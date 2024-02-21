Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Introducing Apple Sports, a new app for sports fans

The free app for iPhone delivers real-time scores, stats, and more, all designed for speed and simplicity

Apple® today introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app's personalized experience puts users' favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220683025/en/

Apple Sports — an iPhone app that offers fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — is now available to download in the App Store. (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple Sports — an iPhone app that offers fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — is now available to download in the App Store. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues."

Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues currently in season:

  • MLS
  • NBA
  • NCAA basketball (men's and women's)
  • NHL
  • Bundesliga
  • LaLiga
  • Liga MX
  • Ligue 1
  • Premier League
  • Serie A

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

Apple Sports gives fans a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love. Users can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds; 1 and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps. 2 Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favorites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Availability:

  • Apple Sports is available to download beginning today in the U.S. , the U.K. , and Canada , with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available.
  • Apple Sports is free to download, and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Footnotes:

1. Users have the option to turn off live betting odds in settings at any time.
2. A subscription is required for some services.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Sam Citron
Apple
citron@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×