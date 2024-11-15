Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

The platform's AI-driven virtual assistants seamlessly handle calls, empowering businesses to focus on core operations while delivering exceptional customer service. These virtual agents answer queries, route calls, take messages, and more with remarkable speed and accuracy, providing a human-like conversational experience.

"We are not only solving a big problem, but we are also enhancing revenues for our customers, all with the power of AI! We feel Syntheia will improve customer experience for many and the feedback we have received to date from customers using it has been positive. Syntheia enhances revenue by reducing staffing needs and eliminating certain costs" commented Veronique Laberge CFO of Syntheia.

Syntheia's NLP engine allows the platform to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time. Integrated with existing phone systems, the solution can be deployed quickly and requires no significant infrastructure changes. The platform learns and evolves with each interaction, making it smarter and more effective over time.

Developed and nearing completion by a team with extensive experience in AI and telecommunications, Syntheia addresses key challenges in customer communication by offering a scalable, cost-effective solution. Whether handling a few calls or thousands, the platform adapts to growing business needs.

Syntheia's AI assistants offer businesses measurable improvements: faster response times, higher satisfaction rates, and reduced operational costs. Available 24/7, they ensure no missed calls and free up human agents for more complex tasks, improving internal efficiency.

"Our product, Syntheia, is simple to use and is as easy to deploy as setting up a social media account. We have made it accessible to the masses with easy adoption possible for quick scalability. We adopted a freemium pricing model so the barrier to entry for any small or medium business to try us is virtually nil. This gives us the ability to grow, and scale very quickly and have built it with this in mind" commented Chief Technology Officer, Paul Di Benedetto.

With strong security and compliance protocols, Syntheia safeguards customer data. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its AI capabilities to new industries, offering tailored solutions for diverse business needs.

The Company will provide further updates and details in the coming weeks relating to the launch of its platform.

For more information, visit Syntheia.ai

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the expected launch of Syntheia's platform, the proposed expansion of Syntheia's services to additional industries, and the platform's capabilities and functionality and expected results. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Syntheia
