InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Expansion of its Lithium Drill Program in Nevada, with Addition of 4th Hole at Smokey Lithium Property

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has expanded its lithium drill program in Nevada. Based on in-field findings, following completion of first three holes at its Smokey Lithium drilling program, the company has expanded its program, adding a fourth hole, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information about this news, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch " or on " YouTube ". If the link is not available, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Victory" in the search box.

The clay lithium Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. It is approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, home to the only producing lithium operation in the US at Silver Peak, along with nearby Noram, Spearmint, and Enertopia projects. The property surrounds the Jindalee Clayton North property on three sides, with excellent access and relatively flat ground.

Drill hole locations have been selected to extend strong lithium mineralization, intersected on initial drill program in 2022 in Hole-09 within the area of interest. The fourth hole on this program has been selected specifically in an effort to determine the strength of lithological correlation between holes 22-09, and holes 23-01, 02 and 03.

Victory's Exploration team determined that the most compelling hole location to drill would be hole 23-05, 1 km to the west southwest of hole 23-03. Core material from the completed holes are being processed and shipped to ALS Reno for assay on a continuing basis in order of hole completion. The company is awaiting assay results from hole 23-01.

Mark Ireton, President and CEO, stated: " In what was originally planned as a 3-hole program, our team has assessed the core and made significant correlations between holes 22-09 and holes 23-01/23-03, determining that that information to be gained by drilling a 4th hole with our assets on site now is the most prudent move. Our team has observed clays on each of the first three holes drilled, varying from grey, to green to very dark, containing abundant fine-grained calcite as noted by using hydrochloric acid during the logging process. "

The shares are trading at $0.065. For more information on the company and its other properties, please visit the company's website www.VictoryBatteryMetals.com , contact Mark Ireton, President and CEO, at 236-317-2822 or by email at info@VictoryBatteryMetals.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, including a news release service, to position your company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Victory Battery Metals has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd, through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

Victory Resources

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver, and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project, located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit. This deposit represents a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun an exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.
Hammond Reef South Gold Property

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located centrally in Southern British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims, totaling 1,143.58 hectares, that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2021 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 12th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 16th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources also recently staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to the Corvette lithium discoveries by Power Battery Metals (CSE:PMET). Stingray I is composed of four claims totalling 204 hectares from the south property line of Corvette Property while Stingray II is composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Mal-Wen prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay.
  • The Saguenay project comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.
  • Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. R
  • Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.
  • Victory Resources acquired Stingray II properties in Quebec composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares

Get access to more exclusive Gold Investing Stock profiles here

Victory Resources

Victory Expands Its Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Building on Encouraging In-Field Assessment

  • Victory's Smokey Lithium drilling program has completed drilling on three holes and based on in-field findings has expanded the program to a fourth hole in an effort to determine the depth and breadth of its potential lithium deposit
  • Based on its assessment of core from the first three holes, the Company determined it was favorable to drill a fourth hole in this program, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site
  • Expanding from 3-holes to 4, the current drill program focuses on a 2-3 km sq. area with lowered risk, having a high likelihood to intersect lithium rich clays via drilling, and may indicate maiden resource potential

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed three holes of drilling on its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, and based on positive in-field analysis, has extended the program to include a fourth hole

"In what was originally planned as a 3-hole program, our team has assessed the core and made significant correlations between holes 22-09 and holes 23-01/23-03, determining that that information to be gained by drilling a 4th hole with our assets on site now is the most prudent move," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "Our team has observed clays on each of the first three holes drilled, varying from grey, to green to very dark, containing abundant fine-grained calcite as noted by using hydrochloric acid during the logging process."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory's Exploration Team Encouraged by VRPDH-1 Claystone Intercept Appearance and Depth at Smokey Lithium, Nevada

  • VRPDH-1 has successfully completed, intersecting claystone at 268 feet through to 527 feet, serving to verify deposit depth beyond where Hole-09 ended in strong lithium mineralization at 417 feet during the 2022 drill program
  • Drill hole locations have been selected to extend strong lithium mineralization, intersected on initial drill program in 2022 in Hole-09 within the area of interest outlined in detail in the Company's press release dated 20 October 2022
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:R61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its first drill hole to a depth of 540 feet, encountering 259 feet of uninterrupted claystone beginning at 268 feet and extending to 527 feet. The team is currently in the midst of VRPDH-2 of its high-quality drill targets, having assembled and sent cores from VRPDH-1 for assay

