum;
- The JV is on track to finalise the incorporation of JV company (JVco) and shareholder agreement (SHA) in Q1, 2024; and
- Zone 2 drilling at Wolfsberg anticipated to commence in quarter 2, 2024
Further to the announcement dated 2 June 2023 of the binding Hydroxide Plant JV term sheet, the Company has investigated efficiencies in the planning process that has increased capacity for the hydroxide processing plant to 20,000 tonnes per annum. The source for the additional concentrate hasn’t been decided yet. Options are to either source from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) Zone 2,where drilling is anticipated to commence in quarter 2, 2024, or the Company’s Austrian Lithium Projects acquired from Richmond Minerals Inc (see announcement dated 27 March 2023). Alternatively sources of concentrate will be sourced in the market by JVco.
The Company and Obeikan are progressing with the incorporation of the JVco and completion of the SHA which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.
Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR said the new facility, once operational, was expected to significantly reduce energy costs and deliver savings in Opex, in addition to lower Capex, for operations at the Company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg).
“We are pleased to be in the final stages of reaching this strategic step in partnering with Obeikan that paves the way for significant Opex savings including greatly reduced energy and financing costs. We look forward to progressing our plans to harness the latest technology in developing a facility of the highest quality and efficiency, and in doing so, strengthen the economics of Wolfsberg and our future projects.”
Abdallah Obeikan, CEO of the Obeikan Investment Group said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with European Lithium. We are convinced that our partnership will be beneficial for all stakeholders. This partnership will combine EUR expertise with the industrial knowledge of Obeikan and the strength of Saudi Arabia.”
Summary Joint Venture Terms
The 50:50 JV will be geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant, and operating the plant for the conversion of lithium spodumene concentrate from Wolfsberg.
Under the JV Term Sheet, the proposed JV will seek to have an exclusive right to purchase spodumene mined from the current resource at Wolfsberg (Zone 1), and the facility is expected to be developed to meet the minimum initial capacity and product specifications based on the Company’s binding Long Term Supply Agreement with BMW (refer ASX announcement dated 21 December 2022).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium (“IOCGU”) + Silver, historical mining province (“Radium Point” or “the Project”).
Highlights
- The Radium Point licences, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada, cover an area in excess of 3,300km2 and includes significant historical mining operations, such as the Eldorado, Echo Bay, Contact Lake mines.
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Mineral exploration has been largely non-existent in the area since uranium production ceased in the 60’s and silver and copper mining stopped in early 80’s.
- Initial work will focus in and around former mined areas to identify extensions to these previously exploited mineral bodies, as well as known outcropping prospects throughout the licence area that have never been followed up.
- Regional work will include air and ground geophysics, verification soil and chip sampling on previously identified outcropping high grade uranium mineralisation and confirmation testing of the larger geochemically anomalous areas throughout the broader Project area in preparation for drilling.
- Company has large historical datasets that include extensive high grade rock, soil, trench and drill results and will update shareholders as it validates these results.
- Project secured via licence applications submitted to both state and federal regulators.
- The Company continues to progress options regarding the divestment of its various Australian assets.
"The addition of this uranium province to our portfolio represents the delivery of another stated objective to secure large, scalable, high grade, high quality uranium and copper projects. This area has seen significant historical uranium, silver and copper production from several mining centres and is located in a proper safe and reliable jurisdiction. We have assumed control of a massive database of information which we are working on validating however even a initial cursory review suggest many high grade, vein fill and IOCG-U style anomalies exist throughout the licence holdings.
The project area covers a significant portion of the highly productive Echo Bay stratovolcano complex located within the Great Bear Magmatic Zone in northwest Canada and is near the Company’s recently organically acquired high grade Coppermine Project, both of which have been identified through systematic geological evaluation of old mines department paper reports and records. Organically growing a project of this scale, quality and prospectivity is rare and represents a fantastic value-accretive event for shareholders.
As soon as practicable, the Company will prepare and execute a symbiotic exploration programme taking advantage of synergies with work at the Company’s Coppermine Project, located to the north of this new project area.
According to the NWT government Geoscience office, Radium Point has been identified as having the highest probability of hosting IOCG-U style mineralisation in Canada. The Company considers the potential for discovering additional deposits, proximal to historical high grade mines and surrounding areas, to be high and we have started planning and permitting for our 2024 activities.
This is a great second addition to our evolving portfolio and I look forward to updating shareholders on further high quality projects we expect to add to the portfolio in due course.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.
PAM has received confirmation that a net total of ~211km2 or 21,100Ha of Exploration Concessions have been granted at the Pink Lithium Prospect, part of PAM’s Tama Atacama Lithium Project. These granted Exploration Concessions fall within Option Agreement 2 (see Appendix 1) and bring the total area under granted Exploration Concessions to 286km2 or 28,600Ha, see Figures 1 and 2.
This is the first of a series of Exploration Concession grants. The grant of Exploration Concessions in Chile is a judicial process, therefore one can have a high degree of confidence in the procedure for their grant. A further 138km2 (13,800Ha) of Exploration Concessions are expected to be granted later in January and 240km2 (24,000Ha) in first half February, with the remainder during the period through to April 2024.
On the 19th of December 2023, the Chilean Congress approved Law No. 21420, bringing into effect modifications to the Chilean Mining Code. Of significance is the increase in the term of Exploration Concessions to 4 years with the possibility to extend for a further 4 years, replacing the former 2 year + 2 year licensing regime.
Next Steps
PAM is in discussions with geophysics and drilling service providers and plans to begin drilling on granted license areas at the Pink Project early this year. The aim of the drilling program is to identify lithium bearing aquifers at depth. Upon identification, PAM will conduct detailed drilling in anticipation of defining an initial resource later in 2024. Final timing for drill testing will be subject to rig availability. PAM’s objective is to conduct evaporation testwork as well as submit bulk volumes of lithium brines for evaluation by various DLE providers.
The Company is progressing both its Thai and Chilean lithium initiatives. PAM has secured two strategically significant lithium projects and looks forward to keeping Shareholders and the market updated on its progress.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.