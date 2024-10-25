September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Maiden Scandium (Sc) Mineral Resources estimated for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) comprising;
    • 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Melrose
    • 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North which is open to the south and west
  • Significant upside demonstrated by an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area and pipeline of satellite Scandium prospects
  • Rimfire funded infill aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target has commenced
  • Initial assay results for Bald Hill step out diamond drilling confirms high-grade cobalt mineralisation (with associated copper);
    • 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu
  • South 32 (S32.ASX) and Red Hill Minerals (RHI.ASX) have recently farmed into leases immediately adjoining Rimfire’s Broken Hill Project
  • Rimfire raised $1.15M during the quarter with a placement and an additional $1.2M post end of Quarter following exercise of Options

Commenting on the Quarterly Activities report, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire continues to explore for and discover the critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies. We are leveraged to and provide unique ASX investment exposure to scandium – an extremely valuable metal.

Announcing maiden Mineral Resource estimates for both Melrose and Murga North as well as the significant upside demonstrated by the Murga Exploration Target is a hugely pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders as we work towards building a globally significant scandium resource inventory across our projects in the Fifield district of NSW.

We have also commenced infill drilling to potentially convert the Murga Exploration Target into our third Scandium Mineral Resource estimate

Along with our Broken Hill Project cobalt and copper exploration success, Rimfire now has several emerging critical mineral opportunities to drive enduring shareholder value”.

Introduction & Operational Summary

During the September 2024 Quarter (the “Quarter”), Rimfire announced a 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate at Melrose and a 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North, together with an Exploration Target for the surrounding Murga area (excluding Murga North) of 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc (15Kt – 46Kt Scandium Oxide)*.

Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North and an accompanying Exploration Target for the broader Murga area is an important first step in achieving Rimfire’s objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.

Murga North and Murga lie on the Fifield Project and Melrose lies on the Avondale Project. At the end of the Quarter, Rimfire issued a notice of termination to Rimfire’s exploration partner Golden Plains Resources (GPR) in respect of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.

The Company exercised a termination right which has arisen as a result of a change of control of GPR following the judgement of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgement), delivered 6 September 2024.

Separately on its 100% - owned projects, Rimfire drilled 5 diamond holes (974 metres) to test for extensions to previously drilled high-grade cobalt mineralisation at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper prospect at Broken Hill. Assays received for the first drill hole confirmed further high-grade cobalt mineralisation and associated copper, i.e.; 18m @ 0.16% cobalt, 0.16% copper from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% cobalt, 0.23% copper.

Looking ahead to the December 2024 Quarter, our primary focus will be aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target to infill existing 400m x 400m spaced drill holes. Rimfire will also receive the remaining assay results from the Bald Hill drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stocksplatinum investingpalladium investingcobalt investingasx:rimcopper investing
RIM:AU
Rimfire Pacific Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Rimfire Pacific Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rimfire Pacific Mining

Rimfire Pacific Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Anax Metals Limited – “consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara”

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide its Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Spools of copper wire.

5 Best-performing Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Copper prices saw significant momentum in the first half of the year, surging above the US$10,000 per metric ton mark on the London Metals Exchange.

Although prices have retraced to around the US$9,400 mark, they remain elevated in comparison to prices in 2023.

Support for the metal has come from a combination of factors including increasing demand from energy transition sectors that is coming alongside strained supply due to underdevelopment and geopolitical issues.

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a scandium aircore drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target which is located on the Company’s Fifield Project approximately 70 km NW of Parkes in central NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Chilean landscape.

Copper Investing in Chile's Coastal Cordillera Belt

The Coastal Cordillera belt in Chile has gained considerable interest among explorers because of its diverse geological profile, providing a distinct style of mineralisation compared to its parallel counterpart in the Chilean Andes.

Situated in one of the most copper-rich regions in the world, the belt contains vast deposits of copper, gold, silver, iron and other minerals. As a result, this region has become an excellent target for mining investment, with a favorable climate, terrain and regulatory environment. Recent promising discoveries in the region have further added to this interest, offering new opportunities for high-grade, near-surface copper exploration.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rimfire Pacific Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Rimfire Pacific Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Lithium Investing

A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

resource investing

NSW Critical Minerals Strategy welcomed by industry

×