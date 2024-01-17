Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Jindalee Lithium

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from Mcdermitt

In mid-November 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) announced results from beneficiation of composite samples from the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, and noted that acid leaching of beneficiated samples was underway1.

  • Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates from acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore
  • Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250µm) and 94% (75µm)
  • Li extraction from all units exceeds 98% with higher acid additions
  • Leaching of a bulk sample is underway to enable downstream testwork
  • Samples have been shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork
Samples of ore were beneficiated with a cut-size of 250-micron (µm). Material passing was either leached directly (“250µm leach feed”) or ground further so that all passed 75µm (“75µm feed”).

Jindalee is pleased to advise that initial results from acid leaching of the beneficiated samples have been received, with extremely high lithium extraction rates recorded from both the 250µm and 75µm leach feeds using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed. The 250µm leach feed was also leached with a higher strength acid (850 kg/t leach feed) and returned exceptional extraction rates (>98.5%) for all units (Table 1).

Table 1 – Maximum Lithium Extraction at variable feed sizes and acid strengths - Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 (* calculated)

The leach testwork extended for up to four hours with most of the Li extraction occurring in the first hour. Optimised lithium extraction and acid addition rates will be incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Leaching of a bulk composite has commenced to provide lithium in solution for downstream testwork. Beneficiated samples (250µm) have also recently been shipped to POSCO Holdings (NYSE: PKX) (POSCO) for testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO in February 20234.

Discussion

In July 2023 Jindalee shipped approximately 700kg of drill core to Hazen (Colorado, USA) for metallurgical testing, with this testwork being managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance (EPCM) company Fluor Corporation (Fluor). The core samples were selected from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 within the Indicated portion of conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years); these units carry elevated lithium grades and selective mining of these units has the potential to deliver significantly higher-grade material (when compared to the Mineral Resource Estimate average grade) for processing (Figure 1) (Table 2)2.

Figure 1 – Schematic Section C-C’ with completed drilling, simplified geology and conceptual Pit Shell 6 (nominal 43 years). (Note: lateral projection onto section plane and 3x vertical exaggeration may cause distortion)

Head assays for these samples were announced in October 20233 with Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 averaging 1,790 ppm Li, 34% higher than the average McDermitt Mineral Resource grade (1,340 ppm Li)2. Results from attrition scrubbing (beneficiation) of a composite sample of McDermitt ore (250µm cut-size) were announced mid- November 2023, recording 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection and the lithium grade to leach increasing to 2,107 ppm Li1.

The acid leaching testwork now being reported was conducted on both 250µm and 75µm leach feed sizes using 500 kg/t (and 850 kg/t for 250µm leach feed). A composite sample (representing a nominal life-of-mine average feed) was also tested using the two leach feed sizes, recording very high lithium extraction rates using 500 kg/t. Lithium extraction from the coarser (250µm) leach feed was 92.9% and compares favourably with the extraction rate (94.0%) achieved from the finer (75µm) leach feed (Table 1).

Next Steps

Acid leaching of a bulk composite sample is currently underway to provide lithium in solution for downstream work. Results from this testwork will feed into the PFS which is expected to be completed mid-2024.

Samples from Units 4, 6, 8 and 10 have been beneficiated (250µm) and shipped to POSCO for parallel leach testwork, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with POSCO.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
cell phone with lithium battery symbol charged at 70 percent

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Lithium prices rose to new all-time highs in November 2022, but 2023 was a hard year for the battery metal, with prices for carbonate and hydroxide both falling through April. While they recovered slightly in Q2, they fell back down in Q3 and continued down throughout the remainder of the year.

Much of this was due to a drop in demand in electric vehicles, particularly in China, which is facing a struggling economy. However, long-term demand remains, and many lithium mining companies have secured offtake deals for their future output. Still, it was a hard year for lithium companies, many of whom saw their share prices fall from the highs seen alongside lithium's stellar price performance in recent years.

Even with easing prices, the lithium stocks profiled below were up significantly by the end of 2023. Below is a look at the top lithium stocks with year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener and data was gathered on January 4, 2024, for all exchanges except the ASX, which was gathered on January 5. It includes companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million in their respective currencies when data was gathered.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Oceana Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the joint venture to develop and operate a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Saudi Arabia with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide (Hydroxide Plant JV).

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium (“IOCGU”) + Silver, historical mining province (“Radium Point” or “the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Daydream-2 Update

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

Related News

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Update

Energy Investing

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Energy Investing

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

×