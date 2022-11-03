Pharmaceutical Investing News

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company has reached an agreement to acquire tangible and intangible assets from its distribution partner in China, allowing it to directly operate its sales, marketing and distribution activities in China effective April 1, 2023.

Under its previous distribution agreement, the Company's distribution partner maintained exclusive rights to distribute and market Jamieson Wellness-owned brands through cross border e-commerce, domestic retail and online channels in China. While the Company's historical operational approach has generated strong results in-market, this acquisition is a significant step forward in its brand expansion plans in China, allowing it to take a more direct and holistic approach to delivering brand experiences for Chinese consumers in this key international market.

"The Chinese market offers exciting growth opportunities for our business, and this acquisition marks the next step towards harnessing them," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "Our business in China continues to outpace the industry average, and with our previous distribution contract set to expire at the end of 2022, we felt it is time to align our direct go-to-market strategy with a clear focus on growing our business for the long-term.

"Moving forward, we will directly manage the customer and consumer relationships with our team in China. Powered by our strong brand and the ownership of our complete value chain we will accelerate momentum by increasing investment in traditional marketing, channel expansion, and direct consumer communication activities. Our goal to truly scale our China business is transformational, and in-line with the brand demand that Chinese consumers have shown for Jamieson and our 100-year history of quality and trust. This is a remarkable time at Jamieson Wellness, as we enter our next century of growth with these advancements in support of our mission to become the world's most successful and trusted health and wellness company."

China is the second-largest vitamin market in the world, experiencing growth outpacing the global industry average. The Company has a three-pronged strategy in the country, delivering growth in cross border e-commerce, domestic retail and e-commerce, and holding a category leadership position with its international club partners. In anticipation of this transition to a Company-owned distribution model, the Company is in the process of expanding its Shanghai office (Jamieson Health Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.) and team, which includes general management, sales, finance, marketing, procurement, regulatory and quality professionals. The Company continues to consider additional strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in mainland China. Ownership of the assets will come into effect on April 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the current distribution partner will work with the Company's team on the ground in China until July 1, 2023, to help ensure a smooth transition and continued momentum of the Jamieson brand while executing on the Company's growth aspirations.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's growth opportunities, its plans to increase investment and consider additional partnerships, and its plans to expand its offices and team in China.

Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of the Company filed today, November 3 rd , 2022 (the "MD&A"). This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson WellnessJWEL:CAPharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

Highlights of Third Quarter 2022 versus Third Quarter 2021

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer's Elranatamab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

  • Breakthrough Therapy Designation based on updated data from Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 study that showed an overall response rate of 61.0% and a manageable safety profile after a median follow-up of 6.8 months
  • Data to be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition 2022 (ASH 2022)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced its investigational cancer immunotherapy, elranatamab, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Elranatamab is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-CD3-targeted bispecific antibody (BsAb).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veeva and Merck Form Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Ten-year partnership will help Merck reduce operational costs, deliver value to patients, and optimize the healthcare professional and patient experience

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a ten-year strategic partnership agreement with Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada that builds on the existing 12-year partnership between the companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will take a Veeva-first approach to new industry-specific software and data, selecting Veeva products when they are fit for purpose to maximize the value of Veeva's integrated, cloud-based platform and products. Veeva will provide Merck with a strategic pricing approach and Merck will have input into Veeva's product roadmap. The partnership helps accelerate Merck's digital strategy and makes it more efficient for Merck to evaluate, purchase, operate, and create value from Veeva products and services.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PFIZER REPORTS STRONG THIRD-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES 2022 OUTLOOK

