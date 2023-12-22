Jiayin Group Inc is a fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. The company focuses on facilitating mid-to-long-term consumer loans to generate returns and capture the financing needs of quality borrowers. The borrowers are typically creditworthy individuals with stable salary income and/or credit history but underserved by traditional financial institutions. The company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from service fees. As an online finance platform, the company do not use its own capital to invest in loans facilitated through its platform in Mainland China.