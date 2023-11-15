Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC - November 15, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. ( CSE:ICS ), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables, infrastructure, and broader energy value chain sector. This collaboration demonstrates the company's dedication to delivering managed cybersecurity services for organizations with specific requirements and strict compliance standards.

In line with Integrated Cyber's "land and expand" business model, the initial engagement with the client began with the delivery of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Over the years, the company has successfully improved the client's security profile across multiple locations. This expansion demonstrates Integrated Cyber's ability to deliver value and grow alongside clients, ensuring their ever-expanding cybersecurity needs are continuously met.

In the last 18 months, the company's position as a trusted cybersecurity advisor has led to the expansion of services to meet their growing cyber needs, including:

Managed Cyber Security Awareness and Training utilizing the Proofpoint platform

The client understands the best way to get ahead of the cyber threat curve is to address the entry point for over 85% of cyber issues - employees. Integrated Cyber will implement new user training, ensure employees who pose a higher risk receive remedial training, train the entire organization monthly, and actively perform phishing attacks to measure and enhance awareness and preparedness.

Continuous Vulnerability Scanning

Integrated Cyber will identify and help the client address security weaknesses with their continuous vulnerability scanning service – a crucial service for every company to perform to ensure cybercriminals don't find and exploit existing vulnerabilities. The results will enable them to help their client safeguard their valuable data and maintain a robust cybersecurity posture. This approach minimizes the risk of costly data breaches and reputational damage while enhancing compliance with industry regulations and standards, fostering trust among customers and partners.

Adding these service offerings for this client underscores Integrated Cyber's dedication to ensuring the highest level of cyber protection for their clients. The company takes its role as this client's trusted partner by continually focusing on client security and, when needed, expanding its services footprint with offerings such as continuous cyber training and advanced vulnerability scanning technologies.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE: ICS) is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

integrated cyber solutionsics:cccse:icsartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
ICS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 1 , 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (" Integrated Cyber, " " ICS, " or the " Company ") , a leading global managed cybersecurity service provider, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global presence by filing an application for listing on the OTCQB Markets in the United States, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Q1 Total Revenues, Cloud Revenues and ARR

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Generative AI face.

12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's been making an impact on myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Cybersecurity Nastiest Malware of 2023 Shows Ransomware-as-a-Service Now Primary Business Model

While average ransomware payments are up, the percentage of people who pay is at an all-time low

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2023, an annual ranking of the year's biggest malware threats. For six consecutive years OpenText Cybersecurity threat intelligence experts have analyzed the threat landscape to determine the most notorious malware trends. Ransomware has been rapidly ascending the ranks, with ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) now the weapon of choice for cybercriminals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arway (CSE:ARWY)

ARway.ai


Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less

OpenText AI Enables Smarter Organizations

Company introduces OpenText Aviator AI capabilities in Cloud Editions 23.4

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced the latest release of its Cloud Editions (CE) 23.4, which includes OpenText Aviator artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that carry through the company's innovation roadmap. For over a decade, OpenText has been helping organizations manage and secure large complex data sets from IoT and robotics, to natural language processing, to complex systems and generative AI. OpenText Aviator empowers organizations to swiftly act on their data, make sharp decisions and evolve with intelligent tools that learn over time. OpenText Aviator uplevels information automation so organizations can easily make the AI pivot and conquer today's and tomorrow's business challenges.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

Tech Investing

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Vanadium Investing

Transaction Update

Uranium Investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming

×