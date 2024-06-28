Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FRA:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded it's focus on uranium, with the acquisition of the Yellow Chief uranium property in Utah, and a portfolio of four uranium properties in Saskatchewan. When combined with the previously announced Chariot River property in Saskatchewan, the companies holdings comprise 3,643 hectres

Terms of the Option Agreement are:

The Option Agreement dated June 26, 2024, subject to CSE approval, provides Victory the sole exclusive right to acquire 100% interest in the Property in accordance with the following terms: by making aggregate cash payments of $200,000 to Yellow Chief, issuing an aggregate of 16,000,000 common shares to Yellow Chief and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of $500,000 on the Property as follows:

(a) Paying $200,000 in cash to Yellow Chief as follows:

(i) $100,000 within 14 days of signature;

(ii) $50,000 on the first anniversary of the initial payment;

(iii) $50,000 on the second anniversary date;

(b) Issuing 16,000,000 common shares of Victory Battery Metals Corp as follows:

(i) 8,000,000 common shares upon signature of the Agreement;

(ii) 4,000,000 common shares on or before the 1st anniversary of the Effective Date;

(iii) 4,000,000 common shares of on or before the 2nd anniversary of the Effective Date;

c) Incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of $600,000 on the Property as follows

(i) $100,000 on or before the first anniversary date of the Agreement

(ii) an aggregate of $200,000 on or before the second anniversary date of the Agreement

(iii) an aggregate of $300,000 on or before the third anniversary date of the Agreement.

YELLOW CHIEF URANIUM PROPERTY - Located in mining-friendly Juab County in western Utah, the Yellow Chief property comprises 28 claims covering 130 hectares. Juab county is an active exploration and mining area, with beryllium produced by Materion from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and production at the Tintic mine by Osisko Development Corp, and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 pages).

The property covers the northern portion of the past producing open pit, and prospective volcanic tuff units trending to the northeast of the pit. The Yellow Chief Mine was developed from 1959 to 1962 as an open pit,

" …..which reached horizontal dimensions of 1,200 by 300-500 feet (366 m by 91-152 m) and a depth of 100-150 feet (30-46 m). Approximately 100,000 tons (90,700 metric tons) of 0.20-0.23 percent uranium ore was produced from the deposit (Bowyer, 1963)." *

* As reported in; (URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN FLUORINE-ENRICHED VOLCANIC ROCKS, Burt, D. M. et. Al, 1980, prepared for the U. S. Department of Energy. Subcontract No. 79-270-E)

"Uranium mineralization at the Yellow Chief mine occurs as lenses of disseminated secondary uranium minerals (mostly beta-uranophane) in a 100-to 120-foot (30-37 m) thick sequence of conglomerate and tuffaceous sandstone that directly underlies the "beryllium tuff member" of the Spor Mountain Formation." **

** As reported in; (URANIUM POTENTIAL IN UTAH, Gloyn, R. W. and Krahulec, K, 2004, UTAH GEOLOGICAL SURVEY)

The Yellow Chief uranium mine is only 6 kilometers east of Materion Corp.'s open pit operations for beryllium (Be) ore. Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite and defence sectors. The Spor Mountain operations are the largest source of beryllium in the United States, accounting for approximately 63 per cent of the world's annual production in 2020.

Little information is available regarding previous exploration programs in the area. The Company will conduct mapping and sampling of the open pit sites, with a focus on planning a drill program to test for the favorable uranium (+/- Be) units, North and Northeast of a mapped East to North-East trending fault mapped in the pit.

PK Property - The PK property covers 1 claim comprising 1090.0 hectares located northeast of the Athabasca Basin, within the Charlebois-Higginson uranium district. Also known as the "Pinkham East" property, the claims were last explored in the late 1970's. Assessment reports indicate the PK property high (to 100 times background) radioactivity in pegmatite. Radioactivity is reported to be associated with a coarse-grained, off-white leucocratic pegmatite. This rock contains white feldspar and local large biotite books. The pegmatite may extend along strike more than 1700 m. Only limited sampling (3 samples) was completed with uranium values of up to 0.035% U3O8.

Fine-grained, reddish brown sandstone boulders cover the grid area of the PK property with boulders reported up 1 metre in diameter and friable, that are unlikely to have survive glacial ice transport over large distances. It was interpreted that they may be sourced from an outlier of the Athabasca Formation. If found insitu, this would be the furthest north occurrence of Athabasca Formation and the unconformity would be an attractive target for uranium mineralization.