  • Solid Third-Quarter 2022 Revenues of $22.6 Billion
    • Due to Exceptionally Strong Growth Achieved in the Prior-Year Quarter, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally
    • Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty (1) , Revenues Grew 2% Operationally
  • Third-Quarter 2022 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $1.51, Reflecting 6% Growth Over Third-Quarter 2021, Including a $0.15 Incremental Benefit in the Current Period Related to Tax Resolutions for Multiple Years Impacting Both Reported (2) and Adjusted (3) Diluted EPS
  • Third-Quarter 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.78, Reflecting 40% Growth Over Third-Quarter 2021; Excluding Foreign Exchange Impacts, Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) Grew 44%
  • Raises Lower End of Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance (4) to a Range of $99.5 to $102.0 Billion, Reflecting an Improved Operational Outlook Combined with Incremental Unfavorable Foreign Exchange Impacts
    • Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty (1) by $2 Billion to ~$34 Billion and Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of ~$22 Billion, Despite Unfavorable Impacts from Foreign Exchange
  • Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) Guidance from $6.30 to $6.45 to $6.40 to $6.50
  • Pipeline Programs That Have Achieved Positive Phase 3 Readouts Since Previous Earnings Release Include RSVpreF Vaccine in Older Adults & Maternal, Prevnar 20/Apexxnar in Pediatrics, Talzenna/Xtandi Combination in mCRPC and Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine in Adolescents and Young Adults
  • Pfizer to Host Analyst Event on December 12 in New York City, Where It Will Showcase Its Portfolio of Upcoming Product Launches and Other Pipeline Programs with High-Value Potential

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported solid financial results for third-quarter 2022 and updated certain components of 2022 financial guidance (4) . Pfizer raised the lower end of its 2022 revenue guidance range, while raising and narrowing its Adjusted diluted EPS (3) guidance, despite unfavorable impacts from foreign exchange. Revenue guidance for Comirnaty (1) was raised by $2 billion, and was reaffirmed for Paxlovid.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Data of Phase 3 Global Maternal Immunization Trial for its Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate

  • Vaccine efficacy of 81.8% was observed against severe medically attended lower respiratory tract illness due to RSV in infants from birth through the first 90 days of life with high efficacy of 69.4% demonstrated through the first six months of life
  • The RSVpreF investigational vaccine was well-tolerated with no safety concerns for both vaccinated individuals and their newborns
  • Results met one of the study protocol's pre-specified regulatory success criteria, and Pfizer plans to submit its first regulatory application by end of 2022
  • If approved, Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate could be the first maternal vaccine available to help prevent this common and potentially life-threatening respiratory illness in young infants
  • Pfizer currently the only company with an investigational vaccine being prepared for regulatory applications for both infants through maternal immunization and older adults to help protect against RSV

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04424316) MATISSE ( MAT ernal I mmunization S tudy for S afety and E fficacy) investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion vaccine candidate, RSVpreF or PF-06928316, when administered to pregnant participants to help protect their infants from RSV disease after birth.

The pre-planned, interim efficacy analysis conducted by an external and independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) met the success criterion for one of two primary endpoints. The observed efficacy for severe medically attended lower respiratory tract illness (severe MA-LRTI) was 81.8% (CI: 40.6%, 96.3%) through the first 90 days of life. Substantial efficacy of 69.4% (CI: 44.3%, 84.1%) was demonstrated for infants over the six-month follow-up period.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Third-Quarter Results Reflect Sustained Strong Business Momentum Across Key Growth Drivers as Well as Investment and Progress in the Pipeline
  • Third-Quarter 2022 Worldwide Sales Were $15.0 Billion, an Increase of 14% From Third-Quarter 2021; LAGEVRIO Sales Were $436 Million; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 10%; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact From Foreign Exchange Was 14%; Sales Growth Favorably Impacted by COVID-19 Recovery
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.4 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 26%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 15% to $2.3 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 20%
  • Third-Quarter 2022 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations Was $1.28; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.85; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include $0.22 of Charges Related to Collaboration and Licensing Agreements with Moderna, Orna and Orion
  • Announced Positive Top-line Results From Pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Sotatercept
  • 2022 Continuing Operations Financial Outlook:
    • Company Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales To Be Between $58.5 Billion and $59.0 Billion, Reflecting Full-Year Growth of 20% to 21%, Growth of Approximately 12% Excluding LAGEVRIO; Outlook Includes Negative Impact From Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4%
    • Company Lowers Expected Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS To Be Between $5.68 and $5.73
    • Company Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $7.32 and $7.37, Including Negative Impact From Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4%

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005289/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×