Intuit Brings Renewable Energy and Job Opportunities to US Communities with Innovative Solar Projects

Projects to boost local economies with new jobs, help reduce carbon emissions, deliver new renewable energy opportunities

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is tackling its climate-positive commitment by bringing renewable energy and meaningful jobs to underserved communities in the US. Intuit has created a model for communities to offer new career pathways and education opportunities, while also helping reduce carbon emissions in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

In 2019, Intuit was one of the first in the technology industry to set a climate-positive commitment , declaring a goal to reduce 2 million metric tons of CO2e, outside of its operational footprint, by 2030. Through partnerships with GRID Alternatives and its Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund , along with Clearloop and Secure Solar Futures , Intuit is creating programming that provides long-term benefits to underserved communities across the country, ensuring meaningful career pathways, financial savings from reduced energy costs, and workforce skills development opportunities for students and professionals alike.

"Beyond working toward our climate-positive goal, we're deeply committed to creating innovative programs that strengthen the communities around us by supporting their pursuits of renewable energy solutions," said Debbie Lizt, Head of Sustainability at Intuit. "Our partnerships with local high schools, solar providers, and nonprofits continue to be instrumental in our efforts to create renewable energy programs that offer durable benefits for these communities today and into the future."

Bringing Solar Power and Job Opportunities to California Communities

In partnership with GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit that designs and implements community-first projects that bring solar power and solar jobs to the people, Intuit is paving the way for Compton, California, families to go solar at home. This aligns with Intuit's commitment to invest in the Los Angeles community and the areas surrounding Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers' new arena opening in Inglewood in 2024. Intuit has also funded a grant as part of GRID Alternatives' Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund program, which fosters Indigenous energy sovereignty and expands solar job opportunities in tribal communities across the US. The grant was awarded to the Big Pine Paiute Tribe, near Bishop, California, to install solar panels on a community building.

"Working with leading companies such as Intuit is critical toward achieving our vision of a transition to clean energy that includes everyone," said Erica Mackie, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of GRID Alternatives. "Together we can expand access to solar power and green jobs, and build community-powered solutions that advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy."

Delivering Carbon Reduction Solutions to Tennessee Communities

Since 2021, Intuit has engaged with Clearloop, a Nashville-based carbon solutions platform accelerating decarbonization and expanding access to clean energy in American communities where the greatest economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. Intuit's support helped make possible the construction of a project in Jackson, Tennessee that will reclaim 60 million pounds of CO2 over its lifetime operation, and has since supported 1 megawatt of a new solar project near an Intuit Prosperity Hub in East Tennessee.

On track for completion in winter 2023, the solar project commissioned by Clearloop will reclaim over 139 million pounds of carbon from the electric grid, provide green power to local institutions, and create workforce development opportunities in the region.

"Our partnership with Intuit fuels Clearloop's commitment to expand access to clean energy and bring economic development and affordable, renewable energy to communities where the dollar investment can go further and the environmental impact can be maximized," said Laura Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Clearloop. "Working with Intuit, we can provide a unique opportunity to support forward-looking communities with the economic boost that renewable energy and the accompanying infrastructure bring."

Innovative Multiyear Fund Providing Solar Power, Apprenticeships, and Educational Opportunities in Coal Country

Intuit recently launched the Coalfield Solar Fund , a partnership between Intuit, The National Energy and Education Development (NEED) Project, a nonprofit educational organization, and Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy and educational programs to K-12 public schools and colleges. The Fund is an innovative partnership that provides multiyear grant funding to help bring solar power, job training, and hands-on student learning opportunities in the solar energy industry to communities in Virginia and West Virginia. Intuit is building off the success of its earlier collaboration with Secure Solar Futures on a solar project in Wise, Virginia—an Intuit Prosperity Hub location—with the Coalfield Solar Fund.

Interested schools and colleges can apply to the program by April 17, 2023. Applications, webinar details and signup, along with more information about the Coalfield Solar Fund, can be found at the program's website: www.coalfieldsolarfund.org .

"Intuit has a track record, through its Prosperity Hub and sustainability programs, of bringing jobs and climate solutions to underserved communities, where new workforce development opportunities bring economic impact at scale," said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Solar Futures. "Their partnership accelerates our ability to bring solar energy, STEM education programs and career opportunities to schools in Virginia and West Virginia. We share Intuit's vision for creating bold programs that benefit the community in a myriad of ways."