Mozzie Halo East and Mozzie Halo West Properties - This package comprises three blocks of claims, located around the core Mozzie East and West Properties. The Mozzie East and West Properties are held by other land owners. Combined the Company's three properties total 445 hectares with two blocks adjacent to the Mozzie West property, and one claim adjacent to the Mozzie East property. The Mozzie West and East properties were previously held by Pegasus Resources Ltd. (refer to Pegasus Press Release, October 20, 2021):

"The Mozzie Lake property consists of two claim blocks that are situated approximately 25 and 40 km northeast of the edge of the Athabasca basin. It is located within the Charlebois-Higgingson Lake uranium district. Highlights: - Historical resource estimate at the 20A zone with 204,200 tons at 0.119 per cent triuranium octoxidem at an average width of 15.8 feet (4.8 metres), containing 535,718 pounds of uranium*;

The mineralization is hosted within pegmatite intrusions. The pegmatite deposits of the Charlebois-Higgingson Lake uranium district have remained largely dormant since it was first explored in the 1940s to 1960s era. There are historical references to rare-earth-element-(REE)-bearing minerals in the region, including at the Pinkham Lake prospects on the Mozzie Lake property. The company believes that a re-evaluation of the district with respect to REE mineralization should be conducted to potentially bolster the uranium potential of the project(s).

*The historical resource estimate was completed by Trigg, Woollett & Associates Ltd. on behalf of King Resources Company in 1968 (Sask. assessment report 74P07-0043). The historical mineral resource estimates listed above either use categories that are not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and cannot be compared to NI 43-101 categories, or are not current estimates as prescribed by NI 43-101, and therefore should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as current resources and Pegasus is not treating the estimates as a current resource estimate."

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO noted "Victory is pleased to advise having enhanced the property portfolio with the addition of these uranium properties bringing total uranium holdings to 12,815 Ha including Sept Ilse Uranium, Quebec with 9,042 Ha, 130 Ha in Juab County, Utah and 3,643 Ha in Saskatchewan. Uranium focus comes with geographic diversity and encouraging property advancement potential given results, features and findings from past work programs on all properties prior to their acquisition by Victory."

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson (P.Geo. with EGBC) and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101 and Consultant to Victory Battery Metals Corp.

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Victory Battery Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sale of its Tahlo Lake, British Columbia property to a private company, Trimera Metals Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia

Highlights of the Tahlo Lake Sale:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Private Placements

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Debt Settlements

Victory Announces Debt Settlements

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt settlement transaction. The Company entered into settlement agreements that settled $463,025 of debt by the issuance of 9,260,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees were paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of October 24, 2023, management of the Corporation has implemented the consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation Ratio") issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation") as approved by the directors of the Corporation on October 23, 2023

As at today's date there is a total of 78,695,176 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-Consolidation common shares to be issued will depend on the number of fractional shares that will result from the Consolidation, as no fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Accordingly, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding after the Consolidation is expected to be 26,231,725 (subject to fractional rounding).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") further to the announcement of March 13, 2024, confirms that it has completed debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $98,419 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 393,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its global anode expansion strategy, including positive results of a technical and economic study (the "Study") for the construction of a proposed battery anode facility (BAF) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Company further announces it has launched a strategic partner process to consider expressions of interest it has received for funding the battery anode facilities both in the Middle East and globally

As announced in February 2023, NextSource plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode active material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications. This planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying anode active material to major EV automotive companies (OEMs).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Albemarle's Annual Sustainability Day Highlights Progress Toward Building a More Resilient World

Albemarle's Annual Sustainability Day Highlights Progress Toward Building a More Resilient World

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announces the release of its fourth annual Sustainability Day. The video features Albemarle executives discussing key highlights from the company's 2023 Sustainability Report, All the Elements for a Better World .

"Sustainability is embedded in our purpose, strategy and value proposition," said Albemarle Chairman and CEO Kent Masters . "This year's Sustainability Day showcases the progress we've made and our ongoing commitment to build a more resilient world in collaboration with our global stakeholders."

Albemarle's annual Sustainability Day is part of the company's commitment to transparently report on how it chooses to operate sustainably, with people and planet in mind. In this year's video, the company's executive leadership share progress towards targets, innovative agreements with third-party partners and continued opportunities for advancement across environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance.

Albemarle's Sustainability Day video is now available to view on the company's website . For more information about Albemarle's sustainability efforts and to access its 2023 Sustainability Report visit www.albemarle.com/sustainability .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements
The 2023 Sustainability Report and our sustainability webpage contain statements relating to Albemarle's operations, growth strategies and sustainability plans that are based on our current expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "design," "target," "project," "commit," "aim," "intend," "may," "outlook," "scenario," "should," "would," and "will." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. Unless legally required, Albemarle undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Standards of measurement and performance made in reference to our environmental, social, governance and other sustainability plans and goals may be based on protocols, processes and assumptions that continue to evolve and are subject to change in the future, including due to the impact of future regulations. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Media Contact:
Hailey Quinn , +1 (980) 299-5640, Hailey.Quinn@albemarle.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarles-annual-sustainability-day-highlights-progress-toward-building-a-more-resilient-world-302183833.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect, to be held on Friday 28th June 2024, 11:00am AEST/ 9:00am AWST.

CEO Alex Hanly will present the Company's strategy to close the lithium conversion gap within North America through development of the proposed 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery at Becancour, Quebec.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q&A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and to register please use the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91RASS1P

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

For further information please contact:

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals
Lithium ION Energy Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

