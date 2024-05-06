Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a multi-year area-based exploration permit for the Swan target at the Atsutla Gold Project in northern British Columbia (BC). The permit will allow Trailbreaker to conduct advanced exploration at the Swan target, including geophysical surveying and future diamond drilling, in order to better define the mineralization system.

Trailbreaker is currently planning its 2024 exploration activities for Swan, including an induced polarization (IP) survey covering a strong multi element geochemical anomaly coincident with argillic alteration. The survey is designed to identify any chargeability and resistivity features potentially associated with mineralized alteration zones. As porphyry deposits often form in clusters, additional surface exploration will be conducted concurrently with the IP program to continue exploring for new mineralized targets at the Atsutla Gold Project.

Message from the President

Receiving our exploration permit for Swan is a big step toward advancing the Atsutla Gold Project. We now have the capability to be more aggressive with our exploration efforts in order to advance the Swan target.” – Daithi Mac Gearailt

Swan Target Description

The Swan target is located in the eastern Atsutla Gold Property area, in northern BC. Swan is a potential gold-silver-copper (Au-Ag-Cu) porphyry system, defined by a 900 m by 700 m Au-Ag-Cu-arsenic (As) – antimony (Sb) – molybdenum (Mo) – lead (Pb) soil geochemical anomaly along a gossanous ridge. The host setting is a leucogranite porphyry intrusion with argillic and phyllic alteration assemblages. Bedrock sampling by Trailbreaker in the centre of the soil anomaly has returned values up to 11.5 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag.

Historic IP surveying around the Swan target took place in the valley west of the soil anomaly. This work focused on a molybdenum anomaly associated with a semi-circular chargeability high. This chargeability feature partially wraps around the soil anomaly, but the survey dimensions do not cover the entire anomaly. Additionally, IP surveying will be valuable in identifying potential chargeability highs, which may indicate high sulphide content and associated alteration zonation. As well, resistivity characteristics may help vector toward felsic intrusive centers and high-density quartz veining which would indicate the potassic core of a porphyry system.

Highlights of the Swan target include the strong Au geochemical anomaly, phyllic and argillic alteration zones, and the partial chargeability high ring feature defined from a historic IP survey.

Figure 1: Highlights of the Swan target include the strong Au geochemical anomaly, phyllic and argillic alteration zones, and the partial chargeability high ring feature defined from a historic IP survey.

About the Atsutla Gold Project

The Atsutla Gold project covers over 40,000 hectares of underexplored and prospective ground in northwestern BC. The project covers a portion of the Atsutla mountain range 70 km south of the BC-Yukon border. Placer gold was recorded in the area during the early 1900s, with very little subsequent mineral exploration.

The project is centered over the crustal-scale Teslin-Thibert fault system that marks the division between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes. Gold mineralization is associated with Mesozoic intrusive batholiths that are the predominant geological unit on the property. Trailbreaker has discovered five significant zones of gold mineralization across the property. These are:

  • Swan Zone – discussed above – Au-Cu-Ag porphyry target defined by a 900 m by 700 m multi-element soil geochemical anomaly with rock samples grading up to 11.5 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag.
  • Highlands Zone – A 750 m by 600 m area in the western Atsutla Gold property region, with veins containing coarse visible gold and assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag.
  • Christmas Creek Zone – Gold-bearing quartz veins 2 km east of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 102 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag.
  • Snook Zone – High-grade veins 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands Zone with rock samples assaying up to 53.3 g/t.
  • Willie Jack Zone – 1.25 km long gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples assaying up to 3.77 g/t Au and rock samples up to 9.9 g/t Au.

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available athttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c66345bd-85aa-42bb-a466-fe24fe4ce990


Source



TBK:CA
Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from the 2023 surficial exploration program at their Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

Highlights from the surficial exploration program include:

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surficial exploration program at its Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The program consisted of the collection of 497 soil samples, 50 prospecting grab samples, and geological mapping. It was primarily designed to follow up on the channel sample and associated 400 m x 50 m gold-in-soil anomaly defined as the Heart zone in 2022.

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2023 surficial exploration program at the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC). Efforts were focused on investigating a historic 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly. The program was successful in extending the anomaly a further 1 kilometre to the southeast, where it remains open.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: "This was an excellent first-pass evaluation of a property with known gold mineralization. There is a very significant gold-in-soil trend here, with historic drilling to verify the presence of gold mineralization in bedrock."

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days' notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

Siren Gold

More Outstanding Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its latest drilling program at Auld Creek, located within the Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Scoping Study Completed for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise the results of the Scoping Study for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in Cuba. The Study has been prepared by the 50:50 Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”), which is undertaking the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Manuka Resources Ltd. (ASX: MKR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Manuka Resources Ltd. (‘MKR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MKR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 9 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Excellent Stope Performance as Mining Rates Ramping Up at Second Fortune

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to advise that Linden Gold Alliance Limited (subject to an off market takeover offer by Brightstar2) have recently completed its underground capital development program and is now in ore production on the 1085 level under its owner operator model. Production has also started from stoping activities (Figure 2) supplementing ongoing ore drive development along with commencement of surface road haulage activities from the Second Fortune gold mine (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Ross Norman, gold bars.

Ross Norman: Gold's Record Highs Driven by China, What Happens Now?

Gold's record move above US$2,400 per ounce has sparked much discussion about price drivers. Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ross Norman of MetalsDaily.com explained China's key role in the metal's increase.

To start, he noted that the buying that took gold to the US$2,050 or US$2,100 level was largely high-quality purchases from central banks, which have been adding the yellow metal to their coffers at a strong pace.

"Central bank buying is quality because it's unlikely to be sold if there's a significant price correction. It's for the very long term — think multi-generational," Norman said. He added that Chinese buying also supported that move.

Keep reading...Show less
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Gold's 2024 Price Potential, How Silver Gets Above US$30

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his thoughts on gold, explaining what factors have pushed it to new levels, why it's now consolidating and how high it could go in 2024.

In his view, the yellow metal started to break out for macroeconomic reasons, and picked up momentum when tensions in the Middle East heated up. With the situation now looking calmer, gold has pulled back.

Erfle said gold could correct all the way back down to US$2,200, but emphasized that he remains bullish.

Keep reading...Show less