"Our team was very encouraged by the positive lithological correlation observed in this new VRPDH-1, which is comparing favourably to Hole-09 from our previous drill program," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "Prior to lab results, we are seeing indications that instill confidence in this programs goal to correlate the lithology of VRPDH-1 new hole to the previous Hole-09, and, significantly, we have been able to test to the bottom of the claystone, whereas 2022"s Hole-09 ended in significant claystone hosted lithium mineralization at 417 feet."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Private Placement

  • Common shares offered at a price of $0.022 with a $0.05 warrant
  • Flow-through units offered at a price of $0.05 with a $0.07 warrant

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000, consisting of both flow-through and non flow-through units ("FT Units"). The FT Units are offered at a price of $0.05 and consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 24 months. Each FT Unit will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation reserves the right to accelerate the warrant expiry period upon 30 days' notice if the shares trade at $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive days, including days where no trades occur

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory has acquired and staked additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Expanding from 44 claims announced in July, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and filed 49 non-contiguous claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District
  • Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to 49. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous to the south of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE:PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec

Victory's exploration team has dealt with technical issues with the Quebec mining registration system (GESTIM) and added to and relocated some if its claims to, expanding from 44 claims announced in July to a total of 49 claims. The array of Stingray Properties as per the map below indicate 4 non-contiguous holdings, south and adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Smokey Lithium Ground Sample Program Results Deliver Clearer Target Areas for Drill Hole Locations

  • 116 hand samples taken by Victory's Exploration Team benefit the comprehensive effort to delineate significant lithium mineralization on the Smokey Lithium Property
  • Lithium bearing claystones at surface measured as high as 630 ppm, helping to develop a clear picture of the best potential drill locations for the next round of drilling
  • Based on results from its overall exploration efforts, the Company anticipates a beneficial revision to its drilling application with the relocation of several holes, which will be an expedited process once undertaken

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received results from its extensive ground sampling program, building upon favourable drill results, aimed at guiding prime drill locations for its next round of drilling on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As noted on June 28th, the ground sampling program focused on sampling the Esmeralda Formation on and throughout the surrounding grounds of the Smokey Lithium property and has led to the Company locating a zone of higher values to the south and southwest. Mapping was done to locate controls on lithium clay deposition and locate clay beds, which have informed additional staking to protect the interests of Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia Canada. This phase of drilling is a continuation of the Zone 1 drilling program from last year and will comprise approximately 500 meters in 5 diamond drill holes. Last year's Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium and cobalt from surface. The deepest hole was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization (See Press Release dated January 5, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • The Cañada Honda target is a large gravity anomaly extending approx. 2km east-west

  • Drill hole CHD02 targeted a large gravity anomaly and intersected 11m of 0.6% Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag, with the hole unable to continue after it collapsed before reaching the target

  • New Induced Polarization (IP) survey highlights previously untested chargeability and resistivity-low anomalies extending beneath the mine tunnel

  • Drilling initiated at Cañada Honda target to test beneath historic mine tunnel for copper-gold mineralization

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . This follows completion of a new IP survey that identified an untested IP anomaly beneath the historic mine tunnel. Results are also announced for drillhole CHD02 that attempted to test a deep gravity target at Cañada Honda and was abandoned before reaching the target depth due to the hole collapsing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership in the Lumbrales Deposit (the "Lumbrales Permit"), situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt. This belt is a prolific mining region, which includes more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. Hispania acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile Leon in Spain.

The 2,900 Hectare Lumbrales Permit contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects situated in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. The permit was acquired from Siemcalsa for €250,000 (approximately CAD $374,500). At the time of its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine had established tin and molybdenum resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 5050 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Power Nickel Closes Second Tranche of Financing for $2,585,000

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 5,170,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $2,585,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the Second Tranche of our previously announced $5,000,000 Private Placement," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "Once again, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska." Lynch commented further, "Quebec, Canada is, in our opinion, the World's leading jurisdiction for exploration for Critical Minerals. This was further cemented by the recent Quebec and Canadian budgets, which provide substantial incentives to explore Critical Minerals and build mines. In our case, this financing is focused on exploration, and we were able to raise twice as much money with half the dilution. Going forward, the new, unappreciated by the market incentives, could, for example, advance as much as $200 Million USD to building a $400 Million Nickel Mine. While significant steps remain before determining if a mine would be viable and the budgets are not yet law, these are substantial incentives that de-risk projects for investors and enable governments to inspire investment and development in the critical mineral sector. We look forward to utilizing these incentives on our quest to build the world's first Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

DC Two: Australian Data Center Services Designed Leveraging Leading Edge Technologies

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

