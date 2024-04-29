Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 30th.

April 25th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amphibian Capital Private
Vinanz Limited OTCQB: VINZF | AQSE: BTC
Exodus Movement, Inc. OTCQX: EXOD

Panel: Digital Assets: The Future is now: How Digital assets, Blockchain and AI will change the world as we know it.
Moderator: Enzo Villani, Chairman & CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings
Panelists:
F. Daniel Siciliano, Chairman of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks & Co-founder/CEO of Nikkl
Michael Terpin, General Partner, Alpha Transform Holdings and Transform Ventures

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC OTCQX: GDLC
Bitcoin Well Inc. OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW
Montis Group Private
Constellation Network Private
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: NPPTF | TSXV: NDA
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: BTCWF | CSE: BTC
Defi Technologies Inc./Valour Inc. OTCQB: DEFTF | CBOE CA: DEFI
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund OTCQX: BITW
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR
Alpha Transform Holdings Private


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, the VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 


John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv (at) otcmarkets.com 

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3w5hy6Q

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) provide the Quarterly Activities Report.

- Results from the last drillhole associated with the 2023 drilling program at Kachi showed brines returning grades of 230 - 302 mg/L lithium over 407 metres (215 - 622 m) with an average of 257 mg/L :

o These findings confirm the presence of higher-grade lithium brine south of the central resource area to a depth of more than 600 metres.

o The results further support the positive hydrogeological modelling results that were the basis for the Kachi Ore Reserve4 and Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") submitted in December 2023.

- Completed submission of the Production EIA to Catamarca Mining Authority.

o Marks an important milestone for Kachi and represents the culmination of extensive field work and community engagement completed over the past three years.

o The development plan for Kachi is designed to minimize the consumption of fresh water and maintains the hydrogeologic system as close to baseline conditions as possible.

o The Project will provide significant economic and social benefits to Catamarca Province.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3C7BSZ84



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that (i) NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("NorthStar Ontario"), has extended its strategic partnership with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech Software") through the renewal of their previously announced strategic marketing agreement and ii) Playtech plc has advanced $3 million of short-term financing to the Company. All figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

NorthStar Ontario and Playtech Software have extended the marketing agreement implemented last year to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy in Ontario. The initial agreement, announced by the Company on June 23, 2023, resulted in a total contribution of services from Playtech Software valued at $4 million and was a significant driver of NorthStar Ontario's growth in 2023. Under the renewal announced today, Playtech Software will provide similar marketing services in Ontario, valued at up to $4 million, through to October 31, 2024. Playtech Software will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on certain ongoing corporate initiatives.

Midpoint Divestiture
The Company has completed its previously announced divestiture of Midpoint, its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business. The Midpoint business was assigned to David Wong, in consideration for the assumption of responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of cobaltous sulphatedithionate liquors derived from cobalt resource".

The Indian patent follows the form of existing patents previously granted for the same invention in other jurisdictions. The patent incorporates 18 claims, including separation of cobalt compounds from cathode materials containing carbon and graphite.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Reaffirms Priority Plans to Launch Canadian Green Hydrogen Production Facility in 2024; American Production Plant to Follow Later This Year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Related News

Gold Investing

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

×