For more information about Intuit's climate-positive commitment, visit https://www.intuit.com/company/corporate-responsibility/climate/ .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Bruce Chan, bruce_chan@intuit.com

Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European Market-leading Combined WLTP Range

  • Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires
  • Thanks to optimized engineering and craftsmanship, European customers enjoy best-in-market SUV range, even upgrading to larger wheels and tires
  • The aerodynamic design of the Fisker Ocean further enhances the vehicle's performance and driver experience
  • Customers can configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) 1 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005329/en/

Intuit Mailchimp Announces Email Content Generator, a Generative AI Tool for Email Marketing

Mailchimp builds on existing generative AI tools and Intuit's AI-driven expert platform to launch product that allows marketers and small businesses to create email campaigns

Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, launched Email Content Generator (beta), which provides GPT AI technology to allow customers to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice. Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

FIS to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thurs., April 27, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Fisker Completes All Applicable FMVSS Testing for Fisker Ocean SUV; Company Awaiting Official EPA Certification for US Range

  • Fisker completed testing and met all applicable US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) for the Fisker Ocean SUV
  • Fisker is also pursuing official EPA and CARB certifications for its Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV
  • The company expects full European regulatory type approval in late April, with deliveries in Europe to follow
  • Fisker engaged a dual-homologation strategy for Europe and the US to capitalize on market demand

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today the Fisker Ocean completed and met all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. Fisker utilized an internationally recognized agency to carry out the testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005214/en/

PayPal Adds New Features to Its Complete Payments Solution for Online Small Businesses

PayPal's online payment solution enables SMBs to accept PayPal payments, credit and debit cards, digital wallets and more. Beginning today, SMBs will also be able to accept payments with Apple Pay ® , allow their customers to save payment methods with the PayPal vault and keep their cards up to date with real-time account updater, as well as get access to features to help them run their business including interchange plus plus (IC++) pricing with gross settlement .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has added new features to its complete payments solution for small businesses. The solution enables small businesses to accept a range of payments including PayPal Venmo and PayPal Pay Later products. Giving customers more choice in how they can pay can help drive checkout. Fifty-nine percent of respondents of a recent Ponemon Institute study said their customers frequently abandon their shopping cart when their preferred payment method is unavailable. 1 PayPal's complete payments solution also enables small businesses to process card payments directly on their website, and customize the checkout experience to match the look and feel of their brand, all through a single integration.

Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Sign Multi-Year Deal To Expand Simple and Secure Payments to Fans Buying Tickets Worldwide

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that names PayPal as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster, providing fans a simple and flexible way to buy tickets to the live entertainment they love.

PayPal & Live Nation

As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo* across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, speeding up the checkout process and giving fans direct access to event add-ons like merchandise and parking for purchase.

With PayPal's payment solutions front and center throughout the checkout experience on Ticketmaster, fans can confidently know they are buying tickets with a simple and trusted payment method supported by Purchase Protection 1 and advanced fraud detection technology to help keep their payments safe. Fans will also benefit from the option to use one-time login, where they can choose to save their information for future purchases. They will now have access to multiple payment options across a total of 21 countries, including:

  • PayPal Checkout: Gives fans a trusted, secure way to pay, letting them choose from whatever payment methods they have on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, bank withdrawal, and more.
  • PayPal Pay Later: Allows fans to pay for purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts, helping manage their budget while still enjoying their favorite artists and teams.
  • Venmo: Offers Ticketmaster fans in the U.S. the option to split their payments upon purchase in the social app and through Venmo checkout.

"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said Mark Yovich , President, Ticketmaster. "This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted, and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event."

"PayPal's scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company's experience over several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method 2 ," said Peggy Alford , EVP of Global Sales, PayPal. "Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership 3 . This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to check out in as little as seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust."

The partnership also includes an expanded global marketing program to drive broad engagement and fan loyalty through experiences and offers. For major festivals like Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza, a limited number of fans using PayPal and Venmo will be rewarded with ticket discounts and Cashless credits to help them make the most of the live events they love.

*Venmo is available in the U.S. only. Availability and rollout of PayPal products referenced vary by country and are subject to change.
1 Available on eligible purchase. Limits apply: https://www.paypal.com/us/legalhub/useragreement-full#purchase-protection
2 Interbrand Best Global Brands 2022: https://interbrand.com/best-brands/
3 Nielsen Study: https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2020-01-14-PayPal-Increases-Conversion-Average-Order-Value-and-Net-Promoter-Score-for-Merchants

Media Contact
Tom Hunter
thhunter@paypal.com

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

About Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centres, and theatres, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

